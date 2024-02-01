GOT A TIP?

  February 1, 2024

House Judiciary sends two gun violence prevention bills to the House floor

The House Judiciary Committee approved two bills to address gun violence along party lines at its meeting Wednesday evening. HB 127 aims to raise the age for firearm purchases and HB 137, the Gas-Operated Semi-automatic Firearms Exclusion Act, seeks to ban certain classes of firearms. “(This bill aims to) establish a minimum age for the […]

  Nicole Maxwell
House Judiciary sends two gun violence prevention bills to the House floor

The House Judiciary Committee approved two bills to address gun violence along party lines at its meeting Wednesday evening.

HB 127 aims to raise the age for firearm purchases and HB 137, the Gas-Operated Semi-automatic Firearms Exclusion Act, seeks to ban certain classes of firearms.

“(This bill aims to) establish a minimum age for the purchase and possession of semi-automatic and automatic firearms and large capacity ammunition feeding devices, with some reasonable exceptions,” bill sponsor House Majority Whip Reena Szczepanski, D-Santa Fe, said of HB 127.

The exceptions include 18-to-21-year-olds who serve as peace officers, law enforcement security officers or are members of the armed forces or the National Guard.

Further exemptions include student practices, performances and competitions involving firearms as well as those who use firearms at their homes when a parent or guardian is present. It would also allow for legal hunting and target practice at a firing range.

An amendment to include those between 18 and 21 who have hunting guide licenses proposed by House Majority Leader Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque, passed without opposition.

House Minority Leader T. Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, argued that in the context of the bill, if he had been allowed to own a semi-automatic firearm when he was 19. He was married and owned his home at age 19.

Szczepanski responded that he would not be allowed under this bill to own that kind of firearm at 19.

“I feel like what we’re doing here is we’re telling 18,19, 20 year olds, that ‘you’re old enough to vote, you’re old enough to go die for your country, but you’re not really old enough or safe enough to own something like a semi-automatic firearm,” Lane said. “And it’s an example of how we are passing laws that restrain individual liberties.”

Szczepanski did not respond to Lane’s final comment but added later to think of it like alcohol which is legal for those who are age 21 and older “because we’ve deemed that to present a certain level of dangerousness and risk to yourself and to others under policy.”

The committee approved the bill on a 6-to-4 vote.

Related: Gun violence prevention bills head to House Judiciary after lengthy hearing

HB 137, the Gas-Operated Semi-Automatic Firearms Exclusion Act, aims to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines from importation, sale, manufacture, receipt or possession and sets up penalties.

“This is designed to ensure that we prevent mass shootings in our state,” bill sponsor Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe, said.

Romero proposed a committee substitute for the bill with a definition of firearm that excludes paint guns and BB guns; the prohibition on importing, transferring or receiving gas-operated semi-automatic firearms to July 1 and some minor technical changes. 

The penalties proposed in the bill would be for or the importation, sale, manufacture, transfer, receipt or possession of a machine firearm or machine firearm attachment and commission of or attempt to commit a felony offense while in possession of a gas-operated semi-automatic firearm or large-capacity ammunition feeding device.

If a person already owns a gas-operated semi-automatic weapon they can keep it and  certify it with the New Mexico Department of Justice, formerly the Attorney General’s office, by January 1, 2025.

The NMDOJ’s certifications are confidential and are therefore not subject to the Inspection of Public Records Act.

The bill passed on a 7-to-4 vote, with Democrats in favor and Republicans in opposition. 

Both bills will now head to the House floor for debate.

