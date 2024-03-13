Heinrich highlights funding for New Mexico’s military installations

After President Joe Biden signed a bill to fund military construction, veterans affairs and other related topics, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich reflected on how much funding he has helped get for New Mexico’s military installations. “Delivering for our service members and cementing New Mexico’s role as a leader in national security is a responsibility I […]

“Delivering for our service members and cementing New Mexico’s role as a leader in national security is a responsibility I take very seriously. Through my service on the House and Senate Armed Services Committees and the Senate Appropriations Committee, I have made advancing our defense capabilities a top priority,” Heinrich, a Democrat, said in the press release. “Today, I’m proud to announce that I have secured more than $1.5 billion during my time in Congress to invest in New Mexico’s military installations, strengthening New Mexico’s economy and our defense assets for decades to come.”

The total is more than $1.5 billion for military construction projects including $668.16 million to Cannon Air Force Base, $358.71 million to Holloman Air Force Base, $268.24 million to Kirtland Air Force Base, $178.51 million to White Sands Missile Range, $64.4 million to New Mexico National Guard and $275.49 million to the Eastern New Mexico Water Supply Project funding which directly supports Cannon AFB and the surrounding area, a press release states.

Heinrich was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2008 where he served on the House Armed Services Committee. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012 where he served in the Senate Armed Services Committee and was Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction Chairman.