GOT A TIP?

  • February 3, 2024

Lawmakers begin to craft tax package early to avert last-minute chaos

By Daniel J. Chacón, The Santa Fe New Mexican After rushing to develop a massive tax package last year that was then largely gutted by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, lawmakers from both chambers of the Legislature met Friday to get an early start and avert a hasty repeat. “We’re super excited to host this type […]

  • Santa Fe New Mexican
Lawmakers begin to craft tax package early to avert last-minute chaos

By Daniel J. Chacón, The Santa Fe New Mexican

After rushing to develop a massive tax package last year that was then largely gutted by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, lawmakers from both chambers of the Legislature met Friday to get an early start and avert a hasty repeat.

“We’re super excited to host this type of forum and meeting of minds to hopefully avoid what happened last year,” Rep. Derrick Lente, a Sandia Pueblo Democrat who chairs the tax committee in the House, said at the beginning of a joint meeting with members of the Senate tax committee.

“It’s anticipated that if we can come together, share ideas, share what perhaps ranked best within our respective committees, then we can move forward in a way where … we can be timely and efficient,” he said.

Sen. Carrie Hamblen, D-Las Cruces, vice chair of the Senate tax committee, said “a couple of conversations” have already taken place to “make sure this goes as smoothly as possible with our respective committees.”

The goal, she said, is to get a tax package to the governor “before the end of the session” in less than two weeks “and before chaos really starts setting in.”

The separate proposals from the House and the Senate include mostly items that were part of last year’s omnibus tax bill, including personal income tax bracket adjustments, the largest component of the House’s proposal.

While the proposed rate decreases target lower- and middle- income earners, “this will decrease taxes for all taxpayers,” Jennifer Faubion, an economist with the Legislative Finance Committee, told lawmakers.

New this year is a fire recovery tax credit to help residents rebuild after the devastating Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire in 2022, the largest wildfire in state history.

“This creates an income tax credit to compensate for the construction of homes destroyed by the” wildfire, Faubion said, adding it’s capped at $5 million a year. “It’s a nonrefundable tax credit, one for one, for the cost of rebuilding a home.”

The proposal calls for providing property owners whose homes were destroyed by the wildfire a personal or any other form of income tax credit equal to the cost of constructing a home, minus any federal recovery.

It has sparked concerns from the Legislative Finance Committee. 

A fiscal impact report on the proposed Home Fire Recovery Tax Credit, known as House Bill 10, states the bill would create a tax expenditure with a cost that is difficult to determine but likely significant.

“LFC has serious concerns about the substantial risk to state revenues from tax expenditures and the increase in revenue volatility from erosion of the revenue base,” the report states. “The committee recommends the bill adhere to the LFC tax expenditure policy principles for vetting, targeting, and reporting or action be postponed until the implications can be more fully studied.”

In an interview after the joint meeting, Lente said lawmakers are trying to create a transparent process “so there are no backroom deals … led by other people with influences.”

“We’re trying to do it in a way where we’re just trying to help out” New Mexicans, he said, adding the proposed income tax bracket adjustments, which he is spearheading, will benefit all taxpayers.

Other proposals include making an additional 5,000 health care practitioners eligible for the Rural Health Care Practitioner Tax Credit as part of an effort to recruit more providers to rural, underserved areas in New Mexico; a gross receipts tax deduction for for-profit child care providers on contract or receiving grant funds from the Early Childhood and Education Care Department; and increasing the special needs adopted child tax credit from $1,000 to $1,500.

All of those proposals were part of last year’s tax package, which remains a sore subject among some lawmakers.

Lujan Grisham stripped most of the provisions of that package, which would’ve ended up costing the state more than $1.1 billion annually in lost revenue if signed into law.

Rep. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho, expressed “a little disappointment” in what happened last year.

“I think we had a really good package last year; it really could’ve done some great things,” he said. “This will also be a great package, but there’s not a word in English for this feeling. There’s a German word called ‘weltschmerz,’ which is sadness for the world as it could’ve been.”

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

House approves firearm waiting period bill

House approves firearm waiting period bill

The House approved a bill that aims to institute a 7-day waiting period for firearm purchases on a 37-33 vote following a prolonged debate…
Lawmakers begin to craft tax package early to avert last-minute chaos

Lawmakers begin to craft tax package early to avert last-minute chaos

By Daniel J. Chacón, The Santa Fe New Mexican After rushing to develop a massive tax package last year that was then largely gutted…
Bill to end detention of asylum seekers in New Mexico heads to Senate floor

Bill to end detention of asylum seekers in New Mexico heads to Senate floor

The Senate Judiciary Committee passed the bill that would prohibit New Mexico counties from holding contracts that allow immigrant detention by a vote of…
Geothermal energy bills advance

Geothermal energy bills advance

The state legislature is looking toward geothermal energy to meet some of New Mexico’s future demands and to aid in the energy transition to…
EPA proposes new rules after Lujan Grisham’s PFAS petition

EPA proposes new rules after Lujan Grisham’s PFAS petition

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced two proposed rules on Thursday that are intended to protect people and the environment from PFAS chemicals. These…
Changes to the Oil and Gas Act heads to House floor

Changes to the Oil and Gas Act heads to House floor

The House Judiciary Committee passed a bill to update the Oil and Gas Act on a 7-4 party-line vote late Wednesday. Sponsor Rep. Kristina…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

The New Mexico State Supreme Court censured a New Mexico attorney because of her “misconduct” in two unsuccessful cases pushing back on COVID-19 regulations…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Legislation that seeks to appropriate $1.1 million to the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion communities to…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Lujan Grisham, other governors file brief supporting availability of abortion medication

Lujan Grisham, other governors file brief supporting availability of abortion medication

The 22 governors that formed the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, which includes Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court…
Bill to amend red flag law law heads to House floor

Bill to amend red flag law law heads to House floor

The House Judiciary Committee passed a bill aimed to amend and improve a law regarding extreme risk protection orders, also known as a red…
Senate version of Paid Family and Medical Leave advances

Senate version of Paid Family and Medical Leave advances

The Senate version of a bill to provide paid family and medical leave to workers passed 6-2 along party lines in the Senate Tax,…
Bill to address fake electors advances

Bill to address fake electors advances

A bill that would make it a crime to disrupt election results including by falsely claiming to be a presidential elector passed the House…
Senate approves bill banning firearms near polling places

Senate approves bill banning firearms near polling places

The state Senate passed a bill that will ban most firearms near polling places. The chamber voted 26-16 to pass the bill. Senate Majority…
Bill banning firearms near polling places advances

Bill banning firearms near polling places advances

Following a rash of gun violence across the state and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s efforts to curb it, the 2024 legislative session’s theme seems…
House approves firearm waiting period bill

House approves firearm waiting period bill

The House approved a bill that aims to institute a 7-day waiting period for firearm purchases on a 37-33 vote following a prolonged debate…
Lawmakers begin to craft tax package early to avert last-minute chaos

Lawmakers begin to craft tax package early to avert last-minute chaos

By Daniel J. Chacón, The Santa Fe New Mexican After rushing to develop a massive tax package last year that was then largely gutted…
Senate Finance chairman says some budget proposals violate constitution

Senate Finance chairman says some budget proposals violate constitution

By Daniel J. Chacón, The Santa Fe New Mexican A big fight is brewing at the Capitol over the state budget, which is supposed…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report