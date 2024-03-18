Politics Newsletter: legislative leaders not running for reelection

Hello fellow political junkies! Candidate filing day has come and gone, and members of House and Senate leadership opted to either not seek reelection or run for senate . One of the members of legislative leadership leaving their current seat is running for an available state Senate seat. House Minority Whip James Townsend, R-Artesia, is […]

Candidate filing day has come and gone, and members of House and Senate leadership opted to either not seek reelection or run for senate .

One of the members of legislative leadership leaving their current seat is running for an available state Senate seat.

House Minority Whip James Townsend, R-Artesia, is running unopposed for Senate District 34 which is currently held by Sen. Ron Griggs, R-Alamogordo, who announced his retirement prior to the 2024 session’s closing. Senate District 34 covers Otero and Eddy counties.

Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca, R-Belen, announced he was not running for reelection through a press release. He blamed “the progressive plan” of redistricting “to pit two Hispanic Republicans against each other.”.

“In short, I refuse to allow the radical left to pit brother against brother,” Baca said in the press release. “Although I am proud of what we have accomplished, my work is not done. Our state has a bright future ahead and our momentum in the State Senate is evidence of that.”

House Minority Leader T. Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, did not file for reelection for personal reasons

“I really did love the work of the Legislature but my decision to walk away really is as simple as a desire to focus on my family more. I want to spend more time with my wife and sons,” Lane told the NM Political Report.

House Majority Leader Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque, announced on the final day of this year’s legislative session that she would not seek reelection.

House Speaker Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque, Senate President pro tempore Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, House Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski, D-Albuquerque, Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, Senate Majority Whip Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque, and Senate Minority Whip Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, are all running for reelection.

For more information on who filed their candidacy read my story here and for the full listing of candidates including county offices visit the New Mexico Secretary of State’s 2024 Primary Election Contest/Candidate List.

The New Mexico primary is June 4.

For more information about elections contact your local county clerk’s office which can also help you check on or update your voter registration, a process that can also be done online at NMVote.org.

