Heinrich urges housing program extension

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich, a Democrat from New Mexico, was one of 15 senators and 18 representatives advocating for the Federal Financing Bank Risk-Sharing program to be permanently extended.

The program’s extension would help continuing efforts to make and preserve affordable housing and help with job creation and economic development, a press release stated.

The legislators sent a letter asking for the program’s extension.

“Our nation continues to face a severe affordable housing shortage – the National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates the U.S. is short 7.3 million units affordable and available for the lowest income Americans – and losing this critical funding stream will make closing our housing gap even more difficult,” the letter states.

The FFB Risk-Sharing program is a joint effort between the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that was created in 2014 “to close a funding gap in the private markets and stimulate greater affordable housing production,” the letter states.

The program lapsed in 2019 but was restarted in 2021 where it closed or committed $4.9 billion in loans to help Housing Finance Agencies finance 42,000 units, since restarting, the letter states.

The program is expected to close to new applications on Sept. 31.

The letter was sent to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard and Office of Management and Budget Chair Shalanda Young.