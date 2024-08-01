Permitting reform bill that will lead to increased emissions receives bipartisan support

Legislation that would reform energy permitting passed the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on a 15-4 bipartisan vote on Wednesday despite concerns that it will likely lead to increased greenhouse gas emissions. Sen. Martin Heinrich, a New Mexico Democrat, voted in favor of the bill despite advocates urging him to oppose the […]

Legislation that would reform energy permitting passed the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on a 15-4 bipartisan vote on Wednesday despite concerns that it will likely lead to increased greenhouse gas emissions.

Sen. Martin Heinrich, a New Mexico Democrat, voted in favor of the bill despite advocates urging him to oppose the legislation due to some of the measures that could benefit fossil fuel industries.

Heinrich described this bill as a “carefully crafted, bipartisan, balanced bill.”

“All of us have things we love about it,” he said. “We also have a few things that we’re not crazy about, but that’s how legislation works.”

One goal of the bill is to speed up the permitting process and make it easier for energy projects to get started. This includes renewable energy projects.

Heinrich highlighted the SunZia transmission line and the lengthy time that it took for the project to receive permits. He said the transmission line will have a $20 billion impact on the economy but it took 17 years to get to the point that it could begin construction. This lengthy timeline was in part due to permitting.

The legislation will set shorter timeframes for federal agencies to make a decision on issuing permits for proposed projects.

“We have to be able to get to yes or to get to no in a lot shorter time frame if we’re going to address the climate crisis,” Heinrich said.

He acknowledged that the oil and gas permitting provisions in the bill will likely lead to increased emissions.

Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont, attempted to amend the legislation to remove some of those oil and gas provisions.

“[Climate change] is devastating,” he said. “Causing massive impacts in our country and around the world. And it is only getting worse.”

He gave the example of flooding in Vermont caused by torrential rainfall. Sanders said climate change threatens both the country and the planet.

“And yet, given all that we know, the United States Congress is still considering legislation to provide a huge giveaway to big oil to drill, produce and sell more fossil fuels,” he said.

He pointed to one section of the bill that he said will “greenlight five massive [liquified natural gas] projects that will lock in carbon emissions equal to 165 coal plants.”

Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, is the sponsor of the legislation, which he said is important for increasing energy security and addressing the need for additional electrical generation.

“Let me be clear, there’s no such thing as a perfect bill. Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good,” Manchin said.

He said that the legislation “moves the ball forward” on all types of energy and mineral development projects and highlighted that it has received support from both the American Clean Power Association and the National Mining Association.

Sen. John Barrasso, a Republican from Wyoming, joined Manchin as a sponsor of the bill. He outlined some of the provisions including requiring the Secretary of the Interior to “lease acreage that oil and gas producers actually want” and eliminating what he described as duplicative requirements for federal drilling permits on private and state lands. It also requires the Secretary of Energy to make a decision on LNG export applications within 90 days.

The legislation also authorizes mill sites on federal lands “whether or not that land has minerals,” Barrasso said.

It also addresses transmission lines, including requiring that developers provide evidence to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that their proposed project will improve electric reliability.

“Our bill puts guardrails on the [FERC’s] next rulemaking,” Barrasso said, noting that the FERC has begun developing a rule on interregional transmission planning.