GOT A TIP?

  • February 1, 2024

Senate confirms Casados to lead troubled child welfare agency

By Daniel J. Chacón, The Santa Fe New Mexican Teresa Casados choked with emotion Wednesday as she explained her decision to assume the reins of one of the most troubled and scrutinized agencies in state government: the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department. “In May when I took this role, it was a temporary […]

  • Santa Fe New Mexican
Senate confirms Casados to lead troubled child welfare agency

By Daniel J. Chacón, The Santa Fe New Mexican

Teresa Casados choked with emotion Wednesday as she explained her decision to assume the reins of one of the most troubled and scrutinized agencies in state government: the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department.

“In May when I took this role, it was a temporary situation to really help operationalize and look at the structure of CYFD and what was needed,” Casados, then serving as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s chief operating officer, said at the start of what turned out to be a grueling three-hour confirmation hearing before the Senate Rules Committee.

“As time went on, I became very passionate about the work that needed to be done at CYFD, and with each passing month, I think it became more clear to the governor that my heart was at CYFD, and it was an incredibly difficult decision to make,” she added, fighting back tears as her elderly mother and other family members listened in the audience.

“But I’m 100% committed,” she said.

Though the vote wasn’t unanimous, the Senate in turn committed to Casados and confirmed her appointment as Cabinet secretary of the agency after a 1½-hour hearing on the floor.

The vote came after the committee endorsed her confirmation in the morning on a 8-2 vote following testimony in support from several Cabinet secretaries and others, including Casados’ young granddaughter.

All of the votes in opposition came from Republicans, but some voiced a willingness to allow her to work on the myriad issues facing the department.

“She didn’t break it,” said Bill Sharer, R-Farmington, who voted in support of Casados’ confirmation. “She probably won’t be able to fix it, but she’s the one we have, and now we need to help her.”

Casados’ confirmation, by a 32-8 vote on the floor, comes just days after a blistering report calling on New Mexico to take “immediate action” amid crushing caseloads at CYFD and a backlog of more than 2,000 investigations of abuse and neglect.

“This is a clear and urgent safety risk for children,” two nationally recognized experts on child welfare reform wrote in bold in their report.

The two experts, Judith Meltzer, president of the Center for the Study of Social Policy in Washington, D.C., and Kevin Ryan, New Jersey’s first Child Advocate who now works with Public Catalyst in Iselin, N.J, are designated “co-neutrals” charged with overseeing the implementation of a groundbreaking settlement agreement meant to improve the state’s child welfare system following a class-action lawsuit.

Meltzer and Ryan are scheduled to appear Friday before the Senate Judiciary Committee via Zoom.

“That’s our hope,” said Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces. “We’ve rescheduled them and rescheduled them. The difficulty is they’re on the East Coast, so their two-hour difference is becoming a problem.”

Meltzer and Ryan reported some pending investigations date to the first half of 2023, and some involve alleged victims who have never been seen by the child welfare agency.

Casados told lawmakers the agency is “heading out to those houses immediately — that’s been a priority for us this week.” 

Casados stepped in to lead the agency after the resignation of Barbara Vigil, making her the third Cabinet secretary during the Lujan Grisham administration, though the director of the state Children’s Cabinet served as interim secretary for a brief stint.

Casados received both praise and criticism during both confirmation hearings.

“I recognize, secretary, that you have inherited a house on fire — started a long time before you arrived,” Sen. Crystal Brantley, R-Elephant Butte, said during the floor session.

“But in the nine months [you’ve been on the job], I must say, you haven’t even started to look for the garden hose,” Brantley added.

In one of the most talked about moments of the committee hearing, Casados took “full responsibility” for placing teens in CYFD custody in a locked facility over Thanksgiving. The estimated nine youth were poised to sleep overnight in CYFD offices, a practice the agency is working on quashing.

“I never intended for it to be a lockup situation,” she said. “Really, my intent was to have them under one roof to be able to provide a holiday meal and maybe movie night. In my mind, it all sounded wonderful. It absolutely did not turn out that way. We got calls from youth that night that felt like they were being punished, and they were in lockup.”

Republicans who voted in opposition to Casados’ confirmation said it wasn’t personal: they said the administration has pushed back against proposed reforms and noted they aren’t considering any bills this legislative session, which is technically focused on the state budget and requires legislation on other matters to receive a message from the governor.

“I’m not going to blame you; I think this department as a whole is, I don’t know if it’s manageable at this point,” said Sen. Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque. “In the macro level what really concerns me is the governor isn’t paying attention to it. It seems that CYFD is burning and she’s playing the fiddle up there on the fourth floor.”

Casados defended the governor, saying the challenges at CYFD aren’t “going unnoticed” and the governor isn’t “ignoring the situation.”

After the Senate confirmed Casados, Lujan Grisham said in a statement CYFD needs an effective leader. 

“Secretary Casados is the right person for this job, and I thank the Legislature for recognizing that,” the governor said. “We are already seeing meaningful changes at the Department, and that momentum will continue under Secretary Casados — New Mexico children and families deserve no less.”

Legislators who supported her confirmation expressed confidence in Casados.

“What CYFD needs is not new laws, not new regulations, not new policies, not new studies or a task force,” Cervantes said during the floor session.

“What it needs is a leader who can change things, a true leader — and I’ve seen that,” he added. “I’ve seen leaders come in, true leaders and overnight can change an organization, institution, outcome, a government. I think you have that capacity, and so I hope a year from now, I can tell you I was right about that.”

Unlike other confirmation hearings this session, Casados’ has been highly contentious amid ongoing cases of abuse and neglect of children, some with deadly outcomes.

At one point during the confirmation hearing in the Rules Committee, Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca, R-Belen, read the names of children who have died after coming into contact with CYFD — kids critics contend the agency failed to remove from dangerous situations.

Baca asked Casados twice whether the agency is in crisis.

“There is a crisis in the work we do, but operating in crisis mode will not get us the results that we need,” she told him.

When pressed to answer the question, Casados replied: “Yes, there is a crisis across the state.”

Sen. Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque, presented Casados for confirmation and braced for a tough committee hearing before it got underway.

“Today is going to be one of the toughest days I’ve had in my 12 years in the Senate,” he said in an interview. “I grew up in this system, and I want to make sure that we have the right Cabinet secretary — and I feel confident Teresa is going to be able to do the job.”

At the start of the hearing, Padilla told his colleagues they probably wouldn’t find “another person in state government that has the vast knowledge and experience of how to get things done.”

As he spoke about Casados’ education and experience, Baca sat on the dais reading a newspaper with a front-page story Wednesday about the child welfare reform experts’ report. The New Mexican first reported the story Friday.

During the confirmation hearing, Casados referenced the “negative” press CYFD receives, a complaint she has lodged in the past.

“It is an agency in need of a lot of change. That is very clear to all of us,” she said. “But it is also an agency that has dedicated employees that come to work every single day despite that negativity.”

Before the floor vote, Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, thanked Casados “for taking on what I think is probably the most important and most difficult job that exists in state government.

“I also think it’s important that we send a signal to each and every CYFD worker that we appreciate them, that we understand what they’re going through and that we’re in this together,” he said.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Budget with 6.5% increase approved by House

Budget with 6.5% increase approved by House

The full state House of Representatives approved the budget package following a lengthy debate on the floor Wednesday. HB 2 and HB 3, were…
House Judiciary sends two gun violence prevention bills to the House floor

House Judiciary sends two gun violence prevention bills to the House floor

The House Judiciary Committee approved two bills to address gun violence along party lines at its meeting Wednesday evening. HB 127 aims to raise…
Bill to end immigration detention in New Mexico advances 

Bill to end immigration detention in New Mexico advances 

A bill to end immigration detention in New Mexico passed Senate Health and Public Affairs on a party-line vote of 6-3 on Wednesday. SB…
EPA proposes new rules after Lujan Grisham’s PFAS petition

EPA proposes new rules after Lujan Grisham’s PFAS petition

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced two proposed rules on Thursday that are intended to protect people and the environment from PFAS chemicals. These…
Changes to the Oil and Gas Act heads to House floor

Changes to the Oil and Gas Act heads to House floor

The House Judiciary Committee passed a bill to update the Oil and Gas Act on a 7-4 party-line vote late Wednesday. Sponsor Rep. Kristina…
NM plans for a future with less water

NM plans for a future with less water

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the state’s 50-year water action plan during a press conference Tuesday in her office at the state capitol. The…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Legislation that seeks to appropriate $1.1 million to the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion communities to…
‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

‘Where is the line?’: State Supreme Court examines emergency powers after gun order

The New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case that challenged the governor’s authority to issue public health orders. The case regards…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Lujan Grisham, other governors file brief supporting availability of abortion medication

Lujan Grisham, other governors file brief supporting availability of abortion medication

The 22 governors that formed the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, which includes Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court…
Bill to amend red flag law law heads to House floor

Bill to amend red flag law law heads to House floor

The House Judiciary Committee passed a bill aimed to amend and improve a law regarding extreme risk protection orders, also known as a red…
Senate version of Paid Family and Medical Leave advances

Senate version of Paid Family and Medical Leave advances

The Senate version of a bill to provide paid family and medical leave to workers passed 6-2 along party lines in the Senate Tax,…
Senate approves bill banning firearms near polling places

Senate approves bill banning firearms near polling places

The state Senate passed a bill that will ban most firearms near polling places. The chamber voted 26-16 to pass the bill. Senate Majority…
Bill banning firearms near polling places advances

Bill banning firearms near polling places advances

Following a rash of gun violence across the state and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s efforts to curb it, the 2024 legislative session’s theme seems…
Two Dems join race to challenge Block in deep-red district

Two Dems join race to challenge Block in deep-red district

Two Democrats are looking to face an incumbent Republican in a deep-red district. The seat is currently held by Rep. John Block, R-Alamogordo, who…
Budget with 6.5% increase approved by House

Budget with 6.5% increase approved by House

The full state House of Representatives approved the budget package following a lengthy debate on the floor Wednesday. HB 2 and HB 3, were…
House Judiciary sends two gun violence prevention bills to the House floor

House Judiciary sends two gun violence prevention bills to the House floor

The House Judiciary Committee approved two bills to address gun violence along party lines at its meeting Wednesday evening. HB 127 aims to raise…
Bill to end immigration detention in New Mexico advances 

Bill to end immigration detention in New Mexico advances 

A bill to end immigration detention in New Mexico passed Senate Health and Public Affairs on a party-line vote of 6-3 on Wednesday. SB…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report