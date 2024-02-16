GOT A TIP?

  • February 16, 2024

Governor, legislative leadership reflect on session

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and legislative leaders held press conferences after the end of the 2024 legislative session, explaining their concerns and thoughts about the 30-day session. Every session has a basic purpose: pass a balanced budget. This is especially true of the 30-day session due to its length. However, this year had another theme: […]

  • Nicole Maxwell
Governor, legislative leadership reflect on session

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and legislative leaders held press conferences after the end of the 2024 legislative session, explaining their concerns and thoughts about the 30-day session.

Every session has a basic purpose: pass a balanced budget. This is especially true of the 30-day session due to its length. However, this year had another theme: gun laws.

Following September’s executive order declaring gun violence a public health emergency, many observers expected that gun legislation would feature prominently during this year’s short session.

Lujan Grisham announced during her press conference that she may call the legislature into a special session to discuss firearm legislation that failed to pass the legislature during this 30-day session.

Just five of more-than-20 bills that appeared on Lujan Grisham’s public health legislative agenda made it to her desk.

“I don’t think it’s safe out there,” Lujan Grisham said. “And until it is safe in every neighborhood, in every city I don’t think any of our jobs are done.”

Based on Lujan Grisham’s statements, the potential special session’s topic would focus on crime legislation.

“We need a tool for folks who are repeat offenders because of these issues: substance abuse, behavioral health, mental health issues; to make sure that they can get the required treatment for more than a minute,” Lujan Grisham said.

The Legislature passed a  $10.2 billion budget and a tax omnibus bill that updated tax brackets with tax incentives added and no new taxes included.

“I’ve never been more proud of your budget than the budget that we passed out of this House and out of the Senate,” Speaker of the House Javier Martinez said. “It is a budget that has put the people of New Mexico first and is a budget that values the people of New Mexico that truly incorporates the needs of rural New Mexico and balances those with the needs of urban New Mexico.”

Martinez spoke during a press conference with House Democrats, where they expressed optimism about what was done and expressed hope for what was not completed this session.

Martinez mentioned that the Paid Family Medical Leave bill that failed in the House this year could be approved one day.

He tried to get an early childhood education bill passed that eventually did pass after 12 years of trying.

“(Paid Family Medical Leave) is an important proposal and it deserves to be vetted. It deserves to be paid for, you know, I’m proud of the bill’s sponsors and I’m proud of the fact that this floor gave it a robust three hour (debate) yesterday,” Martinez said.

The House Republicans were less enthusiastic about the way the session went.

“Democrats on their side, have a great majority and yet there weren’t any real meaningful crime issues solved,” House Minority Leader T. Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, said. “Not a single bill with regard to CYFD and that should speak volumes because that department is in real shambles right now.”

Ryan said that the state of the Children, Youth and Families Department would be discussed in interim committee meetings later this year.

Ryan said that the House Republicans were willing to work with the new CYFD secretary.

“We’re happy to work with any sector, frankly,” Ryan said. “We want to get the problem solved particularly for children.”

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Governor, legislative leadership reflect on session

Governor, legislative leadership reflect on session

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and legislative leaders held press conferences after the end of the 2024 legislative session, explaining their concerns and thoughts about…
The final day of the session, hour by hour

The final day of the session, hour by hour

The last 24 hours of the legislative session can be lots of things: Rushed, confusing, controversial, maddening—or all of these at once. I’ve seen…
The legislators who aren’t returning

The legislators who aren’t returning

In the final days and hours of the legislative session, both the House and Senate spent some time speaking about and honoring legislators who…
Senate approves bill to allow wastewater project funding through the Water Trust Board

Senate approves bill to allow wastewater project funding through the Water Trust Board

The Senate passed legislation that changes which projects can receive funding through the Water Trust Board on a 34-5 vote on Wednesday. HB 211…
Geothermal bill makes it to governor’s desk for second consecutive year

Geothermal bill makes it to governor’s desk for second consecutive year

The Senate unanimously passed legislation intended to spur development of geothermal energy on Wednesday. HB 91 now heads to the governor’s desk.  The legislation…
NMED, EPA joint inspections result in three oil and gas emission settlements

NMED, EPA joint inspections result in three oil and gas emission settlements

The New Mexico Environment Department and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency joined forces to perform targeted inspections of oil and gas facilities in the…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee discussed a potential constitutional amendment that seeks to limit the governor’s executive powers. The committee approved…
Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

The New Mexico State Supreme Court censured a New Mexico attorney because of her “misconduct” in two unsuccessful cases pushing back on COVID-19 regulations…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Paid Family Medical Leave bill dies in the final days of the session for a second year in a row

Paid Family Medical Leave bill dies in the final days of the session for a second year in a row

A bill that would have provided paid leave for several weeks died on the House floor when 11 Democrats sided with Republicans to vote…
Paid Family and Medical Leave bill passes Senate

Paid Family and Medical Leave bill passes Senate

A bill that seeks to provide several weeks of paid family and medical leave for workers in the state passed the state senate by…
Paid Family and Medical Leave bill heads to Senate floor

Paid Family and Medical Leave bill heads to Senate floor

The Senate Finance Committee passed a bill to provide paid leave for workers for medical reasons by a 6-5 vote on Saturday. SB 3,…

Bill to require disclosure of use of AI in campaign materials goes to governor

The Senate approved a bill aiming to require the disclosure of the use of artificial intelligence or other changes made by computers to campaign…
House amends, passes bill banning firearms near polling places

House amends, passes bill banning firearms near polling places

The House narrowly approved a bill that would ban firearms near polling places. The House voted 35-34 to pass the bill following an extensive…
Manny Gonzales doesn’t qualify for Senate GOP primary ballot

Manny Gonzales doesn’t qualify for Senate GOP primary ballot

Nella Domenici is the lone Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, after Manny Gonzales III failed to qualify for the ballot. Gonzales did not file…
Governor, legislative leadership reflect on session

Governor, legislative leadership reflect on session

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and legislative leaders held press conferences after the end of the 2024 legislative session, explaining their concerns and thoughts about…
The final day of the session, hour by hour

The final day of the session, hour by hour

The last 24 hours of the legislative session can be lots of things: Rushed, confusing, controversial, maddening—or all of these at once. I’ve seen…
Paid Family Medical Leave bill dies in the final days of the session for a second year in a row

Paid Family Medical Leave bill dies in the final days of the session for a second year in a row

A bill that would have provided paid leave for several weeks died on the House floor when 11 Democrats sided with Republicans to vote…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report