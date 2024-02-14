Geothermal bill makes it to governor’s desk for second consecutive year

The Senate unanimously passed legislation intended to spur development of geothermal energy on Wednesday. HB 91 now heads to the governor’s desk. The legislation creates a geothermal projects fund under the state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s Energy Conservation and Management Division, which will be able to provide grants of up to $250,000 for […]

The Senate unanimously passed legislation intended to spur development of geothermal energy on Wednesday. HB 91 now heads to the governor’s desk.

The legislation creates a geothermal projects fund under the state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s Energy Conservation and Management Division, which will be able to provide grants of up to $250,000 for cost-benefit studies.

The fund could also provide grants to finance a geothermal development project. Grant recipients must be political subdivisions such as counties or municipalities, a state university or a Native American tribe, nation or pueblo.

Additionally, the bill creates the geothermal projects revolving loan fund, which will be administered by the same entity. In addition to the entities able to receive grant funding, private entities can seek loan funding through that fund.

This is the second consecutive year in which this legislation has passed with unanimous support from the Senate. Both years have seen limited opposition from the House of Representatives. This year, five members of the House voted against the bill. Last year, three members voted against it.

While it made it to the governor’s desk last year, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pocket vetoed the bill. That means she did not sign it during the period of time allotted for signing bills.

However, Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, who has been a champion of geothermal energy and a sponsor of HB 91, said Lujan Grisham has indicated she will sign the legislation this year.

“We’ve met with the governor’s staff over the interim, and are assured that all of her questions have been resolved,” he said.