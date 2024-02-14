House amends, passes bill banning firearms near polling places

The House narrowly approved a bill that would ban firearms near polling places. The House voted 35-34 to pass the bill following an extensive debate. SB 5 seeks to prohibit people from carrying firearms near polling places during elections. Supporters of the bill say it is necessary to protect poll workers in a time of […]

The House narrowly approved a bill that would ban firearms near polling places.

The House voted 35-34 to pass the bill following an extensive debate.

SB 5 seeks to prohibit people from carrying firearms near polling places during elections.

Supporters of the bill say it is necessary to protect poll workers in a time of increasingly polarized politics.

Rep. Andrea Reeb, R-Clovis, proposed an amendment that would have allowed commissioned law enforcement officers to be part of the law enforcement exemption.

Bill co-sponsor House Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski, D-Santa Fe, called the amendment unfriendly and said those law enforcement officers would be covered under existing language in the bill.

The amendment failed on a 34-35 vote.

Rep. Bill Rehm, R-Albuquerque, proposed an amendment that would allow anyone with a handgun concealed carry license to be a further exemption from prosecution for having a firearm near a polling place.

Szczepanski said this was an unfriendly amendment because “it is very important for this legislation to remain within constitutional confines.”

She added that the U.S. Supreme Court Bruen case “held that firearm restrictions at sensitive places are constitutional, including schools, courthouses, and specifically polling places.”

The House voted to approve Rehm’s amendment on a 35-34 vote.

SB 5 now goes back to the Senate to debate changes made on the House side before the bill can be sent to the governor.