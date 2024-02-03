GOT A TIP?

  • February 3, 2024

Second guilty plea in shootings at homes of Democratic politicians

A second man involved in the case where multiple Democratic politicians had bullets shot at their homes, allegedly orchestrated by a failed Republican candidate for a state House seat, pleaded guilty to federal offenses. Demetrio Trujillo pleaded guilty this week to charges of conspiracy, two counts of interference with federally protected activities, using and carrying […]

  • Matthew Reichbach
Second guilty plea in shootings at homes of Democratic politicians

A second man involved in the case where multiple Democratic politicians had bullets shot at their homes, allegedly orchestrated by a failed Republican candidate for a state House seat, pleaded guilty to federal offenses.

Demetrio Trujillo pleaded guilty this week to charges of conspiracy, two counts of interference with federally protected activities, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and discharging the firearm.

A hearing for sentencing has not yet been set, though Trujillo faces up to life in prison.

While Trujillo was involved, the alleged mastermind was Solomon Peña, a failed candidate for state House. 

After Peña, a Republican, lost his race for state House, the news release said, he tried to dissuade the Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners from certifying the election results. Peña lost to longtime incumbent Democrat Miguel Garcia in a heavily Democratic district by nearly 50 points, 5,588 votes to 2,005 votes.

Earlier this year, Demetrio Trujillo’s son, Jose Trujillo, pled guilty to the charges.

The guilty plea for Demetrio Trujillo included the same narrative as the plea for his son earlier this year. 

Demetrio Trujillo said Peña told him before the election that elections would be “rigged against him” then continued that narrative after the election in which the candidate lost handily.

Then, according to Demetrio Trujillo, Peña paid him “to pressure the members of the Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners to refuse to certify the results of the election.”

After the board certified the results, the scheme continued.

In all, Demetrio Trujillo admitted to firing at the houses of the dwellings of four elected officials, which had previously been established as Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa, then-Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley, state Sen. Linda Lopez and speaker of the House Rep. Javier Martinez. 

In cooperating, Demetrio Trujillo, like his son, will likely face leniency in sentencing, at the discretion of the judge.

The trial for Solomon Peña is currently scheduled for later this year.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

House passes clean fuel standards bill

House passes clean fuel standards bill

The House of Representatives passed legislation on a 36-33 vote aimed at reducing the carbon intensity of transportation fuels on Saturday. HB 41 would…
House Judiciary approves potential constitutional amendments to lengthen sessions

House Judiciary approves potential constitutional amendments to lengthen sessions

The House Judiciary Committee heard four legislative modernization proposals during its Saturday meeting. These proposals seek to amend the state constitution and would require…
Paid Family and Medical Leave bill heads to Senate floor

Paid Family and Medical Leave bill heads to Senate floor

The Senate Finance Committee passed a bill to provide paid leave for workers for medical reasons by a 6-5 vote on Saturday. SB 3,…
House passes clean fuel standards bill

House passes clean fuel standards bill

The House of Representatives passed legislation on a 36-33 vote aimed at reducing the carbon intensity of transportation fuels on Saturday. HB 41 would…
Geothermal energy bills advance

Geothermal energy bills advance

The state legislature is looking toward geothermal energy to meet some of New Mexico’s future demands and to aid in the energy transition to…
EPA proposes new rules after Lujan Grisham’s PFAS petition

EPA proposes new rules after Lujan Grisham’s PFAS petition

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced two proposed rules on Thursday that are intended to protect people and the environment from PFAS chemicals. These…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

The New Mexico State Supreme Court censured a New Mexico attorney because of her “misconduct” in two unsuccessful cases pushing back on COVID-19 regulations…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Legislation that seeks to appropriate $1.1 million to the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion communities to…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Paid Family and Medical Leave bill heads to Senate floor

Paid Family and Medical Leave bill heads to Senate floor

The Senate Finance Committee passed a bill to provide paid leave for workers for medical reasons by a 6-5 vote on Saturday. SB 3,…
Lujan Grisham, other governors file brief supporting availability of abortion medication

Lujan Grisham, other governors file brief supporting availability of abortion medication

The 22 governors that formed the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, which includes Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court…
Bill to amend red flag law law heads to House floor

Bill to amend red flag law law heads to House floor

The House Judiciary Committee passed a bill aimed to amend and improve a law regarding extreme risk protection orders, also known as a red…
Bill to criminalize fake electors advances

Bill to criminalize fake electors advances

A bill that would make it a crime to disrupt election results including by falsely claiming to be a presidential elector passed the House…
Senate approves bill banning firearms near polling places

Senate approves bill banning firearms near polling places

The state Senate passed a bill that will ban most firearms near polling places. The chamber voted 26-16 to pass the bill. Senate Majority…
Bill banning firearms near polling places advances

Bill banning firearms near polling places advances

Following a rash of gun violence across the state and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s efforts to curb it, the 2024 legislative session’s theme seems…
House passes clean fuel standards bill

House passes clean fuel standards bill

The House of Representatives passed legislation on a 36-33 vote aimed at reducing the carbon intensity of transportation fuels on Saturday. HB 41 would…
House Judiciary approves potential constitutional amendments to lengthen sessions

House Judiciary approves potential constitutional amendments to lengthen sessions

The House Judiciary Committee heard four legislative modernization proposals during its Saturday meeting. These proposals seek to amend the state constitution and would require…
Second guilty plea in shootings at homes of Democratic politicians

Second guilty plea in shootings at homes of Democratic politicians

A second man involved in the case where multiple Democratic politicians had bullets shot at their homes, allegedly orchestrated by a failed Republican candidate…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report