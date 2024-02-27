From renewable energy to green chile, New Mexico’s rural communities receive USDA funds

Monday, New Mexico’s congressional delegation announced $35 million in federal grants for healthcare, agriculture and renewable energy projects in rural communities in the state. The delegation is made up of U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján and U.S. Representatives Teresa Leger Fernández, Melanie Stansbury and Gabe Vasquez. All are Democrats. Funds come from the […]

Monday, New Mexico’s congressional delegation announced $35 million in federal grants for healthcare, agriculture and renewable energy projects in rural communities in the state.

The delegation is made up of U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján and U.S. Representatives Teresa Leger Fernández, Melanie Stansbury and Gabe Vasquez. All are Democrats.

Funds come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and are part of the Biden administration’s Investing in America initiative.

“From water system infrastructure to solar panel development, and even green chile plant expansion, New Mexico’s industries and infrastructure need investing to continue to grow and sustain our state,” Luján said in a press release. “I’m glad to welcome these robust grants from the USDA that will help renovate and rehabilitate systems and industries in New Mexico. This funding will cover seven different projects each helping boost industries from different corners of our state.”

Projects include:

$474,739 to equip health professionals at Santa Teresa Children’s Night Clinic to deliver primary care, mental health services, women’s health services, and medically relevant education. This would benefit 14,237 individuals across Doña Ana, Socorro, and Torrance Counties

$200,000 to Sustainable Engineering LLC to help rural small businesses and agricultural producers throughout New Mexico apply to the Rural Energy for America Program

$250,000 to help 4-A Packing LLC, a chile business in Deming, grow and expand its market and distribution area

$19 million in a loan guarantee to build and equip a Santa Teresa manufacturing facility operated by Louisiana Pepper Exchange, which will supply pepper mash to various food manufacturers, restaurants and retail stores

$31,000 to Taos Hotel Associates to install a renewable energy system

$12.5 million in both loans and grants to rehabilitate the City of Jal’s existing wastewater treatment facility and construct additional facilities

$2.6 million loan to the City of Truth or Consequences to replace old water lines and reduce water loss and maintenance costs

“Our beautiful state continues to benefit from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law as the federal government makes historic investments in rural America,” Leger Fernández said in the press release. “These $35 million in federal funding for rural development projects will bring more renewable energy investments to Taos and help grow New Mexico’s rural economy. The Biden Administration has once again shown its commitment to our enchanted economy.”

For more information on these and other grants from the USDA click here.