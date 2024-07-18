GOT A TIP?

  • July 18, 2024

Senate Democrats criticize bills and process, GOP introduces bills

The special session began with Democrats criticizing Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s agenda and Republicans applauding it, while Senators introduced 16 pieces of legislation. The Senate began the special session on Thursday with Senators Katy Duhigg, Antonio “Moe” Maestas, Jerry Ortiz y Pino, all Democrats from Albuquerque, and Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, critiquing the bills and […]

  • Susan Dunlap
Senate Democrats criticize bills and process, GOP introduces bills

The special session began with Democrats criticizing Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s agenda and Republicans applauding it, while Senators introduced 16 pieces of legislation.

The Senate began the special session on Thursday with Senators Katy Duhigg, Antonio “Moe” Maestas, Jerry Ortiz y Pino, all Democrats from Albuquerque, and Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, critiquing the bills and the process while Republican Senators  Crystal Diamond Brantley, of Elephant Butte, Craig Brandt of Rio Rancho and Mark Moores of Albuquerque, praising Lujan Grisham for the special session and the bills on the agenda.

The Senate introduced 15 bills, almost all crime and border bills. One, SB 16, sponsored by Diamond Brandley, would improve radio towers and communication in certain counties, including Doña Ana and Hidalgo.  

Only bills that are on the call of the special session can be discussed.

SB 11, sponsored by Moores, is the bill regulating public medians that has caused controversy in recent weeks. Duhigg criticized the bill on the Senate floor, saying that some urban areas such as Albuquerque, already have similar ordinances in place. She said that SB 11 could impinge on First Amendment rights and, as it currently reads, the bill would inadvertently prohibit such New Mexico traditions as the annual pilgrimage to Chimayo.

Duhigg also said the need for the bill is based on a report that says that New Mexico ranks high in pedestrian fatalities. But, she said, Lujan Grisham’s proclamation is not an accurate read of that report. 

Duhigg said the report says pedestrian fatalities in New Mexico are caused by speeding, lighting problems, heavier and larger cars on the road and driving under the influence of alcohol. 

“I don’t think it’s comfortable for any of us to see folks struggling on medians or elsewhere but the state is limiting free speech, criminalizing our traditions and taking an approach toward unhoused people so they’re less visible but it doesn’t do anything to fix the underlying problems, especially if it’s pedestrian fatalities,” Duhigg said. 

Maestas said he doesn’t support bills that would increase criminal penalties. Cervantes said he embraced the special session initially and that he and others have worked exhaustively for the past two months on the proposed legislation. He said the agenda and bills have “changed from month to month, week to week and hour to hour.”

“In the last 24 hours we’re seeing new proposals never contemplated for this special session,” he said. The governor added new pieces of legislation to the agenda on Wednesday.

Ortiz y Pino said the legislature has already passed bills to expand services but “the executive branch has not felt the urgency to expand services.” He said the result, if the bill that would expand who could send individuals to mental health treatment is enacted, it would lead to overburdening county jails because the state lacks adequate facilities to house the numbers of people who could be committed. 

Diamond Brantley said Lujan Grisham “deserves credit for calling this special session to acknowledge we have a crime problem in New Mexico.”

Moores, who did not run for reelection this year, said he is leaving Albuquerque in part because of the city’s crime problem. He criticized a few of the bills, saying, in part, that the bill that expands involuntary treatment makes him “nervous” and that a bill to require data sharing between law enforcement is an “unfunded mandate.” But, he said that when similar bills have been introduced in a 60-day session, they don’t make it through the process. 

“I’ve stepped across party lines,” Moores said.

Moores is sponsoring SB 9, which redefines terms such as “harm to self” and “harm to others” and SB 10, which relates to competency proceedings.

Cervantes said some of the proposed bills, such as the data sharing bill, are already on the books but are being “repackaged.” 

“There’s not an absence of laws. It’s an absence of courage to speak truth to power,” he said.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Legislators pass disaster assistance funding, end special session quickly

Legislators pass disaster assistance funding, end special session quickly

The two issues passed were only a fraction of what Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had on her special session agenda.
House votes to pass bill for fire relief, behavioral health treatments

House votes to pass bill for fire relief, behavioral health treatments

The House voted overwhelmingly to pass HB 1, the appropriations bill that provides funding for the special session, fire relief and behavioral health court…
Senate Democrats criticize bills and process, GOP introduces bills

Senate Democrats criticize bills and process, GOP introduces bills

The special session began with Democrats criticizing Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s agenda and Republicans applauding it, while Senators introduced 16 pieces of legislation. The…
Downwinders continue to seek justice 79 years after the Trinity Test

Downwinders continue to seek justice 79 years after the Trinity Test

For most of his life, Paul Pino believed his community had dodged the bullet when it came to nuclear fallout. It wasn’t until he’d…
Fight continues over San Juan Generating Station replacement resources

Fight continues over San Juan Generating Station replacement resources

As the San Juan Generating Station closed in 2022, the Central Consolidated School District noted a significant increase in homelessness among its students. At…
Group says WQCC member has conflicts of interest

Group says WQCC member has conflicts of interest

New Energy Economy and other environmental advocates renewed a call for a member of the Water Quality Control Commission to recuse herself from hearing…
Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

Stansbury outlines funding secured for early childhood and youth services programs

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury secured $8.3 million for childhood development and youth services in the 1st congressional district through federal community project funding. Stansbury,…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

Some mental health issues on the rise in New Mexico

A recent report by KFF, a foundation that provides health policy analysis, found mental health issues on the rise and disparities in mental health…
Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

Heinrich questions FDA leadership on baby formula safety, mifepristone

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf answered questions about the safety of human milk formula and mifepristone on Wednesday. Sen. Martin…
Health workers fear it’s profits before protection as CDC revisits airborne transmission

Health workers fear it’s profits before protection as CDC revisits airborne transmission

Amy Maxmen, KFF Health News Four years after hospitals in New York City overflowed with covid-19 patients, emergency physician Sonya Stokes remains shaken by…
Heinrich files amendment to protect reproductive rights for the military

Heinrich files amendment to protect reproductive rights for the military

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich filed an amendment on Tuesday to codify a rule protecting veteran access to abortion in the case of rape, incest…
Supreme Court upends environmental and reproductive rights protections

Supreme Court upends environmental and reproductive rights protections

Two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the high court overturned another long-standing precedent on Friday that could undue both…
Supreme Court dismisses abortion case, advocates say it keeps legal questions open

Supreme Court dismisses abortion case, advocates say it keeps legal questions open

The Supreme Court punted on Thursday on a second abortion decision it heard this term, leaving open the question of whether a federal law…
Supreme Court upends environmental and reproductive rights protections

Supreme Court upends environmental and reproductive rights protections

Two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the high court overturned another long-standing precedent on Friday that could undue both…
Supreme Court dismisses abortion case, advocates say it keeps legal questions open

Supreme Court dismisses abortion case, advocates say it keeps legal questions open

The Supreme Court punted on Thursday on a second abortion decision it heard this term, leaving open the question of whether a federal law…
Biden will protect reproductive access, Health Secretary says during a multi-state reproductive access tour 

Biden will protect reproductive access, Health Secretary says during a multi-state reproductive access tour 

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said at a Planned Parenthood space for LGBTQ youth in Albuquerque that if President Joe Biden…
Politics Newsletter: Should Biden stay or should he go?

Politics Newsletter: Should Biden stay or should he go?

Note: This newsletter was written prior to the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday. Hello fellow political junkies! While most people…
NM delegation votes against bill they say will disenfranchise voters

NM delegation votes against bill they say will disenfranchise voters

The House passed a bill that opponents of the bill, including all three members of New Mexico’s delegation, say would suppress voting. The Safeguard…
Leger Fernàndez votes against voter ID bill

Leger Fernàndez votes against voter ID bill

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act seeks to require proof of United States citizenship to register to vote in federal elections, but opponents say…
Legislators pass disaster assistance funding, end special session quickly

Legislators pass disaster assistance funding, end special session quickly

The two issues passed were only a fraction of what Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had on her special session agenda.
Special session to start, despite legislative opposition

Special session to start, despite legislative opposition

“We’re asking lawmakers to do right by New Mexico, to do right by all of our cities and counties and to create the kind…
New Mexico has some of the nation’s toughest oil and gas regulations. Enforcing them is another matter.

New Mexico has some of the nation’s toughest oil and gas regulations. Enforcing them is another matter.

According to James Kenney, the Environment Department secretary, the two lawyers in his office already have 79 oil and gas air quality investigations on…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report