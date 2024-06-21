GOT A TIP?

  • June 21, 2024

FWS says two Rio Grande fish do not warrant listing under Endangered Species Act

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found that two fish species found in New Mexico do not meet the criteria for listing them as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act. WildEarth Guardians petitioned the federal agency to list the Rio Grande chub and the Rio Grande sucker. "New Mexico's rivers were named the […]

  • Hannah Grover
FWS says two Rio Grande fish do not warrant listing under Endangered Species Act

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found that two fish species found in New Mexico do not meet the criteria for listing them as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

WildEarth Guardians petitioned the federal agency to list the Rio Grande chub and the Rio Grande sucker.

“New Mexico’s rivers were named the most endangered in the country this year, and both the Rio Grande chub and sucker depend on the Rio Grande and its tributaries,” Joanna Zhang, wild rivers advocate with WildEarth Guardians, said in a press release. “It’s disappointing to see the Service deny protections to two species whose populations have been in severe decline, especially when climate change will only exacerbate current threats.” 

According to WildEarth Guardians, the chub has disappeared from 75 percent of its historical range and the sucker has mostly disappeared from the Rio Grande in New Mexico.

The advocacy group argues that dams, diversions and groundwater pumping, as well as other human impacts, have altered the Rio Grande and that the declines in chub and sucker populations highlight the broader challenges in the riparian ecosystem.

“The loss of native species in the Rio Grande is an indication that the entire river system is in crisis, and the Service needs to protect vulnerable species and help shape the systemic changes to water management we need to restore healthy and living rivers,” Zhang said.

But the Fish and Wildlife Service says that it has been monitoring both fish for several decades and entered into a 10-year conservation agreement with various state, tribal, municipal, non-profit and private entities that will help improve their habitats.

Rio Grande chub

The Rio Grande chub is a small fish that is found in mountain streams in the Upper Rio Grande Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. It is also found in the Canadian River Basin in New Mexico as well as the Pecos River Basin in New Mexico and Texas. Wildlife officials say the chub may also exist in the state of Coahuila in Mexico. However, the 53 populations of Rio Grande chub are fragmented and the fish only occurs in a small portion of its historical range.

The Rio Grande chub prefers pools in mountain streams with sandy, wide channels and ample vegetation along the banks to provide shade. Some of the threats the Rio Grande chub faces include catastrophic wildfires, nonnative species and loss of water due to pumping or diversions.

According to the Fish and Wildlife Service, the majority of the chub populations are at medium risk of extirpation, but 34 percent of the populations are at a high risk of extirpation. This is primarily due to nonnative species.

“No populations were at risk of extirpation due to stream dewatering and none were at high risk of extirpation due to wildfire over the next 10 years,” the Fish and Wildlife Service states in a document published this week in the Federal Register. 

Because there are 53 known populations, losing a single population of Rio Grande chub will not decimate the species or cause them to go extinct. Because of that, the Fish and Wildlife Service says it does not meet the criteria to be listed as endangered.

The federal agency also says that there are not any significant portions of the chub’s range where the fish is in danger of extinction either now or within the foreseeable future. Because of that, the Fish and Wildlife Service says it does not warrant listing as a threatened species.

Rio Grande sucker

The Rio Grande sucker is a small fish found in mountain streams in the Upper Rio Grande Basin of Colorado and New Mexico. Historically, it was also found in the Gila, Pecos and Mimbres river basins in New Mexico and its range extended into the state of Chihuahua in Mexico. As a sucker, the fish relies on cobble or gravel substrate where algae grows in shallow, low-gradient streams that tend to be slower moving and fluctuate in temperature.

It has faced both predation and competition from nonnative aquatic life and is also experiencing habitat loss due to fragmentation, altered hydrology and catastrophic wildfire. Like many species, the Rio Grande sucker could also be harmed by the changing climate conditions.

There are 32 known populations of Rio Grande sucker in the United States and 38 percent of those populations are at high risk of disappearing in the next ten years, primarily due to the nonnative species.

Two of the populations could disappear from their areas due to dewatering caused by diversions or groundwater withdrawal.

“These 32 populations are distributed across a wide geographic area, providing redundancy from catastrophic events,” the Fish and Wildlife Service states.

Additionally, the Fish and Wildlife Service announced this week that a third species—the Kiamichi crayfish of Oklahoma—-that WildEarth Guardians petitioned to have protected does not warrant listing under the Endangered Species Act.

