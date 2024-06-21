SCOTUS rejects proposed resolution to Rio Grande water dispute

In a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a proposed settlement that would have ended the more-than decade-long dispute between Texas and New Mexico over water from the Rio Grande. The court denied the agreement because the proposed consent decree was not supported by the federal government and would “dispose of the United States’ […]

In a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a proposed settlement that would have ended the more-than decade-long dispute between Texas and New Mexico over water from the Rio Grande.

The court denied the agreement because the proposed consent decree was not supported by the federal government and would “dispose of the United States’ Compact claims without its consent.”

A previous court ruling in the case determined that the United States could pursue Rio Grande Compact claims in the Texas v. New Mexico case. This is because the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation oversees the Rio Grande Project, which includes Elephant Butte Reservoir, to ensure that downstream users receive their share of water. The federal government must also fulfill treaty obligations and deliver water to Mexico.

“We are disappointed that the U.S. Supreme Court has remanded the case back to the Court’s Special Master for further proceedings,” New Mexico State Engineer Mike Hamman said in a statement Friday morning. “We need to keep working to make the aquifers in the Lower Rio Grande region sustainable, and lasting solutions are more likely to come from parties working together than from continued litigation.”

The dispute stems from pumping of groundwater in New Mexico, which Texas alleges has depleted the amount of surface water in the Rio Grande.

The United States also argued that pumping of groundwater in New Mexico has interfered with the Rio Grande Project and the federal government has sought an injunction against the state to prohibit such interference.

“The proposed consent decree would neither impose that duty on New Mexico nor enjoin New Mexico from allowing excessive pumping,” the high court stated in its order issued Friday. “To the contrary, the consent decree’s proposed new metric for measuring New Mexico’s compliance with the Compact would take for granted the very increase in groundwater pumping that the United States maintains violates New Mexico’s Compact duties.”

Additionally, the court states, the proposed agreement would preclude the United States from arguing that New Mexico is violating the Rio Grande Compact when the state permits groundwater pumping at increased levels.

The proposed agreement between the states centered around what is known as the Effective El Paso Index, which is a new method that they proposed to use to determine how much water New Mexico must deliver to Texas. This would be based upon a time period from 1951 to 1978 when groundwater pumping in New Mexico was actively depleting return flows into the Rio Grande.

The proposed settlement would also change the location at which New Mexico’s delivery of water to Texas is measured. Currently, it is measured at Elephant Butte reservoir, about 100 miles from Texas. The proposed agreement would move that point to a gauge near the state line. Much of the groundwater pumping has occurred between the reservoir and the stateline.

Colorado, which also intervened in the case, assented to the proposed settlement.

Justice Katanji Brown Jackson wrote the majority opinion and was joined by justices John Roberts, Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Brett Kavanaugh. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote a dissenting opinion and was joined by justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Amy Coney Barrett.

“Our decision today follows directly from our prior recognition of the United States’ distinct federal interests in the Rio Grande Compact,” Jackson wrote. “Having acknowledged those interests, and having allowed the United States to intervene to assert them, we cannot now allow Texas and New Mexico to leave the United States up the river without a paddle.”

Dissenting opinion

In the dissenting opinion, Gorsuch sided with the states and argued that rejecting the proposed agreement would expand the scope of the original case and that the federal government should instead bring its own suit against New Mexico.

Gorsuch argued that the proposed agreement would “fairly apportion water” between New Mexico and Texas while also allowing federal reclamation operations to run “the way they have run for decades.”

He highlighted that farmers in New Mexico rely on groundwater pumping and that, for decades, the time period between 1951 and 1978 has been used to calculate how much water should be delivered to Texas, rather than relying on the 1938 levels that existed when the Rio Grande Compact was created. He wrote that in 1938 pumping was “all but nonexistent” and that relying on the 1938 baseline could put 50,000 jobs at risk as well as up to 10 percent of New Mexico’s gross domestic product.

Gorsuch wrote that both Texas and New Mexico gave something up in the proposed agreement in an effort to gain something they wanted.

By using a gauge closer to the stateline to measure deliveries of water, Texas “received a guarantee that deliveries to its water district would be protected from excessive New Mexican groundwater pumping between Elephant Butte and the state line,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, he stated, that the use of the time period between 1951 and 1978 to determine how much water should be delivered to Texas was a win for New Mexico’s water users, who will maintain the right to at least some of the pumping.

Gorsuch argued that the proposed consent decree is consistent with the Rio Grande Compact and does not impose “any new improper duty or obligation on the federal government or deny it the ability to pursue any valid claim it may have.”