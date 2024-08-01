GOT A TIP?

  • August 1, 2024

Permitting reform bill that will lead to increased emissions receives bipartisan support

Legislation that would reform energy permitting passed the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on a 15-4 bipartisan vote on Wednesday despite concerns that it will likely lead to increased greenhouse gas emissions. Sen. Martin Heinrich, a New Mexico Democrat, voted in favor of the bill despite advocates urging him to oppose the […]

  • Hannah Grover
Permitting reform bill that will lead to increased emissions receives bipartisan support

Legislation that would reform energy permitting passed the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on a 15-4 bipartisan vote on Wednesday despite concerns that it will likely lead to increased greenhouse gas emissions.

Sen. Martin Heinrich, a New Mexico Democrat, voted in favor of the bill despite advocates urging him to oppose the legislation due to some of the measures that could benefit fossil fuel industries.

Heinrich described this bill as a “carefully crafted, bipartisan, balanced bill.”

“All of us have things we love about it,” he said. “We also have a few things that we’re not crazy about, but that’s how legislation works.”

One goal of the bill is to speed up the permitting process and make it easier for energy projects to get started. This includes renewable energy projects.

Heinrich highlighted the SunZia transmission line and the lengthy time that it took for the project to receive permits. He said the transmission line will have a $20 billion impact on the economy but it took 17 years to get to the point that it could begin construction. This lengthy timeline was in part due to permitting.

The legislation will set shorter timeframes for federal agencies to make a decision on issuing permits for proposed projects.

“We have to be able to get to yes or to get to no in a lot shorter time frame if we’re going to address the climate crisis,” Heinrich said.

He acknowledged that the oil and gas permitting provisions in the bill will likely lead to increased emissions.

Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders, an Independent from Vermont, attempted to amend the legislation to remove some of those oil and gas provisions.

“[Climate change] is devastating,” he said. “Causing massive impacts in our country and around the world. And it is only getting worse.”

He gave the example of flooding in Vermont caused by torrential rainfall. Sanders said climate change threatens both the country and the planet.

“And yet, given all that we know, the United States Congress is still considering legislation to provide a huge giveaway to big oil to drill, produce and sell more fossil fuels,” he said.

He pointed to one section of the bill that he said will “greenlight five massive [liquified natural gas] projects that will lock in carbon emissions equal to 165 coal plants.”

Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, is the sponsor of the legislation, which he said is important for increasing energy security and addressing the need for additional electrical generation.

“Let me be clear, there’s no such thing as a perfect bill. Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good,” Manchin said.

He said that the legislation “moves the ball forward” on all types of energy and mineral development projects and highlighted that it has received support from both the American Clean Power Association and the National Mining Association.

Sen. John Barrasso, a Republican from Wyoming, joined Manchin as a sponsor of the bill. He outlined some of the provisions including requiring the Secretary of the Interior to “lease acreage that oil and gas producers actually want” and eliminating what he described as duplicative requirements for federal drilling permits on private and state lands. It also requires the Secretary of Energy to make a decision on LNG export applications within 90 days.

The legislation also authorizes mill sites on federal lands “whether or not that land has minerals,” Barrasso said.

It also addresses transmission lines, including requiring that developers provide evidence to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that their proposed project will improve electric reliability.

“Our bill puts guardrails on the [FERC’s] next rulemaking,” Barrasso said, noting that the FERC has begun developing a rule on interregional transmission planning.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Governor signs disaster relief legislation

Governor signs disaster relief legislation

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the only legislation passed in the special session that lasted just hours earlier this month. HB 1 contained $100…
Legislators hear talk on AI transparency measures

Legislators hear talk on AI transparency measures

State lawmakers discussed the uses of artificial intelligence both in the public and private sector during an interim committee meeting on Monday. The Science,…
Politics Newsletter: Special Session recap

Politics Newsletter: Special Session recap

Hello fellow political junkies! Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called a special session on July 18 to tackle public safety issues ranging from criminal competency…
Permitting reform bill that will lead to increased emissions receives bipartisan support

Permitting reform bill that will lead to increased emissions receives bipartisan support

Legislation that would reform energy permitting passed the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on a 15-4 bipartisan vote on Wednesday despite…
Vocal advocacy group challenges PNM rate increase proposal

Vocal advocacy group challenges PNM rate increase proposal

An advocacy group that is a frequent and vocal critic of the state’s largest electric utility is challenging a proposal by the utility to…
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service releases recovery plan for endangered bat

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service releases recovery plan for endangered bat

A new plan is in place for helping recover populations of a bat found in New Mexico that was first listed as endangered in…
Early childhood summit convened to discuss future of program

Early childhood summit convened to discuss future of program

About 200 people from tribal governors to legislators to advocates and teachers gathered at Bishop’s Lodge to discuss Early Childhood Education’s future in New…
Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury secured $8.3 million for childhood development and youth services in the 1st congressional district through federal community project funding. Stansbury,…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

A recent report by KFF, a foundation that provides health policy analysis, found mental health issues on the rise and disparities in mental health…
Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf answered questions about the safety of human milk formula and mifepristone on Wednesday. Sen. Martin…
Health workers fear it’s profits before protection as CDC revisits airborne transmission

Health workers fear it’s profits before protection as CDC revisits airborne transmission

Amy Maxmen, KFF Health News Four years after hospitals in New York City overflowed with covid-19 patients, emergency physician Sonya Stokes remains shaken by…
New Mexico groups have mixed reactions to Harris as presumptive nominee

New Mexico groups have mixed reactions to Harris as presumptive nominee

Some New Mexico-based reproductive justice and LGBTQ groups express mixed reactions to Vice President Kamala Harris as Democrat’s presumptive nominee for president.  Marshall Martinez,…
Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Data indicates Vice President Kamala Harris could excite the Democratic base around the issue of abortion in a way that President Joe Biden struggled…
Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Vice President Kamala Harris, who announced on Sunday her intention to replace President Joe Biden as the presidential Democratic nominee, received immediate support from…
Vasquez introduces legislation aimed to help with patient debt

Vasquez introduces legislation aimed to help with patient debt

No one expects to need to go to the emergency room or get a life-changing diagnosis, both of which usually come with bills of…
Supreme Court upends environmental and reproductive rights protections

Supreme Court upends environmental and reproductive rights protections

Two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the high court overturned another long-standing precedent on Friday that could undue both…
Supreme Court dismisses abortion case, advocates say it keeps legal questions open

Supreme Court dismisses abortion case, advocates say it keeps legal questions open

The Supreme Court punted on Thursday on a second abortion decision it heard this term, leaving open the question of whether a federal law…
Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Harris could excite Democratic voters on reproductive health

Data indicates Vice President Kamala Harris could excite the Democratic base around the issue of abortion in a way that President Joe Biden struggled…
Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Reproductive rights groups endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president

Vice President Kamala Harris, who announced on Sunday her intention to replace President Joe Biden as the presidential Democratic nominee, received immediate support from…
Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

Talking to NM Democratic delegates after Biden leaves race, endorses Harris

President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign on Sunday leaving questions about what happens to the ballot now. Rules were already in place for…
U.S. Senate passes KOSA, critics warn of consequences

U.S. Senate passes KOSA, critics warn of consequences

The U.S. Senate passed the Kids Online Safety and Privacy Act on Tuesday which includes the Kids Online Safety Act and the Children and…
Permitting reform bill that will lead to increased emissions receives bipartisan support

Permitting reform bill that will lead to increased emissions receives bipartisan support

Legislation that would reform energy permitting passed the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on a 15-4 bipartisan vote on Wednesday despite…
LGBTQ summit to begin in Albuquerque

LGBTQ summit to begin in Albuquerque

After a 20-year hiatus, a summit to celebrate and inform the LGBTQ community in New Mexico kicks off in Albuquerque Thursday. A coalition of…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report