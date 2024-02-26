GOT A TIP?

Politics Newsletter: Special legislative session for gun bills?

Hello fellow political junkies! The 2024 legislative session is over with the possibility for a special session for firearm-related legislation. In English: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was not happy that the House and Senate passed only a few of the 20 or so bills on her public safety legislative agenda. The bills that did make […]

  • Nicole Maxwell

Hello fellow political junkies!

The 2024 legislative session is over with the possibility for a special session for firearm-related legislation.

In English: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was not happy that the House and Senate passed only a few of the 20 or so bills on her public safety legislative agenda.

The bills that did make it through the legislature included a seven day waiting period for firearm purchases and banning firearms near polling places, which are on her desk waiting to be signed.

No further information as to when a potential special legislative session will occur is available.

“The governor and staff are still carefully reviewing bills and she has not yet made a determination about a special session,” Governor’s office spokesman Michael Coleman told the NM Political Report via email Friday.

The last time the legislature met for a special session in New Mexico was in April 2022, which was about tax rebates and appropriations and lasted one day.

2024 Primary Election

The New Mexico Primary is June 4 with candidate filing day for statewide offices set for March 12.

The federal office filing day was earlier this month and shows a now two-cornered contest between Democratic incumbent Sen. Martin Heinrich and Republican challenger Nella Domenici. 

Former Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel “Manny” Gonzales, III was disqualified from the race due to a low nominating signature count.

More on that from my boss Matthew Reichbach here

The congressional races include a rematch between Democratic incumbent Rep. Gabe Vasquez and Republican challenger Yvette Herrell who is trying to be the 2nd Congressional District representative again.

Over in the 1st Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Melanie Stansbury will face either Republican Louie Sanchez or Republican Steve Jones.

The 3rd Congressional District  contest will be between Democratic incumbent Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández and Republican challenger Sharon Clahchischilliage.

The 2024 Primary Election Contest/Candidate List can be found on the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office website.

For more information about elections contact your local county clerk’s office which can also help you check on or update your voter registration, a process that can also be done online at NMVote.org.

Interim meetings

When the interim committees begin meeting, their information will be posted here.

For more information on interim committees visit www.nmlegis.gov

