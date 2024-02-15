Bill to require disclosure of use of AI in campaign materials goes to governor

The Senate approved a bill aiming to require the disclosure of the use of artificial intelligence or other changes made by computers to campaign materials containing deceptive media Wednesday evening. HB 182 requires advertisements or other campaign materials using artificial intelligence or deepfakes to include a disclaimer that such technologies were used to make the […]

The Senate approved a bill aiming to require the disclosure of the use of artificial intelligence or other changes made by computers to campaign materials containing deceptive media Wednesday evening.

HB 182 requires advertisements or other campaign materials using artificial intelligence or deepfakes to include a disclaimer that such technologies were used to make the materials.

Five states have already adopted similar bills with similar legislation pending in 25 other states while Texas and Minnesota have completely banned AI misrepresentations in campaign advertisements, bill sponsor Sen. Katy Duhigg, D-Albuquerque, said.

Related: Campaign ad regulatory bill passes House

Sen. Bill Burt, R-Alamogordo, who runs Burt Broadcasting in Alamogordo, asked about broadcaster legal liabilities in the event a candidate or elected official claims they were defamed in an advertisement that used AI or deepfakes against them that was broadcast on private platforms.

The broadcast platform would not be found liable if the platform has a disclaimer stating that AI or deepfakes specifically, were used in the making of the advertisement, Duhigg said.

Burt was not satisfied with the answer.

“I think you got to a great start here… and I think it may need some more work. But I applaud you for bringing this forth,” Burt said.

He voted against the bill.

The Senate approved the bill on a 25-14 vote.

The bill now goes to the governor’s office.