GOT A TIP?

  • February 3, 2024

Bill to end detention of asylum seekers in New Mexico heads to Senate floor

The Senate Judiciary Committee passed the bill that would prohibit New Mexico counties from holding contracts that allow immigrant detention by a vote of 5-2. SB 145, sponsored by state Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, D-Albuquerque, would prohibit public bodies from entering into intergovernmental service agreements to detain individuals for federal civil immigration violations. The bill […]

  • Susan Dunlap
Bill to end detention of asylum seekers in New Mexico heads to Senate floor

The Senate Judiciary Committee passed the bill that would prohibit New Mexico counties from holding contracts that allow immigrant detention by a vote of 5-2.

SB 145, sponsored by state Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, D-Albuquerque, would prohibit public bodies from entering into intergovernmental service agreements to detain individuals for federal civil immigration violations. The bill would also require the public bodies already engaged in such a contract to terminate it within the 60 or 120-day contract provision.

Three New Mexico counties, Otero, Cibola and Torrance, hold such agreements with for-profit detention centers. Sedillo Lopez spoke of what she called “harsh and inhumane” conditions at the three facilities. 

Sophia Genovese, senior attorney for New Mexico Immigrant Law Center, said the economic impacts of the bill have been overstated by county officials who speak during public comment. She said that all three facilities also house individuals held by the U.S. Marshals Service and county officials and that the number of immigration detainees is smaller than the other populations. She said the bill would not force the closure of the three facilities; it would end their ability to hold individuals in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, said he is concerned about the “deplorable” conditions the individuals, who are seeking asylum, reportedly experience and said he worried that if this bill is enacted and it prohibits ICE from housing individuals in its custody in New Mexico, that the asylum seekers will be housed in facilities in Texas where they might be treated worse due to the anti-immigrant political rhetoric by state officials. 

Genovese said that she has worked in facilities housing asylum seekers across the country and that New Mexico has “some of the worst facilities I’ve ever seen.” She said New Mexico is nationally recognized for its “horrific conditions.”

“New Mexico is a welcoming state for the most part, but our facilities are anything but that. So a comparison of our facilities being better, that is absolutely not the case,” she said.

The bill heads next to the Senate floor.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

House approves firearm waiting period bill

House approves firearm waiting period bill

The House approved a bill that aims to institute a 7-day waiting period for firearm purchases on a 37-33 vote following a prolonged debate…
Lawmakers begin to craft tax package early to avert last-minute chaos

Lawmakers begin to craft tax package early to avert last-minute chaos

By Daniel J. Chacón, The Santa Fe New Mexican After rushing to develop a massive tax package last year that was then largely gutted…
Bill to end detention of asylum seekers in New Mexico heads to Senate floor

Bill to end detention of asylum seekers in New Mexico heads to Senate floor

The Senate Judiciary Committee passed the bill that would prohibit New Mexico counties from holding contracts that allow immigrant detention by a vote of…
Geothermal energy bills advance

Geothermal energy bills advance

The state legislature is looking toward geothermal energy to meet some of New Mexico’s future demands and to aid in the energy transition to…
EPA proposes new rules after Lujan Grisham’s PFAS petition

EPA proposes new rules after Lujan Grisham’s PFAS petition

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced two proposed rules on Thursday that are intended to protect people and the environment from PFAS chemicals. These…
Changes to the Oil and Gas Act heads to House floor

Changes to the Oil and Gas Act heads to House floor

The House Judiciary Committee passed a bill to update the Oil and Gas Act on a 7-4 party-line vote late Wednesday. Sponsor Rep. Kristina…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

The New Mexico State Supreme Court censured a New Mexico attorney because of her “misconduct” in two unsuccessful cases pushing back on COVID-19 regulations…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Legislation that seeks to appropriate $1.1 million to the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion communities to…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Lujan Grisham, other governors file brief supporting availability of abortion medication

Lujan Grisham, other governors file brief supporting availability of abortion medication

The 22 governors that formed the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, which includes Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court…
Bill to amend red flag law law heads to House floor

Bill to amend red flag law law heads to House floor

The House Judiciary Committee passed a bill aimed to amend and improve a law regarding extreme risk protection orders, also known as a red…
Senate version of Paid Family and Medical Leave advances

Senate version of Paid Family and Medical Leave advances

The Senate version of a bill to provide paid family and medical leave to workers passed 6-2 along party lines in the Senate Tax,…
Bill to address fake electors advances

Bill to address fake electors advances

A bill that would make it a crime to disrupt election results including by falsely claiming to be a presidential elector passed the House…
Senate approves bill banning firearms near polling places

Senate approves bill banning firearms near polling places

The state Senate passed a bill that will ban most firearms near polling places. The chamber voted 26-16 to pass the bill. Senate Majority…
Bill banning firearms near polling places advances

Bill banning firearms near polling places advances

Following a rash of gun violence across the state and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s efforts to curb it, the 2024 legislative session’s theme seems…
House approves firearm waiting period bill

House approves firearm waiting period bill

The House approved a bill that aims to institute a 7-day waiting period for firearm purchases on a 37-33 vote following a prolonged debate…
Lawmakers begin to craft tax package early to avert last-minute chaos

Lawmakers begin to craft tax package early to avert last-minute chaos

By Daniel J. Chacón, The Santa Fe New Mexican After rushing to develop a massive tax package last year that was then largely gutted…
Senate Finance chairman says some budget proposals violate constitution

Senate Finance chairman says some budget proposals violate constitution

By Daniel J. Chacón, The Santa Fe New Mexican A big fight is brewing at the Capitol over the state budget, which is supposed…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report