Gov signs bills with some vetoes 

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed 69 bills that the legislature passed during the 2024 legislative session.

These included the General Appropriations Act which contains vetoes.

“I have vetoed parts of the General Appropriations Act that impermissibly attempt to create substantive law,” Lujan Grisham said in her executive message about the bill. She cited a portion of the constitution for her line-item vetoes.

“Similarly, I have vetoed provisions of the Act that attempt to enact general policy by imposing, for example, reporting or other requirements that do not exist in substantive law… Finally, I have vetoed parts of the Act that impermissibly intrude into the executive managerial function. I object to provisions in the Act that unduly restrict appropriations to specified types of expenditures. ”

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signs a public safety bill into law at West Mesa High School on March 4, 2024.- Nicole Maxwell/NM Political Report

Another bill that was passed with portions vetoed was the tax omnibus. The veto concerned the Oil and Gas Severance Tax Act and the Natural Gas and Crude Oil Production Incentive Act.

The two portions sought to add severance tax exemptions for taxes due for some stripper well properties undertaking compliance-related improvement projects. Stripper wells are low-producing oil and gas wells. Proponents of the tax exemptions argue that the stripper wells play an important role in energy production but often operate on thin profit margins. However, environmental advocates say these wells are often older and leak emissions that contribute to climate change and harm public health.

“Although I appreciate the intent behind this measure (i.e., to encourage stripper well operators to come into compliance with current regulations), the exemption should be limited to small and independent operators,” Lujan Grisham said in her executive message about the bill.

Other bills that included line-item vetoes were bills authorizing general obligation bonds and capital outlay.

The veto explanations were in the capital outlay bill’s executive message.

“I have vetoed capital outlay appropriations under $10,000. In some instances, other funding sources are available for vetoed projects. If those funds are insufficient for the vetoed projects and the need is dire, I encourage the legislative sponsors to contact me,” Lujan Grisham said in the executive message.

Lujan Grisham also issued some small line-item vetoes on a bill reauthorizing some capital outlay projects.

Lujan Grisham vetoed one bill in whole: SB 217 concerning severance tax bond distributions.

“It is important we continue to save for the future; and we have been doing a lot of good work in this area, the results of which I would like to see more fully realized before making additional distributions,” Lujan Grisham said in her executive message on the bill.

Some of the projects with vetoes included that funding had already been used or a lack of clarity as to whether or not the appropriations were constitutional.

Other legislation that the governor signed included the Workforce Development and Apprenticeship Fund, the Prescription Drug Price Transparency Act, Clean Transportation Fuel Standards, Geothermal Resources Project Funds, firearm sales seven-day waiting period, Post-Secondary Affirmative Consent Policies, Firearms Near Polling Places and a joint resolution codifying the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force.For more information about legislation discussed, passed, signed or vetoed during this legislative session visit the nmlegis.gov Legislation Listing page and tap the Go button.