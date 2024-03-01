GOT A TIP?

  • March 1, 2024

MRGCD prepares for irrigation season

The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District opened its headgates this week to test infrastructure in advance of irrigation season. The opening of the gates on Monday allowed the MRGCD to flush the canals and ensure that everything is in working order when it comes time to deliver the water to irrigators. The official start of […]

  • Hannah Grover
MRGCD prepares for irrigation season

The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District opened its headgates this week to test infrastructure in advance of irrigation season.

The opening of the gates on Monday allowed the MRGCD to flush the canals and ensure that everything is in working order when it comes time to deliver the water to irrigators.

The official start of irrigation season depends on various factors such as weather, available water, soil conditions and other water users such as Pueblos and the Lower Rio Grande in Texas and south of Elephant Butte.

The MRGCD anticipates water will be available on a limited basis starting in mid-March for irrigators, though the northern part of the system generally has limited demand for water until late March or early April.

Most irrigators order water deliveries in April, leading to a surge in demand.

Matt Martinez, water distribution division manager for MRGCD, said that water users should be conservative in their water use, as the availability of water throughout the season depends on various factors.

In recent years, the MRGCD has had to warn irrigators that water deliveries could end in the middle of the summer due to lack of water when flows in the river dwindled.

Martinez joined crews at the Angostura Diversion Dam in Algodones to open the headgates there.

One reason for the dwindling Rio Grande flows the past few summers has been the lack of storage in El Vado Reservoir due to its closure for repairs. Once again, the MRGCD is looking at an irrigation season without El Vado Reservoir to store water. 

While the initial spring irrigation season should have enough water for the MRGCD customers, that could change quickly during the dry summer months since the district won’t be able to release water from El Vado.

The federal Bureau of Reclamation is working on safety modifications at the dam located on the Rio Chama in northern New Mexico. While those modifications are underway, the MRGCD cannot use it to help meet demand.

The district receives an annual allotment of water from the Colorado River Basin through the San Juan-Chama Project, which takes water from above Navajo Dam and routes it through a series of dams and tunnels to the Rio Grande Basin.

Water managers are watching the snowpack as that will help determine how much water is available through runoff; however, if the weather warms too quickly it can lead to increased rates of snow melting as well as increased evaporation. As the climate changes, those scenarios have become increasingly common, meaning that even in years with good snowpack the runoff season can be shorter and with lower flows.

That means water managers like the MRGCD must now try to find ways to maximize the supplies.

One way that MRGCD is doing this is by reducing how much water is lost to the soil and vegetation along the ditches. That involves lining ditches with concrete.

Martinez said lining the ditches helps reduce seepage and also saves money on maintenance costs.

When the MRGCD opened the headgates to a section of canal in Socorro, water flowed into the newly-lined concrete ditch bed for the first time.

The MRGCD boasts 170 miles of main canals that supply irrigators with water. Alicia Lopez, engineering and mapping manager for MRGCD, said in an email response to questions that, while sections of MRGCD’s existing main canal system have been lined and reinforced, those linings have now aged to the point that they need to be replaced. Lopez said the MRGCD does not know how many miles in total have been lined.

“Our financial leadership has been active in pursuing grants to fund these projects. We’re really excited about it,” Martinez said.

In 2023, the district turned to the state for assistance and, utilizing the first of what Lopez described as a series of grant funding, it was able to line the first mile of the Socorro Main Canal. This canal is important because it serves as an artery to all the irrigated lands in Socorro County, Lopez said.

The MRGCD decided the best way to line that mile of canal was to use rebar reinforced with sprayed concrete, she said.

Martinez said the MRGCD will be able to study the impacts of lining the canal and determine how much water is saved through that effort.

Lopez said this work won’t stop with the mile of ditch in Socorro. Instead, the MRGCD has applied for funding through the Water Trust Board and hopes to use that money to continue lining the channel, starting with extending the lined section of canal in Socorro. That work will likely begin in November.

“Eventually, lining all of MRGCD’s main canal system will improve system flexibility to efficiently deliver all available irrigation supply,” Lopez said.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Politics Newsletter: Special legislative session for gun bills?

Politics Newsletter: Special legislative session for gun bills?

Hello fellow political junkies! The 2024 legislative session is over with the possibility for a special session for firearm-related legislation. In English: Gov. Michelle…
Questions remain about governor’s strategic water supply proposal

Questions remain about governor’s strategic water supply proposal

The proposed strategic water supply had a rocky road this legislative session that ultimately resulted in it not making it through even one chamber.…
Bill to end detention of immigrants in New Mexico fails soon after new report on poor conditions

Bill to end detention of immigrants in New Mexico fails soon after new report on poor conditions

A bill to prohibit immigration detention in New Mexico failed a few weeks after an organization issued a report regarding the conditions for a…
Tribal members discuss the impacts of uranium industry

Tribal members discuss the impacts of uranium industry

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights heard about the contamination of Native American lands by uranium extraction and milling during a thematic hearing on…
MRGCD prepares for irrigation season

MRGCD prepares for irrigation season

The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District opened its headgates this week to test infrastructure in advance of irrigation season. The opening of the gates…
Source of PFAS contamination in Santa Fe County remains unknown

Source of PFAS contamination in Santa Fe County remains unknown

For José “Chappy” Villegas, the PFAS contamination in his well represents more than just betrayal by the governments that were supposed to protect him.…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee discussed a potential constitutional amendment that seeks to limit the governor’s executive powers. The committee approved…
Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

The New Mexico State Supreme Court censured a New Mexico attorney because of her “misconduct” in two unsuccessful cases pushing back on COVID-19 regulations…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
HSD taps former Arizona Medicaid official to lead New Mexico’s Medicaid program

HSD taps former Arizona Medicaid official to lead New Mexico’s Medicaid program

A former Arizona Medicaid senior policy advisor and assistant director will head the New Mexico Medicaid program under the state’s Human Services Department. HSD…
AGs want FDA guidance on heavy metals for the baby food industry

AGs want FDA guidance on heavy metals for the baby food industry

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and a coalition of 19 other attorneys general called on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to issue…
Supporters of Paid Family and Medical Leave say it will return

Supporters of Paid Family and Medical Leave say it will return

House Speaker Javier Martinez said that the Paid Family and Medical Leave will return to next year’s legislative session. SB 3, sponsored by state…

Bill to require disclosure of use of AI in campaign materials goes to governor

The Senate approved a bill aiming to require the disclosure of the use of artificial intelligence or other changes made by computers to campaign…
House amends, passes bill banning firearms near polling places

House amends, passes bill banning firearms near polling places

The House narrowly approved a bill that would ban firearms near polling places. The House voted 35-34 to pass the bill following an extensive…
Manny Gonzales doesn’t qualify for Senate GOP primary ballot

Manny Gonzales doesn’t qualify for Senate GOP primary ballot

Nella Domenici is the lone Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, after Manny Gonzales III failed to qualify for the ballot. Gonzales did not file…
Tribal members discuss the impacts of uranium industry

Tribal members discuss the impacts of uranium industry

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights heard about the contamination of Native American lands by uranium extraction and milling during a thematic hearing on…
MRGCD prepares for irrigation season

MRGCD prepares for irrigation season

The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District opened its headgates this week to test infrastructure in advance of irrigation season. The opening of the gates…
Source of PFAS contamination in Santa Fe County remains unknown

Source of PFAS contamination in Santa Fe County remains unknown

For José “Chappy” Villegas, the PFAS contamination in his well represents more than just betrayal by the governments that were supposed to protect him.…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report