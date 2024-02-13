GOT A TIP?

  • February 13, 2024

Paid family and medical leave bill sent to House floor

The House Health and Human Services Committee passed a bill that could provide up to 12 weeks of paid family leave by a vote of 6-4 on Monday. SB 3, sponsored by state Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos, would provide up to 12 weeks of paid leave to welcome a new child or for the […]

  • Susan Dunlap
Paid family and medical leave bill sent to House floor

The House Health and Human Services Committee passed a bill that could provide up to 12 weeks of paid family leave by a vote of 6-4 on Monday.

SB 3, sponsored by state Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos, would provide up to 12 weeks of paid leave to welcome a new child or for the death of a child under the age of 18. The bill originally included up to 12 weeks of paid medical and safe leave, but as part of a series of compromises with some in the business community, the bill now provides up to nine weeks of paid leave for a serious medical condition or event, or to care for someone close to the employee with a serious medical condition or event. It also includes, now, up to nine weeks of paid safe leave in the event of domestic or sexual violence. 

Chandler said that two years after the program is operational, there will be a fiscal review for solvency and if the fund is solvent, then the nine weeks of medical and safe leave will become 12 weeks of paid leave.

One Democrat on the committee, state Rep. Tara Jaramillo, D-Socorro, sided with Republicans on the committee to vote against the bill.

The committee debated the bill for close to three hours despite HHHC Chair Liz Thomson, D-Albuquerque, asking that the committee be brief and stick to questions about the amendments because the HHSC had already heard the House version of the bill earlier in the session, she said.

State Rep. Harlan Vincent, R-Ruidoso Downs, tried to amend the bill to add a definition of Tribal entities.. He said that he has “been taught a specific way to read through these bills” and that, according to his training, the lack of a duplication of definition throughout the bill was a technical error. Tribes, pueblos and organizations owned by members of a tribe or pueblo are defined in the definition section of the bill. 

Chandler said that a duplication of the definition was not necessary. She said she would view the amendment as friendly if doing so would mean that Vincent would support the bill. He said he did not support the bill and Chandler called the amendment unfriendly.

The committee tabled the amendment by a party-line vote of 6-3.

State Rep. Jenifer Jones, R-Deming, said that the title of the bill was constitutionally incorrect because the title of the bill does not fully explain the bill. She also continued to argue that the bill contained other technical errors because the committee tabled Vincent’s amendment to add a definition to a later portion of the bill, despite the definition appearing in the definition section of the bill. 

Chandler said that the bill was drafted by Legislative Council Services and that “they are cognizant of constitutional requirements.”

State Rep. Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park, asked questions about how the process would work through the state Department of Workforce Solutions.

NMDWS Secretary Sarita Nair said that if an employer refused to allow paid leave for an employee, that would be a violation of the act, if the bill is enacted. She said a refusal would lead to penalties and an investigation by the agency. 

But, if the employer allows a requested paid leave but the employer wants to work with the employee on scheduling, the government would not get involved. She used as an example that if an employer needs the employee to still be present for work on Tuesdays, that would be something the employer and the employee would work out between themselves.

Lord asked about another change in the bill that reduced the advisory committee to eight individuals. Chandler said some in the business community had expressed a concern that there was not adequate employer representation on the advisory committee previously. She said the bill sponsors took that input “to heart” and amended the bill to model the advisory committee on Washington state’s model, which is four employer representatives and four employee representatives. The advisory committee will receive neither a per diem nor a reimbursement for travel, Chandler said. The advisory committee’s role will be to offer advice to the secretary of Workforce Solutions during the one-year rulemaking process.

Lord said she could not support the bill because there is not an opt out clause for employees in the bill. 

Chandler said an opt out provision for employees would create too much uncertainty for solvency. 

Jones said she believed there would be medical providers who would “set up shop” and take $100 to provide a note so employees could request medical leave.

“That is huge, in my opinion. Anyone licensed or certified in healthcare could do that and abuse this fund,” Jones said.

Nair said this bill requires the Department of Workforce Solutions to do its check, including a third-party to qualify the event before the benefit would begin. Many Republicans have complained that the millions in fraudulent unemployment insurance claims have been lost by the agency during the pandemic and cite that as a reason why the agency can not handle the implementation of a paid leave program.

Nair said that the reason why the unemployment insurance fraud happened during the pandemic was because the agency was required to begin unemployment insurance payments before the agency could verify claims. 

She said that, in addition, the bill requires for the department to cross check the amount of requested time off for a qualifying condition against a database insurance companies use to cross check to see how long a person would normally require leave for the qualifying event. That is in addition to a third-party verification.

Nair said that New Jersey reported no fraud. She said that Oregon started to see attempts to make fraudulent claims using identity theft but the Oregon agency in charge of the program caught the fraud because of all the checks in place.

Nair also said that employers are able to appeal the agency’s determination on a paid leave claim and that that is “really valuable.”

“The employer is in the best position to know if an employee has a medical condition and know if they are faking it,” Nair said.

Chandler also said that if a medical provider fraudulently provides certification to enable a claim, the state could bring penalties against that provider and the provider’s licensure or certification could be challenged.

Despite the in-depth discussion of the bill’s details, Jones argued that the bill should go before the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee and that it is being “pushed through” and legislators do not understand the bill.

The bill heads next to the House floor.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

House amends, passes bill banning firearms near polling places

House amends, passes bill banning firearms near polling places

The House narrowly approved a bill that would ban firearms near polling places. The House voted 35-34 to pass the bill following an extensive…
Clean fuel standards bill heads to Senate floor

Clean fuel standards bill heads to Senate floor

A bill that aims to lower the carbon intensity standards of transportation fuels will head to the Senate floor after passing the Senate Finance…
Proposal to use brackish water tabled in first committee

Proposal to use brackish water tabled in first committee

The Senate Conservation Committee tabled a scaled-down version of the governor’s proposed strategic water supply on an 8-1 vote Tuesday, with several members saying…
Clean fuel standards bill heads to Senate floor

Clean fuel standards bill heads to Senate floor

A bill that aims to lower the carbon intensity standards of transportation fuels will head to the Senate floor after passing the Senate Finance…
Proposal to use brackish water tabled in first committee

Proposal to use brackish water tabled in first committee

The Senate Conservation Committee tabled a scaled-down version of the governor’s proposed strategic water supply on an 8-1 vote Tuesday, with several members saying…
House passes cloud seeding pilot project bill

House passes cloud seeding pilot project bill

The House of Representatives passed a bill that would create a pilot project focused on cloud seeding in southeast New Mexico on a 61-6…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee discussed a potential constitutional amendment that seeks to limit the governor’s executive powers. The committee approved…
Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

The New Mexico State Supreme Court censured a New Mexico attorney because of her “misconduct” in two unsuccessful cases pushing back on COVID-19 regulations…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Paid Family and Medical Leave bill passes Senate

Paid Family and Medical Leave bill passes Senate

A bill that seeks to provide several weeks of paid family and medical leave for workers in the state passed the state senate by…
Paid Family and Medical Leave bill heads to Senate floor

Paid Family and Medical Leave bill heads to Senate floor

The Senate Finance Committee passed a bill to provide paid leave for workers for medical reasons by a 6-5 vote on Saturday. SB 3,…
Lujan Grisham, other governors file brief supporting availability of abortion medication

Lujan Grisham, other governors file brief supporting availability of abortion medication

The 22 governors that formed the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, which includes Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court…
House amends, passes bill banning firearms near polling places

House amends, passes bill banning firearms near polling places

The House narrowly approved a bill that would ban firearms near polling places. The House voted 35-34 to pass the bill following an extensive…
Manny Gonzales doesn’t qualify for Senate GOP primary ballot

Manny Gonzales doesn’t qualify for Senate GOP primary ballot

Nella Domenici is the lone Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, after Manny Gonzales III failed to qualify for the ballot. Gonzales did not file…
Campaign ad regulatory bill passes House

Campaign ad regulatory bill passes House

The House approved a bill that would amend the election code to prohibit campaign materials that include deceptive media. HB 182 would add a…
Manny Gonzales doesn’t qualify for Senate GOP primary ballot

Manny Gonzales doesn’t qualify for Senate GOP primary ballot

Nella Domenici is the lone Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, after Manny Gonzales III failed to qualify for the ballot. Gonzales did not file…
Senate passes budget, goes back to House for concurrence

Senate passes budget, goes back to House for concurrence

The Senate passed the state budget Monday on a 31-10 vote. HB 2 creates a $10.18 billion Fiscal Year 25 state budget, which is…
Paid family and medical leave bill sent to House floor

Paid family and medical leave bill sent to House floor

The House Health and Human Services Committee passed a bill that could provide up to 12 weeks of paid family leave by a vote…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report