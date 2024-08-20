Maxeon promises solar jobs. Reality is less certain.

By Justin Horwath, New Mexico In Depth On a vast shrubby mesa in Southeast Albuquerque, local politicians and developers for years have envisioned a master-planned urban community with more than 10,000 homes in close proximity to a jobs center with high-tech factories, film production facilities, and retail businesses. They named the development Mesa del Sol. […]

On a vast shrubby mesa in Southeast Albuquerque, local politicians and developers for years have envisioned a master-planned urban community with more than 10,000 homes in close proximity to a jobs center with high-tech factories, film production facilities, and retail businesses. They named the development Mesa del Sol.

After fits and starts over several decades, the vision is closer to reality with plans by Maxeon Solar Technologies, a Singapore-headquartered solar energy manufacturer, to build up to $1.9 billion in facilities. There, local workers would fabricate up to 7 million solar panels annually, enough for 4.5 gigawatts of power, in addition to millions of solar cells, the small polysilicon-based semiconductor components that help convert sunrays into electricity.

The factory would create a workforce that is nearly 70% of Intel’s current employment. The chipmaker, whose presence in Rio Rancho for four decades has infused billions into the local economy, is the state’s largest manufacturing employer.

This story originally appeared in New Mexico In Depth and is republished with permission.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, both Democrats, have offered significant financial incentives to win the 1,800 jobs that Maxeon promised to create. The new facility would stand as a major political accomplishment for the two, especially if those jobs help a state addicted to petrodollars diversify into the booming renewable energy economy.

“This private investment shows how our state programs, paired with President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, have charted a path for New Mexico as a leader in growing the clean energy economy and creating a strong workforce for the future,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in an August 2023 press release. She was referring to an August 2022 federal law that offered a suite of new tax credits and other incentives to renewable energy developers and manufacturers.

But a complicated web of factors outside New Mexico’s control threatens the promise of Maxeon adding 1,800 jobs outside the fossil fuel sector. These factors, some of which have little to do with New Mexico’s and Albuquerque’s ability to financially entice Maxeon to locate here, spotlight how local economic development can live or die depending on international markets and the trade practices of other countries. In this case, China, the largest supplier of key raw materials in the solar supply chain , and the home of Maxeon’s largest shareholder, stands as a major competitor to American manufacturing.

In many ways, New Mexico’s success in the modern global manufacturing economy hinges on the whims of presidents, prime ministers and dictators who sign trade treaties or slap tariffs on foreign goods. And few local examples provide as stark a reminder of that complicated global reality as Maxeon.

Executives in Singapore can whisk away the Maxeon jobs to lower-wage countries at any sign of financial duress. And Wall Street traders can tank a stock at any given moment.

Maxeon’s plan to manufacture solar panels on American shores comes as the U.S. steps up a renewable energy trade war that has seen increasing tariffs on Chinese solar imports in a bid to protect a relatively fledgling U.S. manufacturing sector.

A flood of Chinese solar goods on the global markets have ripped a hole in Maxeon’s balance sheet. To plug it, Maxeon this year turned over shareholder control to a Chinese company in a $200 million transaction that Wall Street analysts say could jeopardize Maxeon’s plans for a $1.2 billion federal loan guarantee to help finance the Albuquerque project.

Further complicating the Mesa del Sol project are questions about whether Maxeon uses supplies from a region where researchers say China conscripts minority populations into forced labor. The U.S. is enforcing a ban on imports from that region.

Striving for Solar

New Mexico has tried for decades to support solar energy companies at Mesa del Sol, but time and time again has encountered economic headwinds.

In 2005, Mesa del Sol’s developer recruited Advent Solar as its first corporate tenant. Advent Solar’s factory opened in 2007 with help from a similar incentive package to the one offered to Maxeon.

In 2009, with lenders unable to offer affordable credit during the “great recession,” a California company purchased Advent and reportedly shipped manufacturing equipment to China where it had a significant footprint and had just opened a large research and development complex, according to news reports. The city of Albuquerque afterward was able to recover $900,000, half of the amount it was entitled to collect from an agreement signed by the company as part of the incentives package, the Albuquerque Journal reported in 2010.

The same year Advent closed, Schott Solar PV Inc., subsidiary of a German company, opened a solar panel manufacturing facility in Mesa del Sol, again with a similar incentive package. In the summer of 2012, the company laid off more than 200 employees, citing in the pressan oversupply of cheap solar panels from China.

Timothy Brightbill, a partner at the Washington-D.C. law firm Wiley Rein LLP, served as counsel for a group of domestic solar manufacturers which in 2012 helped convince Barack Obama’s administration to impose tariffs on Chinese solar energy imports.

“We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to rebuild solar manufacturing in the U.S. and because of the Inflation Reduction Act incentives, we’re seeing announcements of new solar manufacturing all across the country, including in New Mexico,” Brightbill said in an interview. “With that, we also need to have trade enforcement to ensure that all of those new investments are not undercut by dumped and subsidized imports from abroad.”

This time around, as opposed to a decade ago, more market demand exists for solar energy than ever before as governments mandate the phase-out of fossil fuels whose emissions are trapping heat inside the planet. Lujan Grisham’s 2019 Energy Transition Act calls for a carbon-free power grid in the state by 2050. Twenty-three other states are also targeting 100% clean energy. And President Biden set a decarbonization target of 2035.

Brightbill said he sees bipartisan agreement in Washington, D.C. on the need to protect domestic solar energy manufacturing.

Donald Trump as president in 2018 placed a 30% tariff rate on Chinese solar cells and panels as a part of a broader trade war. Biden recently increased that rate to 50%.

Brightbill in April petitioned the U.S. International Trade Commission on behalf of a group of U.S. solar manufacturers to impose duties on solar cells and modules from Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia and Thailand. A 2023 U.S. Commerce Department investigation found that Chinese companies had routed production to those nations as a way to circumvent U.S. tariffs on China.

In 2025, if proceedings advance, the commission is expected to release what remedy, if any, the president can take to safeguard U.S. industry.

Forrest Monroy, Maxeon’s spokesman, said the company is grateful to the Biden administration for trade measures that will “level the playing field” for domestic producers amid a “glut of low-cost solar panel imports from [Southeast] Asia and India.”

“This has had a chilling effect on the momentum around some previously announced U.S. solar manufacturing projects,” Monroy said of the foreign imports.

Striving for Maxeon jobs

The White House says that since the passage of President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act in August 2022, solar energy manufacturers alone have announced 126 new facilities or extensions, representing up to $17 billion dollars in projects across the U.S.

The Inflation Reduction Act, as well as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law of 2021, has supported at least nine renewable energy projects in New Mexico so far, Maxeon among them, according to a Department of Energy database that tracks such announcements.

The map does not capture every project, including a proposal made this month by Ebon Solar, owned by Singapore-headquartered chipmaker Ebang International, to make a solar cell manufacturing facility in Mesa del Sol. According to the company, the Ebon Solar project would create 900 jobs.

Dallas-based Arcosa Wind Towers’ manufacturing factory in Belen a few months ago just produced its first products. “Since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, we have received over $1.1 billion in new wind tower orders,” Jeff Eller, a spokesperson for Arcosa Wind Towers, said in an email. He said the plant will have the capacity to produce 400 wind turbine towers annually, and the company expects to hire over 200 employees. Biden in August 2023 toured the factory, then empty.

Maxeon’s Albuquerque project may be eligible for a federal manufacturing tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act. And a 10% U.S. tax credit is also available to solar farm developers (i.e., Maxeon’s customers) that purchase American-made components.

The law also expanded the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) loan guarantee program for innovative clean energy projects that help reduce carbon dioxide emissions. DOE guarantees loans from either the U.S. Treasury’s Federal Financing Bank or from commercial lenders given to energy companies like Maxeon.

And the state has gone all in to help Maxeon set up shop at Mesa del Sol.

Lujan Grisham’s administration offered Maxeon an incentive package that included $18 million in Local Economic Development Act funds. Albuquerque pitched another $2 million. The project qualifies for gross receipts tax rebates for money spent on construction. The state, city and county also provided a $2.4 billion industrial revenue bond. Such bonds enable property tax rebates by making the government the owner of the property, which was assessed at $31 million without improvements.(No taxpayer money is spent, but the government does forgo property tax revenue). Former Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis sponsored the bond request.

Counted together, those benefits and others amount to a $600 million discount for Maxeon to locate to New Mexico, among the largest incentive packages offered by the state, according to Mark Roper, New Mexico’s acting Economic Development Secretary.

In an interview, Roper attributed the governor’s tuition-free college and workforce training programs, as well as the area’s relatively low cost of living, to winning Maxeon’s commitment in a competition with two other states.

Ninety percent of the state funds, Roper noted, are post-performance, meaning Maxeon would have to meet certain thresholds — hiring workers, constructing buildings, etc. — before receiving any money. A contract with the state also contains clawback provisions.

How many jobs would be created, however, remains uncertain; that depends on production levels. The Albuquerque Development Commission review, released in the fall of 2023, saidMaxeon planned to hire 1,773 employees by the tenth year of production. In a contract, signed in March by officials with Maxeon, the state, city and county which authorized the Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) funds, Maxeon agreed to create a minimum of 1,002 full-time jobs by the 10th year.

“New Mexico is an energy state,” Roper said. “And yes, we’ve talked for decades about the need to diversify away from fossil fuels. But that doesn’t mean we have to diversify away from energy.”

Maxeon’s tenuous moment

Maxeon’s office in a glassy, modern commercial building near Netflix Studios was empty and locked on visits in June and July, with a lonely company sign occupying its white-marble flooring. Construction on the 160-acre site in the vista outside Maxeon’s windows was initially slated for the beginning of 2024. Monroy, the company spokesman, said in an email that construction is now scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year, with manufacturing ramping up in the first quarter of 2026.

The company is in a tenuous moment.

On May 30, Maxeon announced a first-quarter gross loss of $11.8 million, and projected for the full year the loss could approach $20 million. It disclosed that its independent auditor issued a “going concern” warning, raising doubts that it could meet its debt obligations.

On a public earnings call with the media, investors, analysts and other interested parties that day, Bill Mulligan, CEO, blamed Maxeon’s shortage of cash on hand on “… worldwide Chinese module oversupply, high interest rates and policy changes.”

He said Maxeon had turned to its largest shareholder, TCL Zhonghuan Renewable Energy Technology Co. Ltd., or TZE, for roughly $200 million.The deal gave TZE, based in Tianjin in northern China,majority control of its board of directors.

TZE is an affiliate of a Chinese state-owned consumer electronics conglomerate, TCL Technology Group Corp., one of the world’s top TV sellers whose founder, Li Dongsheng, has long pushed for expansion into global markets.

But the move has called into question whether Maxeon will receive a hoped for $1.2 billion DOE loan guarantee, which the company said the Albuquerque factory is contingent upon.

“With a majority of the company now owned by a Chinese entity, the new raise calls into question MAXN’s ability to secure the DOE loan for its New Mexico facility,” analysts for Roth Capital Partners wrote, referencing Maxeon’s stock ticker symbol, in a May 30 investment note obtained by New Mexico In Depth.

In light of the TZE deal, DOE regulators must now reevaluate Maxeon’s balance sheet before guaranteeing any loan, Maxeon and DOE officials said.

A spokesperson for DOE said it cannot comment on the status of applications. Maxeon executives have said, since August 2023, that it is in the third-step due diligence phase of a six-step process.

Kenneth Hansen, partner at the Washington D.C.-based law firm Norton Rose Fulbright, who works with companies on DOE loan guarantee applications, said in an interview, “That program doesn’t restrict ownership and there are a lot of non-U.S. owners of projects that receive DOE loan guarantees.”

But the DOE program manual does raise the issue, saying that loan guarantee applicants must alert DOE of collaborations with foreign governments.

“As DOE invests in critical infrastructure and funds the deployment and manufacturing of critical technology areas, DOE considers risks of undue foreign influence,” the manual, which identified China as one in a handful of foreign countries of risk, says. “If high risks are identified and cannot be sufficiently mitigated, DOE may elect to not provide a loan guarantee to the applicant.”

Maxeon executives have said they could seek financing elsewhere if the DOE application falls through.

Since May 30, Maxeon’s stock price has plummeted nearly 96% to $0.11 per share as of Aug. 16.

The free-fall in Maxeon’s stock price may be good news for investors who believe in its long-term prospects and want to buy-in at a low cost. Maxeon’s solar panels, among the most efficient in the industry, are manufactured in factories in the Philippines, Malaysia and Mexico, then sold across 100 countries.

Bruce Krasnow, spokesperson for the state Economic Development Department, noted that Intel’s stock price has been cut in half since that company expanded in New Mexico.

“But they’re pushing ahead with their expansion and their investment because they know in the long-term that they are going to succeed,” he said.

Forced-labor

Maxeon faces another entry barrier: Complying with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, a U.S. law implemented in 2022 that prohibits most imports from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, or XUAR.

In western China, the U.S. alleges, China has forced labor programs that conscript Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslim minorities into working under harsh conditions in mines and factories that produce, among other materials, polysilicon, which is used in the majority of the world’s solar panels. U.S. secretaries of state under Trump and Biden have said China’s broader crackdown against the Uyghurs amounts to genocide, a charge China denies.

In July, 2023, Maxeon was one of several companies named in a study by researchers with Sheffield Hallam University in England on the global solar supply chain’s reliance upon forced labor in the XUAR. Researchers said Maxeon faced a high probability rating for using forced labor in part because of TZE’s alleged links to XUAR suppliers.

Maxeon pushed back against the allegations, saying that its supply chain is separate from that of TZE. The authors of the report — one of whom now works with the Department of Homeland Security, which enforces the XUAR-import ban, Laura Murphy — issued a revision in November, saying that Maxeon had no risk of exposure to the region.

“We are unable to verify all of the attestations that Maxeon has made about their sourcing and the means by which they ensure that their suppliers—some of whom do source from the XUAR or other unknown suppliers in China—segregate the supply for Maxeon from that which is from XUAR,” the researchers wrote.

Before the revision, in the fall of 2023, TZE announced it sold its shares of a plant in Xinjiang, the trade publication Solar Power World reported.

When asked whether DOE regulators are concerned about TZE’s potential links to the region, Monroy, the Maxeon spokesperson, said in an email that, “I have no indication that they have concerns on the topic.” He vowed that no material sourced from the XUAR would end up on the production lines of the planned Albuquerque factory.

“Clearly, the Administration’s priority is to reshore U.S. solar manufacturing as quickly as possible to gain energy independence and to better the health of the planet,” Monroy said. “[A]nd we feel Maxeon can be a significant contributor to that effort.”