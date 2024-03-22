State Land Office weighs 212-acre South Valley bosque parcel transfer

While they may not agree about what to do with a parcel of state trust land in the bosque area, nearby residents in Albuquerque’s South Valley say that hunting should not be allowed because the land is an urban environment. The State Land Office hosted the first of several public meetings on Wednesday discussing the […]

The State Land Office hosted the first of several public meetings on Wednesday discussing the possibility of transferring the 212-acre parcel to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Should that transfer occur, the land would become part of the adjacent Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge. This land is currently leased by the City of Albuquerque’s Open Space Division.

Valle de Oro Refuge Manager Jennifer Owen-White said hunting is not currently allowed on the wildlife refuge due to its urban nature. Should the land transfer occur, she said there could be discussions about what level of hunting is appropriate.

State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard said recent construction made it easier for hunters to access the state trust land, which is within the boundaries of Rio Grande Valley State Park. Garcia Richard said that led to an increase in hunting in that area.

Hunting is not currently permitted on that parcel, though a future land commissioner could choose to open it up for hunting once again.

One nearby resident described being awakened on a Sunday morning by gunshots and later having an injured goose fall into his yard and die, which his children witnessed.

Owen-White said that the increased hunting led community organizations to approach Valle de Oro about acquiring the land.

Both Garcia Richard and Owen-White said that the meetings are to gather information about what the community wants.

Many of those who expressed opposition to the transfer said they are concerned that including it in a national wildlife refuge could lead to continued hunting.

Additionally, they said the refuge has a hard time enforcing its regulations and that there have been problems with parking impacting the residents. Some also said Valle de Oro struggles with managing the land it already has.

Those in favor of the transfer spoke about the potential development that could occur should it remain state trust land.

The South Valley has had problems with high levels of nitrates in its groundwater. In the 1980s, this led to an infant nearly dying. Dairy farms like the one that eventually became Valle de Oro were one of the reasons the nitrate levels became so high.

That history has some residents concerned about what types of industry might move into the South Valley in the future.

One woman spoke about the guilt she has felt because she consumed that well water when she was pregnant before learning about the nitrate contamination. She described it as poisoning her child.

Garcia Richard said that while it is unlikely that a future land commissioner would allow development to occur on that parcel, it remains a possibility. That could allow for industrial development to occur.

“A future commissioner could do pretty much anything with that land, it could be developed,” she said.

Garcia Richard said the State Land Office has already reached out to Isleta Pueblo to see if it was interested in acquiring the 212-acre parcel and the Pueblo chose not to pursue that option.

The meeting on Wednesday was the first of three public meetings.

The next meeting will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 16 at the Henry “Kiki” Saavedra Community Center at 201 Prosperity Ave. SE in Albuquerque. Those who can’t attend in person will also be able to participate via Zoom.

The final meeting will be from 10 a.m. to noon May 18 at the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge. People can also attend that one virtually.

Additionally, the State Land Office is accepting responses through an online survey.