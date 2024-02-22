GOT A TIP?

  • February 22, 2024

Hearing examiner recommends that PRC reject controversial LNG storage facility

New Mexico Public Regulation Commission Hearing Examiner Anthony Medeiros recommended that the commissioners deny New Mexico Gas Company’s request to build, own and operate a controversial liquified natural gas storage facility in Rio Rancho. Medeiros released his decision, which is more than 150 pages long, on Wednesday. In his recommended decision, Medeiros writes that the […]

  • Hannah Grover
Hearing examiner recommends that PRC reject controversial LNG storage facility

New Mexico Public Regulation Commission Hearing Examiner Anthony Medeiros recommended that the commissioners deny New Mexico Gas Company’s request to build, own and operate a controversial liquified natural gas storage facility in Rio Rancho.

Medeiros released his decision, which is more than 150 pages long, on Wednesday.

In his recommended decision, Medeiros writes that the facility would not result in a net public benefit and, thus, should not be approved. He further states that New Mexico Gas Company’s justifications for why such a facility is needed “are not clearly demonstrated.”

The proposed facility would be located on a 160-acre parcel in southern Rio Rancho on the northwest side of Bernalillo County and within the Albuquerque metropolitan area. It would take up about 25 of those 160 acres. 

The area where it would be located is zoned for future industrial development.

New Mexico Gas Company hoped that the LNG storage facility would replace its current arrangement where it stores gas through a lease agreement at the Keystone Storage Facility in Texas that is owned by Kinder Morgan. The company says that it has concerns with the reliability and performance of the Keystone Storage Facility. In particular, the company pointed to the February 2011 storm that forced the utility to cut off service to more than 20,000 customers in northern New Mexico. New Mexico Gas Company officials say a LNG storage facility would make a repeat of that incident less likely. At the same time, the company did not have to cut off service to customers during a major winter storm in 2021. Instead, the utility purchased additional gas from the day-ahead and same-day markets due to Keystone not being able to provide enough stored gas. That resulted in New Mexico Gas Company spending $107 million more than it normally would have over a six-day period of time. 

The company also argues that the amount it pays to store gas at Keystone is increasing and there is some uncertainty about what Kinder Morgan might charge when the contract comes up for renewal once again.

Medeiros breaks with the PRC staff in his recommendation. The staff took the position that the PRC should approve the application.

The various intervening parties in the case unanimously opposed the proposed facility.

While Bernalillo County was not among the intervening parties, the county commission passed a resolution requesting that the PRC reject the proposed facility.

Medeiros wrote that the public opposition to the LNG storage facility “cannot and should not be ignored.”

Opponents say the facility could put nearby residents and schools at risk while also increasing the costs that customers pay in rates.

Additionally, they say that the transition away from fossil fuels will lead to the facility being obsolete before New Mexico Gas Company has finished paying for it and before it reaches the end of its useful life.

The LNG facility would be $100 million more expensive over its 30-year life than a continued lease with Kinder Morgan to store gas at Keystone, according to estimates New Mexico Gas Company presented during the case. 

But New Mexico Gas Company says that, by reducing the need to buy higher priced gas during extreme weather events, customers will benefit even in terms of economics.

However, the New Mexico Department of Justice, the new branding for the office of the Attorney General, argued that the facility costs are likely going to be higher than what the company presented.

Medeiros agreed with that assertion and wrote that during its first year of operation the facility would result in a net increase of $24.7 million on customers’ bills, which is substantially greater than the $3.3 million increase that New Mexico Gas Company touted.

Medeiros further notes that the potential earnings benefits of a LNG storage facility to New Mexico Gas Company’s parent company, Emera, Inc., are clearly documented, it is not as clear what the benefits will be for customers.

“While the proposed LNG Facility would undoubtedly be a more profitable venture for NMGC and its shareholders than continuing the Keystone Storage arrangement, the purported benefits to ratepayers reflected in this record are far less tangible or certain,” he wrote.

Medeiros did not address in depth the health and safety concerns regarding locating a LNG facility relatively close to schools and neighborhoods. He explained that, as he had already recommended rejecting the proposed facility, “such findings would be superfluous in any event.”

At the same time, he did note that the concerns are legitimate.

In another PRC case, New Mexico Gas Company is asking to raise customers rates. New Energy Economy filed a motion this week asking the PRC to either reject the rate increase or at least require the utility to send out a new notice to customers regarding the potential rate change. NEE says that New Mexico Gas Company’s notice provided inadequate or misleading information about the impact that the rate increase will have on customers’ bills.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Bill to end detention of immigrants in New Mexico fails soon after new report on poor conditions

Bill to end detention of immigrants in New Mexico fails soon after new report on poor conditions

A bill to prohibit immigration detention in New Mexico failed a few weeks after an organization issued a report regarding the conditions for a…
Supporters of Paid Family and Medical Leave say it will return

Supporters of Paid Family and Medical Leave say it will return

House Speaker Javier Martinez said that the Paid Family and Medical Leave will return to next year’s legislative session. SB 3, sponsored by state…
State’s sexual assault services receive state funding but still a gap in federal dollars 

State’s sexual assault services receive state funding but still a gap in federal dollars 

New Mexico sexual assault services will come up short in Fiscal Year 2025. New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs advocated for $4 million…
Hearing examiner recommends that PRC reject controversial LNG storage facility

Hearing examiner recommends that PRC reject controversial LNG storage facility

New Mexico Public Regulation Commission Hearing Examiner Anthony Medeiros recommended that the commissioners deny New Mexico Gas Company’s request to build, own and operate…
SCOTUS hears interstate air pollution case

SCOTUS hears interstate air pollution case

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday regarding a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule known as the good neighbor plan. The good neighbor plan…
Legislation focused on reforms of oil and gas extraction fails to pass

Legislation focused on reforms of oil and gas extraction fails to pass

This legislative session brought few changes to the oil and gas industry that provides a substantial part of the state’s budget. Going into the…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee discussed a potential constitutional amendment that seeks to limit the governor’s executive powers. The committee approved…
Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

The New Mexico State Supreme Court censured a New Mexico attorney because of her “misconduct” in two unsuccessful cases pushing back on COVID-19 regulations…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Supporters of Paid Family and Medical Leave say it will return

Supporters of Paid Family and Medical Leave say it will return

House Speaker Javier Martinez said that the Paid Family and Medical Leave will return to next year’s legislative session. SB 3, sponsored by state…
Paid Family Medical Leave bill dies in the final days of the session for a second year in a row

Paid Family Medical Leave bill dies in the final days of the session for a second year in a row

A bill that would have provided paid leave for several weeks died on the House floor when 11 Democrats sided with Republicans to vote…
Paid Family and Medical Leave bill passes Senate

Paid Family and Medical Leave bill passes Senate

A bill that seeks to provide several weeks of paid family and medical leave for workers in the state passed the state senate by…

Bill to require disclosure of use of AI in campaign materials goes to governor

The Senate approved a bill aiming to require the disclosure of the use of artificial intelligence or other changes made by computers to campaign…
House amends, passes bill banning firearms near polling places

House amends, passes bill banning firearms near polling places

The House narrowly approved a bill that would ban firearms near polling places. The House voted 35-34 to pass the bill following an extensive…
Manny Gonzales doesn’t qualify for Senate GOP primary ballot

Manny Gonzales doesn’t qualify for Senate GOP primary ballot

Nella Domenici is the lone Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, after Manny Gonzales III failed to qualify for the ballot. Gonzales did not file…
Hearing examiner recommends that PRC reject controversial LNG storage facility

Hearing examiner recommends that PRC reject controversial LNG storage facility

New Mexico Public Regulation Commission Hearing Examiner Anthony Medeiros recommended that the commissioners deny New Mexico Gas Company’s request to build, own and operate…
SCOTUS hears interstate air pollution case

SCOTUS hears interstate air pollution case

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday regarding a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule known as the good neighbor plan. The good neighbor plan…
Supporters of Paid Family and Medical Leave say it will return

Supporters of Paid Family and Medical Leave say it will return

House Speaker Javier Martinez said that the Paid Family and Medical Leave will return to next year’s legislative session. SB 3, sponsored by state…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report