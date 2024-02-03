House approves firearm waiting period bill

The House approved a bill that aims to institute a 7-day waiting period for firearm purchases on a 37-33 vote following a prolonged debate Friday. Initially, the bill stated that the waiting period would be 14 days but an amendment on the floor shortened the period. The change came after Rep. Art de la Cruz, […]

The House approved a bill that aims to institute a 7-day waiting period for firearm purchases on a 37-33 vote following a prolonged debate Friday.

Initially, the bill stated that the waiting period would be 14 days but an amendment on the floor shortened the period.

The change came after Rep. Art de la Cruz, D-Albuquerque, proposed the amendment to change the waiting period to a seven-day waiting period down from 14 days.

De la Cruz said he wanted to lower the suicide rate while conforming to the aims of the original bill.

“I think it is logical, at least to provide a space of time to accomplish a goal,” de la Cruz said.

Rep. Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park, attacked de la Cruz for choosing the seven-day number without data to back up why a seven-day waiting period would be superior to a 14-day waiting period.

De la Cruz said it was half the time of the proposed 14-day waiting period.

The amendment passed on a 35-to-34 vote.

The waiting period includes time needed for a federal background check in which the firearm is to remain with the seller until the waiting period expires and the background check is complete.

Initially, the bill listed the waiting period in business days but a committee amended the bill to make it calendar days.

The waiting period begins the day the transaction begins, bill sponsor Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe, said.

The bill does not add a state background check.

The bill also aims to close a loophole in state law that allows firearm sellers to hand over a firearm prior to a background check being completed.

If charged with the crime of a firearm being transferred to the customer prior to the seven-calendar-day waiting period the seller would be charged with a misdemeanor.

Of other states with waiting periods, Hawaii has a 14-day waiting period to receive a permit to own a firearm and Minnesota started a 30-day waiting period in 2023.

The bill moves on to the Senate.