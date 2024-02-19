GOT A TIP?

  • February 19, 2024

Legislation focused on reforms of oil and gas extraction fails to pass

This legislative session brought few changes to the oil and gas industry that provides a substantial part of the state’s budget. Going into the session, Rep. Debra Sariñana, D-Albuquerque, introduced three bills that had the backing of environmental advocacy groups. These included creating buffer zones from future oil and gas extraction around schools and requiring […]

  • Hannah Grover
Legislation focused on reforms of oil and gas extraction fails to pass

This legislative session brought few changes to the oil and gas industry that provides a substantial part of the state’s budget.

Going into the session, Rep. Debra Sariñana, D-Albuquerque, introduced three bills that had the backing of environmental advocacy groups. These included creating buffer zones from future oil and gas extraction around schools and requiring that existing wells near schools be closed and remediated, increasing penalties for companies when spills occur and requiring communities to be notified, and prohibiting the use of freshwater in oil and gas extraction when produced water or recycled water can be used.

However, this was a 30-day session, which means the bills that are discussed have a limited scope. Bills that are not related to the budget are deemed not germane unless they are dealing with topics that the governor has said can be debated.

Sariñana’s bills were deemed not germane; however one of the bills—the buffer zones around schools—was initially integrated into a governor-backed bill—HB 133—that would have changed the Oil and Gas Act.

When that was removed from the bill, it lost the support from several environmental advocacy groups including the Center for Biological Diversity.

HB 133 ultimately stalled in the House of Representatives. After passing two committees, it never received debate on the House floor.

For some advocates, the legislative session showed the power of the oil and gas industry and the hesitation of lawmakers—particularly the governor—to push forward legislation that could curb the booming industry.

“Many frontline stakeholders, like me, were excluded from the process of reforming oil and gas legislation,” Daniel Tso with New Mexico Land, Air, Water and the Sacred said in a press release. “The governor and natural resources department capitulated to industry and removed the setbacks provision from that bill, and legislative leadership failed to champion putting health protections back in. They prioritized industry over the health and safety of children who go to school next to oil and gas wells. This means that the injustice faced by marginalized populations in our state will continue.”

After the setback proposal was removed from HB 133, Senators introduced two memorials.

The first, SM 8, would have requested that the state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department evaluate setbacks based on peer-reviewed scientific research.

The second, SM 14, was a direct response to SM 8 and was sponsored by vocal fossil fuel proponent Sen. Bill Sharer, R-Farmington. Instead of turning to peer-reviewed studies, SM 14 asked EMNRD to convene a working group of legislators and stakeholders to look into existing laws and industry operating practices and develop recommendations based on those findings about potential setbacks from schools.

While one of them—SM 8—reached the Senate floor, it was never discussed or voted on by the Senate.

The oil and gas legislation that made it farthest this session, HB 48, proposed increasing the royalty rates for premium leases on state lands. These leases are primarily in the Permian Basin. 

HB 48 passed the House of Representatives but stalled in the Senate Finance Committee.

However, it wasn’t just fossil fuel bills that stalled this session. 

HB 108, which would have created a local solar access fund to make it easier for governments to install solar on public buildings, wasn’t heard again after it passed its first committee early in the session.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Bill to end detention of immigrants in New Mexico fails soon after new report on poor conditions

Bill to end detention of immigrants in New Mexico fails soon after new report on poor conditions

A bill to prohibit immigration detention in New Mexico failed a few weeks after an organization issued a report regarding the conditions for a…
Supporters of Paid Family and Medical Leave say it will return

Supporters of Paid Family and Medical Leave say it will return

House Speaker Javier Martinez said that the Paid Family and Medical Leave will return to next year’s legislative session. SB 3, sponsored by state…
State’s sexual assault services receive state funding but still a gap in federal dollars 

State’s sexual assault services receive state funding but still a gap in federal dollars 

New Mexico sexual assault services will come up short in Fiscal Year 2025. New Mexico Coalition of Sexual Assault Programs advocated for $4 million…
Hearing examiner recommends that PRC reject controversial LNG storage facility

Hearing examiner recommends that PRC reject controversial LNG storage facility

New Mexico Public Regulation Commission Hearing Examiner Anthony Medeiros recommended that the commissioners deny New Mexico Gas Company’s request to build, own and operate…
SCOTUS hears interstate air pollution case

SCOTUS hears interstate air pollution case

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday regarding a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule known as the good neighbor plan. The good neighbor plan…
Legislation focused on reforms of oil and gas extraction fails to pass

Legislation focused on reforms of oil and gas extraction fails to pass

This legislative session brought few changes to the oil and gas industry that provides a substantial part of the state’s budget. Going into the…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee discussed a potential constitutional amendment that seeks to limit the governor’s executive powers. The committee approved…
Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

The New Mexico State Supreme Court censured a New Mexico attorney because of her “misconduct” in two unsuccessful cases pushing back on COVID-19 regulations…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Supporters of Paid Family and Medical Leave say it will return

Supporters of Paid Family and Medical Leave say it will return

House Speaker Javier Martinez said that the Paid Family and Medical Leave will return to next year’s legislative session. SB 3, sponsored by state…
Paid Family Medical Leave bill dies in the final days of the session for a second year in a row

Paid Family Medical Leave bill dies in the final days of the session for a second year in a row

A bill that would have provided paid leave for several weeks died on the House floor when 11 Democrats sided with Republicans to vote…
Paid Family and Medical Leave bill passes Senate

Paid Family and Medical Leave bill passes Senate

A bill that seeks to provide several weeks of paid family and medical leave for workers in the state passed the state senate by…

Bill to require disclosure of use of AI in campaign materials goes to governor

The Senate approved a bill aiming to require the disclosure of the use of artificial intelligence or other changes made by computers to campaign…
House amends, passes bill banning firearms near polling places

House amends, passes bill banning firearms near polling places

The House narrowly approved a bill that would ban firearms near polling places. The House voted 35-34 to pass the bill following an extensive…
Manny Gonzales doesn’t qualify for Senate GOP primary ballot

Manny Gonzales doesn’t qualify for Senate GOP primary ballot

Nella Domenici is the lone Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, after Manny Gonzales III failed to qualify for the ballot. Gonzales did not file…
Hearing examiner recommends that PRC reject controversial LNG storage facility

Hearing examiner recommends that PRC reject controversial LNG storage facility

New Mexico Public Regulation Commission Hearing Examiner Anthony Medeiros recommended that the commissioners deny New Mexico Gas Company’s request to build, own and operate…
SCOTUS hears interstate air pollution case

SCOTUS hears interstate air pollution case

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday regarding a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule known as the good neighbor plan. The good neighbor plan…
Supporters of Paid Family and Medical Leave say it will return

Supporters of Paid Family and Medical Leave say it will return

House Speaker Javier Martinez said that the Paid Family and Medical Leave will return to next year’s legislative session. SB 3, sponsored by state…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report