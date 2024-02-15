The legislators who aren’t returning

In the final days and hours of the legislative session, both the House and Senate spent some time speaking about and honoring legislators who won’t return to their chambers next year. This is not an exhaustive list; more could announce they won’t run before, or even on, filing day in March. This also, obviously, doesn’t […]

In the final days and hours of the legislative session, both the House and Senate spent some time speaking about and honoring legislators who won’t return to their chambers next year.

This is not an exhaustive list; more could announce they won’t run before, or even on, filing day in March. This also, obviously, doesn’t include any legislators who lose a reelection bid in their upcoming primary or general elections.

In the Senate, Democrats Jerry Ortiz y Pino, Brenda McKenna and Bill Tallman, all of Albuquerque, will not seek reelection. Among Republicans, Ron Griggs of Alamogordo, Stephen Neville of Aztec, Gregg Schmedes of Tijeras, Mark Moores of Albuquerque and Cliff Pirtle of Roswell all announced they would not seek reelection. Earlier in the session, the Senate also honored Democrat Pete Campos of Las Vegas, the longest serving member in the chamber.

According to Ballotpedia, elections in 2012 had nine open seat races. That, like this year, was the first election after newly drawn districts from redistricting.

On the House side, several members are leaving to seek Senate seats.

Former House Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, Candy Spence Ezzell, R-Roswell, and Natalie Figueroa, D-Albuquerque, are all leaving to seek seats that will soon be vacated by Senators.

The House also honored Bill Rehm, R-Albuquerque, Anthony Allison, D-Fruitland and House Majority Leader Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque, who all announced their retirement.

Chasey is the longest serving active member of the House, and noted in her speech that fellow Albuquerque Democrat Miguel Garcia will be the longest serving member of the chamber if he returns next year.

According to Ballotpedia, the most open state House seats since 2010 in New Mexico was 12, in 2012.