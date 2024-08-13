‘Extreme disappointment’: Legislators discuss public safety challenges

GOT A TIP?

The interim Legislative Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee discussed New Mexico’s crime situation during its meeting Monday. 

Legislative Finance Committee staff presented on public safety investments and challenges as far as appropriations are concerned.

These issues include treatment court usage, Medicaid behavioral health services usage, provider shortages, local law enforcement agency reporting, law enforcement recruitment and retention and juvenile justice overriding use of a validated risk tool.

“Some of the issues that we’ve seen in the data that we’ve looked at in the last couple years is that treatment courts continue to be underutilized. They’re currently at about 70 percent capacity,” LFC Senior Fiscal Analyst Scott Sanchez said. “We’ve done a couple studies on problem-solving courts— treatment courts— when they’re… run as they’re supposed to be run, according to research and the models provided, they do a really good job of addressing some of the root causes and contributing factors to crime.”

There is a two-pronged approach to addressing those criminal root causes including improving “swiftness and certainty” in the justice system and law enforcement officer and public defender recruitment and retention.

Despite legislative funding for recruitment and retention of law enforcement for both the local law enforcement agencies and the New Mexico State Police, the NMSP vacancy rate is 12.9 percent, LFC Deputy Director of Budget Jon Courtney said.

Managed care utilization through Medicaid programs is also an issue.

A 2023 LFC report on substance use disorders and Medicaid found that Medicaid service, namely behavioral health services, usage has dropped since 2019.

“I was surprised to see this because, you know, that’s the elephant in the room, if you will,” Courtney said. “Every year during budget season, Medicaid is becoming a larger cost center of the budget when you include federal funds, it is the largest agency. The (New Mexico Health Care Authority) is a $12 billion agency.”

Sanchez said that the LFC has ad problems data and metrics from the HCA.

The cost for the Medicaid replacement system is now more than $400 million.

“I would say, you know, I’ve been working for LFC going on 14 years now, we probably know less today about services being delivered to Medicaid recipients than we did back then,” Courtney said.

Another issue with managed care is the medical provider shortage.

“The state continues to suffer from provider shortages, yet HCA has not spent the majority of a two-year-old $20 million special appropriation for that purpose,” Courtney said.

About 42 percent of New Mexico’s population is on Medicaid.

“While you might hear from the Healthcare Authority that they are increasing their networks and they’re increasing providers and that sort of thing, you’re not seeing an increase in the actual utilization of these services,” LFC Principal Analyst Eric Chenier said.

More Medicaid clients should be using those behavioral health services “if we expect them to actually improve outcomes,” Chenier said.

Another issue was unenforceable local law enforcement reporting laws. 

“We identified this back in 2018 as a potential issue. As the nation moved to NIBRS, we actually made a suggestion that some of the local funding be contingent on that reporting. You actually put that in the budget, I want to say, two or three years ago, and that was vetoed by the governor,” Courtney said.

NIBRS is the FBI’s National Incident-Based Reporting System, which became the national standard for law enforcement data reporting, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Juvenile Justice Services, which is part of the Child, Youth and Families Department, recently began overriding its Structured Decision Making Tool, a validated risk tool, which has led to juvenile justice facility population increases for the first time since 2016, Courtney said.

“It’s a tool that they actually did some research on and published in a peer reviewed journal, which is pretty rare coming from a state agency, and our understanding is they’re no longer using that tool as intended,” Courtney said.

Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, suggested that the CCJ meet with the LFC to discuss the issues brought up in  the meeting.

“I think jointly, it’s unwieldy to have that many people and to get everybody to speak, but it’s worth a whole day to say we’re appropriating more and more and more money every year, and we’re getting poorer and poorer and poorer results,” Cervantes said. “And some of that’s on us, but some of that’s on (the LFC) too, and they ought to be asking themselves and answering to all of us why they’re continuing to appropriate money to things that are not being spent. And I’m not being critical of that committee, but we should have that dialogue together as colleagues, because therein really lies the problem. I’m frustrated, but I hope we’ll do that.” 

Interim Legislative Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee Chairwoman Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos, also expressed her “extreme disappointment in terms of how programs that we’ve been funding have not and are not being implemented in an adequate way,” with the reports given by LFC.

“What this legislature has done is allocated millions, hundreds of millions of dollars to the police, the courts, behavioral health professionals, public defenders office, to make sure that folks are getting the proper defenses that they deserve, and it’s not being spent,” Chandler said.

Chandler said she knows that the legislature has been “laser focused” on getting those responsible for enforcing the state’s laws everything they need to do so.

“They’re not being utilized. It’s just not happening, and we need to start calling it for what it is. The legislature, we have oodles, hundreds and hundreds of criminal laws. They need to be enforced, and they are not being enforced,” Chandler said.

