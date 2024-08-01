U.S. Senate passes KOSA, critics warn of consequences

The U.S. Senate passed the Kids Online Safety and Privacy Act on Tuesday which includes the Kids Online Safety Act and the Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act. The bill seeks to give children and parents tools to protect themselves online, hold social media and other technology firms accountable and provide transparency into black […]

The bill seeks to give children and parents tools to protect themselves online, hold social media and other technology firms accountable and provide transparency into black box algorithms.

The act was applauded by many and criticized by some who say it could lead to censorship of the LGBTQAI+ community or the legislation’s further weaponization against uncomfortable information about the United States’ history of slavery and race relations.

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich, a Democrat, who co-sponsored KOSA, was one of its proponents.

“Our kids use the internet for homework, learning, gaming, and staying connected with friends. As parents, we must ensure the internet is a safer, more secure space for children and teens. That’s the goal of this legislation,” Heinrich said in a press release.“These two bills will empower parents to safeguard their kids’ well-being and privacy — while holding Big Tech accountable.”

Sen. Ben Ray Luján, a Democrat, also supports KOSA.

“Big Tech and their algorithms aim to maximize time spent online, and it’s clear that young Americans’ mental health and well-being are not always a priority for these companies. From bullying to promoting dangerous content, report after report shows that online platforms can have a harmful impact on children,” Luján said in a press release. “The bipartisan vote to strengthen children’s online safety sends a clear message that online platforms must be made safer and that the power belongs in the hands of the user. I urge the House to put our children first and pass this bipartisan legislation.”

The legislation’s sponsors were U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee.

One of the groups that opposes the legislation was Equality New Mexico and its concern that KOSA could be weaponized against some traditionally excluded populations.

“KOSA’s co-author, Senator Marsha Blackburn, was recorded lauding KOSA as a solution shortly after stating that “protecting minor children from the transgender in this culture” should be a policy priority,” the EQNM statement said. “The Heritage Foundation has cited KOSA as a means to target content about being transgender and explained their support for the bill, stating, ‘Keeping trans content away from children is protecting kids.’”

EQNM mentioned that the states of Texas and Idaho are either considering or have begun “proposals to restrict information about abortion access, often in the name of ‘protect[ing] our children.’ Much of the rhetoric around book banning has already laid the groundwork for proposals like KOSA to be weaponized to censor resources on race, history, sexual orientation, gender, and mental health and well-being.”

Nonprofit internet civil liberties organization Electronic Frontier Foundation was also against the legislation.

“The members of Congress who vote for this bill should remember—they do not, and will not, control who will be in charge of punishing bad internet speech. The Federal Trade Commission, majority-controlled by the President’s party, will be able to decide what kind of content ‘harms’ minors, then investigate or file lawsuits against websites that host that content,” the EFF wrote in a web post Tuesday. “Minors engaging in activism or even discussing the news could be shut down, since the grounds for suing websites expand to conditions like ‘anxiety.’”

KOSA seeks to require social media platforms to provide minors with options to protect their information, disable addictive product features and opt out of personalized algorithmic recommendations; require platforms to enable strong privacy settings for children by default; puts the responsibility on the platforms to prevent and/or mitigate dangers to minors including posts and groups that promote suicide, eating disorders, substance abuse, sexual exploitation and illegal product advertising such as those for tobacco and alcohol.

The COPPA 2.0 builds on the original COPA by prohibiting internet companies from collecting personal information from children between the ages of 13-16 without their consent; bans advertising targets to children and teens and establishes data minimization rules to prohibit the excessive collection of data from children and teenagers.

The bill now goes to the House of Representatives.