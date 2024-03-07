Lujan Grisham pocket vetoes two bills

GOT A TIP?

  • March 7, 2024

  • Nicole Maxwell
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pocket vetoed two bills the legislature passed this legislative session: one changing the Cybersecurity Act and the other concerning law enforcement fund distributions.

Bills are pocket vetoed if the governor does not get to them in time to make a decision.

SB 129 would have updated the New Mexico Cybersecurity Act to include a cybersecurity advisory council or subgroup, update definitions and security audits.

SB 175 would have established a division within the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration that would have distributed funds for law enforcement recruitment at all levels.

The governor does not have to provide reasons for pocket vetoes. To alleviate this issue, legislation was proposed that would have eliminated the pocket veto.

HJR 2 would have amended the state constitution to eliminate the pocket veto and would have required the governor to provide a reason for all vetoes regardless of if the legislature was still in session.

Voters would have decided whether to amend the constitution with HJR 2 on the Nov. 5 ballot if it passed both the House and Senate.

It never made it to the House floor.

