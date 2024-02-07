GOT A TIP?

  • February 7, 2024

Major party candidates file for U.S. Senate, House races

The major party candidates seeking federal office filed for the primary elections on Tuesday. There will be no contested Democratic primaries, as the incumbents in all three congressional districts as well as the U.S. Senate are seeking reelection.  The most high-profile race will likely be the race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. Nella […]

  • Matthew Reichbach
Major party candidates file for U.S. Senate, House races

The major party candidates seeking federal office filed for the primary elections on Tuesday.

There will be no contested Democratic primaries, as the incumbents in all three congressional districts as well as the U.S. Senate are seeking reelection. 

The most high-profile race will likely be the race for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. Nella Domenici, a former hedge fund executive and daughter of former U.S. Senator Pete Domenici, will face Manny Gonzales, a former Democrat who served two terms as Bernalillo County Sheriff. 

The winner will face incumbent Martin Heinrich, who is seeking his third term. Heinrich previously served in the U.S. House.

The other competitive primary is the race for the Republican nomination for the 1st Congressional District, with former energy consultant Steve Jones of Ruidoso facing off against gun range owner Louie Sanchez. Jones previously ran for the 2nd Congressional District seat as a write-in candidate, while Sanchez previously sought the 1st Congressional District seat and lost in the Republican primary.

The most high-profile general election race will be in the state’s 2nd Congressional District, which covers much of the southern portion of New Mexico. Former congresswoman Yvette Herrell is seeking to defeat incumbent Gabe Vasquez after Vasquez narrowly won the seat over her in 2022. Neither face a primary opponent.

In the state’s 3rd Congressional District, incumbent Teresa Leger Fernández is unopposed in the primary, as is former state representative Sharon Clahchischilliage on the Republican side.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver praised the process of filing day.

“Candidate filing day is one of many crucial steps election administrators and candidates take in the fair and open process by which we elect our leaders,” Toulouse Oliver said. “I applaud all the candidates who officially threw their hats into the ring of our democracy today and filed for a spot in the June 4th Primary Election.”

Filing for other offices, including all seats in the state legislature, will take place on March 12. Presidential candidates for New Mexico were decided last December.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Senate tables bill to ban immigration detention

Senate tables bill to ban immigration detention

The Senate likely killed a bill on Tuesday that would have ended immigration detention in New Mexico. The chamber voted to table the bill…
State’s health councils, facing a loss in funds, provide boots-on-the-ground approach

State’s health councils, facing a loss in funds, provide boots-on-the-ground approach

By Gabrielle Porter, The Santa Fe New Mexican When Timothy Eric Bailon was hired in 2021 to run point on a program trying to…
Carbon capture suffers another blow as legislation fails in first committee

Carbon capture suffers another blow as legislation fails in first committee

In another blow to carbon capture hopefuls, a bill focused on the geological sequestration of carbon failed in its first committee. The Senate Conservation…
Carbon capture suffers another blow as legislation fails in first committee

Carbon capture suffers another blow as legislation fails in first committee

In another blow to carbon capture hopefuls, a bill focused on the geological sequestration of carbon failed in its first committee. The Senate Conservation…
House passes legislation to create a geothermal projects development fund

House passes legislation to create a geothermal projects development fund

The House of Representatives passed legislation that would support development of geothermal resources. HB 91, which creates a geothermal projects development fund, received a…
House passes clean fuel standards bill

House passes clean fuel standards bill

The House of Representatives passed legislation on a 36-33 vote aimed at reducing the carbon intensity of transportation fuels on Saturday. HB 41 would…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee discussed a potential constitutional amendment that seeks to limit the governor’s executive powers. The committee approved…
Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

The New Mexico State Supreme Court censured a New Mexico attorney because of her “misconduct” in two unsuccessful cases pushing back on COVID-19 regulations…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Paid Family and Medical Leave bill heads to Senate floor

Paid Family and Medical Leave bill heads to Senate floor

The Senate Finance Committee passed a bill to provide paid leave for workers for medical reasons by a 6-5 vote on Saturday. SB 3,…
Lujan Grisham, other governors file brief supporting availability of abortion medication

Lujan Grisham, other governors file brief supporting availability of abortion medication

The 22 governors that formed the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, which includes Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court…
Bill to amend red flag law law heads to House floor

Bill to amend red flag law law heads to House floor

The House Judiciary Committee passed a bill aimed to amend and improve a law regarding extreme risk protection orders, also known as a red…
Bill to criminalize fake electors advances

Bill to criminalize fake electors advances

A bill that would make it a crime to disrupt election results including by falsely claiming to be a presidential elector passed the House…
Senate approves bill banning firearms near polling places

Senate approves bill banning firearms near polling places

The state Senate passed a bill that will ban most firearms near polling places. The chamber voted 26-16 to pass the bill. Senate Majority…
Bill banning firearms near polling places advances

Bill banning firearms near polling places advances

Following a rash of gun violence across the state and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s efforts to curb it, the 2024 legislative session’s theme seems…
Senate tables bill to ban immigration detention

Senate tables bill to ban immigration detention

The Senate likely killed a bill on Tuesday that would have ended immigration detention in New Mexico. The chamber voted to table the bill…
State’s health councils, facing a loss in funds, provide boots-on-the-ground approach

State’s health councils, facing a loss in funds, provide boots-on-the-ground approach

By Gabrielle Porter, The Santa Fe New Mexican When Timothy Eric Bailon was hired in 2021 to run point on a program trying to…
Major party candidates file for U.S. Senate, House races

Major party candidates file for U.S. Senate, House races

The major party candidates seeking federal office filed for the primary elections on Tuesday. There will be no contested Democratic primaries, as the incumbents…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report