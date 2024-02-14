GOT A TIP?

  • February 14, 2024

NMED, EPA joint inspections result in three oil and gas emission settlements

The New Mexico Environment Department and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency joined forces to perform targeted inspections of oil and gas facilities in the Permian Basin a few years ago. This investigation focused on five companies. Of those five, three of them have now entered into settlements with NMED and the EPA regarding emissions following […]

  • Hannah Grover
NMED, EPA joint inspections result in three oil and gas emission settlements

The New Mexico Environment Department and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency joined forces to perform targeted inspections of oil and gas facilities in the Permian Basin a few years ago.

This investigation focused on five companies. Of those five, three of them have now entered into settlements with NMED and the EPA regarding emissions following civil suits.

The most recent of these companies was Apache Corporation, which has agreed to pay $4 million in civil penalties to the federal government and New Mexico. That amount will be divided between the state and federal government with New Mexico’s share going to the permanent fund.

The other two companies were Matador Production Company and Mewborne Oil Company.

Matador entered into a $6.2 million settlement while Mewborne agreed to pay $5.5 million in civil penalties.

In addition to the $4 million that Apache has agreed to pay, the company is also required to spend at least $5.5 million on projects to reduce emissions and increase response times when leaks occur at 422 well pads in both New Mexico and Texas.

Cindy Hollenberg, the compliance and enforcement section chief at NMED’s Air Quality Bureau, provided NM Political Report with an overview of how the inspections worked.

Inspections included optical gas imaging both on the ground and during flyover operations in 2019, 2020 and 2022. Optical gas imaging uses a special camera that can detect leaks.

Hollenberg said there were five teams and each one was assigned a single company to inspect. These teams also inspected specific facilities. 

The civil suit that followed alleged that there were violations at 23 of Apache’s facilities in New Mexico and Texas.

These inspections were done prior to new state regulations like the ozone precursor rules.

“Robust enforcement of Clean Air Act violations at oil and gas facilities protects communities

from harmful smog and reduces methane emissions that are major contributors to global climate change,” David M. Uhlmann, assistant administrator of EPA’s Office of Enforcement and

Compliance Assurance, said in a press release. “Today’s agreement demonstrates EPA’s commitment to working with our state partners to tackle climate change and improve air quality for everyone living in the United States.”

The three settlements will result in significant emission reductions.

If Apache complies with the settlement, it will result in an annual reduction of more than 9,650 tons of volatile organic compounds and 900 tons of methane, which is equivalent to more than 25,000 tons of carbon dioxide.

Meanwhile, Matador’s settlement is anticipated to reduce pollutants by 16,000 tons, including oxides of nitrogen, volatile organic compounds and carbon monoxide.

Mewborne’s settlement will lead to annual reductions of more than 9,900 tons of volatile organic compounds and 1,300 tons of methane.

These settlements also come as the EPA has placed New Mexico on notice that high ozone levels in southeast New Mexico are in nonattainment, meaning the ozone levels are higher than federal standards. Volatile organic compounds are one of the components needed to create ozone. High levels of ground-level ozone can contribute to respiratory illness and worsen conditions like asthma.

While Hollenberg could not disclose which companies may be inspected in the next rounds, she said the partnership between the EPA and NMED is continuing and they are scheduling more joint inspections.

NMED Secretary James Kenney said that the alleged emissions violations occurred during a time when oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin were “making money hand over fist.” But, he said, the companies are not investing that money back into their facilities in a way that ensures compliance with state rules and permit requirements.

While New Mexico does not have the authority to go after operations in Texas, Kenney said excess emission from facilities in that part of the Permian Basin can impact air quality in New Mexico.

“We’re glad that EPA is leveling the playing field,” he said. “That’s going to benefit New Mexicans both from a public health standpoint and attainment with the federal standards.”

Reducing emissions from oil and gas will be critical to bringing New Mexico into attainment with the federal ozone standards. Kenney said should the state fail to curb ozone emissions, it could face consequences such as sanctions related to motor vehicles.

“I think the key message here is clean up, do better, comply,” he said. “Because New Mexico’s public health depends upon it, as does our economy.”

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Paid Family Medical Leave bill dies in the final days of the session for a second year in a row

Paid Family Medical Leave bill dies in the final days of the session for a second year in a row

A bill that would have provided paid leave for several weeks died on the House floor when 11 Democrats sided with Republicans to vote…
Senate approves bill to allow wastewater project funding through the Water Trust Board

Senate approves bill to allow wastewater project funding through the Water Trust Board

The Senate passed legislation that changes which projects can receive funding through the Water Trust Board on a 34-5 vote on Wednesday. HB 211…
Geothermal bill makes it to governor’s desk for second consecutive year

Geothermal bill makes it to governor’s desk for second consecutive year

The Senate unanimously passed legislation intended to spur development of geothermal energy on Wednesday. HB 91 now heads to the governor’s desk.  The legislation…
Senate approves bill to allow wastewater project funding through the Water Trust Board

Senate approves bill to allow wastewater project funding through the Water Trust Board

The Senate passed legislation that changes which projects can receive funding through the Water Trust Board on a 34-5 vote on Wednesday. HB 211…
Geothermal bill makes it to governor’s desk for second consecutive year

Geothermal bill makes it to governor’s desk for second consecutive year

The Senate unanimously passed legislation intended to spur development of geothermal energy on Wednesday. HB 91 now heads to the governor’s desk.  The legislation…
NMED, EPA joint inspections result in three oil and gas emission settlements

NMED, EPA joint inspections result in three oil and gas emission settlements

The New Mexico Environment Department and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency joined forces to perform targeted inspections of oil and gas facilities in the…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee discussed a potential constitutional amendment that seeks to limit the governor’s executive powers. The committee approved…
Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

The New Mexico State Supreme Court censured a New Mexico attorney because of her “misconduct” in two unsuccessful cases pushing back on COVID-19 regulations…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Paid Family Medical Leave bill dies in the final days of the session for a second year in a row

Paid Family Medical Leave bill dies in the final days of the session for a second year in a row

A bill that would have provided paid leave for several weeks died on the House floor when 11 Democrats sided with Republicans to vote…
Paid Family and Medical Leave bill passes Senate

Paid Family and Medical Leave bill passes Senate

A bill that seeks to provide several weeks of paid family and medical leave for workers in the state passed the state senate by…
Paid Family and Medical Leave bill heads to Senate floor

Paid Family and Medical Leave bill heads to Senate floor

The Senate Finance Committee passed a bill to provide paid leave for workers for medical reasons by a 6-5 vote on Saturday. SB 3,…
House amends, passes bill banning firearms near polling places

House amends, passes bill banning firearms near polling places

The House narrowly approved a bill that would ban firearms near polling places. The House voted 35-34 to pass the bill following an extensive…
Manny Gonzales doesn’t qualify for Senate GOP primary ballot

Manny Gonzales doesn’t qualify for Senate GOP primary ballot

Nella Domenici is the lone Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, after Manny Gonzales III failed to qualify for the ballot. Gonzales did not file…
Campaign ad regulatory bill passes House

Campaign ad regulatory bill passes House

The House approved a bill that would amend the election code to prohibit campaign materials that include deceptive media. HB 182 would add a…
Paid Family Medical Leave bill dies in the final days of the session for a second year in a row

Paid Family Medical Leave bill dies in the final days of the session for a second year in a row

A bill that would have provided paid leave for several weeks died on the House floor when 11 Democrats sided with Republicans to vote…
Geothermal bill makes it to governor’s desk for second consecutive year

Geothermal bill makes it to governor’s desk for second consecutive year

The Senate unanimously passed legislation intended to spur development of geothermal energy on Wednesday. HB 91 now heads to the governor’s desk.  The legislation…
NMED, EPA joint inspections result in three oil and gas emission settlements

NMED, EPA joint inspections result in three oil and gas emission settlements

The New Mexico Environment Department and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency joined forces to perform targeted inspections of oil and gas facilities in the…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report