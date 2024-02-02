GOT A TIP?

  • February 2, 2024

Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

The New Mexico State Supreme Court censured a New Mexico attorney because of her “misconduct” in two unsuccessful cases pushing back on COVID-19 regulations during the height of the pandemic. The decision also included a one year deferred suspension from practicing law. The state Supreme Court made the decision to censure Nancy Ana Garner after […]

  • Matthew Reichbach
Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

The New Mexico State Supreme Court censured a New Mexico attorney because of her “misconduct” in two unsuccessful cases pushing back on COVID-19 regulations during the height of the pandemic.

The decision also included a one year deferred suspension from practicing law.

The state Supreme Court made the decision to censure Nancy Ana Garner after she did not contest the charges that she violated the state’s Rules of Professional Conduct for attorneys during a disciplinary process.

In 2022, Garner filed lawsuits on behalf of Sandia National Laboratories Employees and Backstreet Grill, an Albuquerque restaurant, challenging rules put forward by the governor to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

It was the case involving Backstreet Grill that received the most attention because of Garner’s statements in a filing.

The restaurant in Albuquerque had its food permit revoked for failure to follow COVID-19 precautions. Garner filed a response titled, “Acceptance of Service, and Response to Petition for TRO and My Right to Disqualify Any Judge Who Allowed Themselves to Be Injected with Experimental Gene Therapy” according to the court.

What followed was a filing that included multiple conspiracy theories about COVID-19, calling Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham a “tyrant” multiple times, insulting judges and comparing the rules to Nazi Germany. 

Garner also branched out to other far-right conspiracy theories, like the QAnon and Pizzagate-backed theory born out of anti-Semitism involving the invented harvesting of adrenochrome. She said that Lujan Grisham, “seized power with the glee of an adrenochrome addict.” 

At the time, Garner told KOB-TV, “I just wanted to show them, you want to play insane? I can play insane, too. So I wanted it to be shocking.”

The Sandia National Labs case did not involve unfounded conspiracy theories, but the Disciplinary Board found that her law firm sent a letter that claimed to serve “as formal notice to cease and desist all actions related to mandates requiring employees to wear a face mask, submit to COVID-19 tests or be injected with the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment” to all Sandia National Labs’ Human Resources and Communications Director instead of to legal counsel.

The Supreme Court said that Garner denied writing or signing the letter, but “does not contest that she approved the letter.”

The Supreme Court said her “conduct reflects poorly, not only on herself but on the legal profession as a whole, further eroding the public’s already fragile confidence in our legal system.”

A judge initially found that Garner’s conduct was enough for a six month suspension, but declined to impose such a punishment because of the attorney’s bipolar disorder.

The Supreme Court cited her remorse and lack of prior disciplinary history in their decision.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Senate Finance chairman says some budget proposals violate constitution

Senate Finance chairman says some budget proposals violate constitution

By Daniel J. Chacón, The Santa Fe New Mexican A big fight is brewing at the Capitol over the state budget, which is supposed…
Geothermal energy bills advance

Geothermal energy bills advance

The state legislature is looking toward geothermal energy to meet some of New Mexico’s future demands and to aid in the energy transition to…
Bill aiming to prevent public library book bans moves forward

Bill aiming to prevent public library book bans moves forward

The House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee approved a bill aimed at preventing public libraries from banning library materials based on dogma. HB 123…
Geothermal energy bills advance

Geothermal energy bills advance

The state legislature is looking toward geothermal energy to meet some of New Mexico’s future demands and to aid in the energy transition to…
EPA proposes new rules after Lujan Grisham’s PFAS petition

EPA proposes new rules after Lujan Grisham’s PFAS petition

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced two proposed rules on Thursday that are intended to protect people and the environment from PFAS chemicals. These…
Changes to the Oil and Gas Act heads to House floor

Changes to the Oil and Gas Act heads to House floor

The House Judiciary Committee passed a bill to update the Oil and Gas Act on a 7-4 party-line vote late Wednesday. Sponsor Rep. Kristina…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

More learning time, free meals coming to students this school year

As children prepare to return to school for the new public school year, they will see some changes after legislation passed in the 2023…
Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

The New Mexico State Supreme Court censured a New Mexico attorney because of her “misconduct” in two unsuccessful cases pushing back on COVID-19 regulations…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Bill would fund ‘grow your own’ healthcare 

Legislation that seeks to appropriate $1.1 million to the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center’s Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion communities to…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Lujan Grisham, other governors file brief supporting availability of abortion medication

Lujan Grisham, other governors file brief supporting availability of abortion medication

The 22 governors that formed the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, which includes Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court…
Bill to amend red flag law law heads to House floor

Bill to amend red flag law law heads to House floor

The House Judiciary Committee passed a bill aimed to amend and improve a law regarding extreme risk protection orders, also known as a red…
Senate version of Paid Family and Medical Leave advances

Senate version of Paid Family and Medical Leave advances

The Senate version of a bill to provide paid family and medical leave to workers passed 6-2 along party lines in the Senate Tax,…
Senate approves bill banning firearms near polling places

Senate approves bill banning firearms near polling places

The state Senate passed a bill that will ban most firearms near polling places. The chamber voted 26-16 to pass the bill. Senate Majority…
Bill banning firearms near polling places advances

Bill banning firearms near polling places advances

Following a rash of gun violence across the state and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s efforts to curb it, the 2024 legislative session’s theme seems…
Two Dems join race to challenge Block in deep-red district

Two Dems join race to challenge Block in deep-red district

Two Democrats are looking to face an incumbent Republican in a deep-red district. The seat is currently held by Rep. John Block, R-Alamogordo, who…
Senate Finance chairman says some budget proposals violate constitution

Senate Finance chairman says some budget proposals violate constitution

By Daniel J. Chacón, The Santa Fe New Mexican A big fight is brewing at the Capitol over the state budget, which is supposed…
Bill aiming to prevent public library book bans moves forward

Bill aiming to prevent public library book bans moves forward

The House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee approved a bill aimed at preventing public libraries from banning library materials based on dogma. HB 123…
Budget with 6.5% increase approved by House

Budget with 6.5% increase approved by House

The full state House of Representatives approved the budget package following a lengthy debate on the floor Wednesday. HB 2 and HB 3, were…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report