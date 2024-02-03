Bill to end detention of asylum seekers in New Mexico heads to Senate floor

The Senate Judiciary Committee passed the bill that would prohibit New Mexico counties from holding contracts that allow immigrant detention by a vote of 5-2. SB 145, sponsored by state Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, D-Albuquerque, would prohibit public bodies from entering into intergovernmental service agreements to detain individuals for federal civil immigration violations. The bill […]

SB 145, sponsored by state Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, D-Albuquerque, would prohibit public bodies from entering into intergovernmental service agreements to detain individuals for federal civil immigration violations. The bill would also require the public bodies already engaged in such a contract to terminate it within the 60 or 120-day contract provision.

Three New Mexico counties, Otero, Cibola and Torrance, hold such agreements with for-profit detention centers. Sedillo Lopez spoke of what she called “harsh and inhumane” conditions at the three facilities.

Sophia Genovese, senior attorney for New Mexico Immigrant Law Center, said the economic impacts of the bill have been overstated by county officials who speak during public comment. She said that all three facilities also house individuals held by the U.S. Marshals Service and county officials and that the number of immigration detainees is smaller than the other populations. She said the bill would not force the closure of the three facilities; it would end their ability to hold individuals in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, said he is concerned about the “deplorable” conditions the individuals, who are seeking asylum, reportedly experience and said he worried that if this bill is enacted and it prohibits ICE from housing individuals in its custody in New Mexico, that the asylum seekers will be housed in facilities in Texas where they might be treated worse due to the anti-immigrant political rhetoric by state officials.

Genovese said that she has worked in facilities housing asylum seekers across the country and that New Mexico has “some of the worst facilities I’ve ever seen.” She said New Mexico is nationally recognized for its “horrific conditions.”

“New Mexico is a welcoming state for the most part, but our facilities are anything but that. So a comparison of our facilities being better, that is absolutely not the case,” she said.

The bill heads next to the Senate floor.