GOT A TIP?

  • March 2, 2024

Heinrich urges housing program extension

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich, a Democrat from New Mexico, was one of 15 senators and 18 representatives advocating for the Federal Financing Bank Risk-Sharing program to be permanently extended. The program’s extension would help continuing efforts to make and preserve affordable housing and help with job creation and economic development, a press release stated. The […]

  • Nicole Maxwell
Heinrich urges housing program extension

U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich, a Democrat from New Mexico, was one of 15 senators and 18 representatives advocating for the Federal Financing Bank Risk-Sharing program to be permanently extended.

The program’s extension would help continuing efforts to make and preserve affordable housing and help with job creation and economic development, a press release stated.

The legislators sent a letter asking for the program’s extension.

“Our nation continues to face a severe affordable housing shortage – the National Low Income Housing Coalition estimates the U.S. is short 7.3 million units affordable and available for the lowest income Americans – and losing this critical funding stream will make closing our housing gap even more difficult,” the letter states.

The FFB Risk-Sharing program is a joint effort between the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that was created in 2014 “to close a funding gap in the private markets and stimulate greater affordable housing production,” the letter states.

The program lapsed in 2019 but was restarted in 2021 where it closed or committed $4.9 billion in loans to help Housing Finance Agencies finance 42,000 units, since restarting, the letter states.

The program is expected to close to new applications on Sept. 31.

The letter was sent to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge, National Economic Council Director Lael Brainard and Office of Management and Budget Chair Shalanda Young.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Hed: Guv signs bills aimed to improve healthcare

Hed: Guv signs bills aimed to improve healthcare

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed several healthcare bills which officials said would help insulate rural hospitals from financial vulnerability during a press conference at…
ECECD expects slightly smaller budget than requested

ECECD expects slightly smaller budget than requested

The budget passed by the legislature this year contained much, though not all, of what the Early Childhood Education and Care Department requested. The…
Politics Newsletter: Special legislative session for gun bills?

Politics Newsletter: Special legislative session for gun bills?

Hello fellow political junkies! The 2024 legislative session is over with the possibility for a special session for firearm-related legislation. In English: Gov. Michelle…
Tribal members discuss the impacts of uranium industry

Tribal members discuss the impacts of uranium industry

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights heard about the contamination of Native American lands by uranium extraction and milling during a thematic hearing on…
MRGCD prepares for irrigation season

MRGCD prepares for irrigation season

The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District opened its headgates this week to test infrastructure in advance of irrigation season. The opening of the gates…
Source of PFAS contamination in Santa Fe County remains unknown

Source of PFAS contamination in Santa Fe County remains unknown

For José “Chappy” Villegas, the PFAS contamination in his well represents more than just betrayal by the governments that were supposed to protect him.…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee discussed a potential constitutional amendment that seeks to limit the governor’s executive powers. The committee approved…
Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

The New Mexico State Supreme Court censured a New Mexico attorney because of her “misconduct” in two unsuccessful cases pushing back on COVID-19 regulations…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
Hed: Guv signs bills aimed to improve healthcare

Hed: Guv signs bills aimed to improve healthcare

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed several healthcare bills which officials said would help insulate rural hospitals from financial vulnerability during a press conference at…
HSD taps former Arizona Medicaid official to lead New Mexico’s Medicaid program

HSD taps former Arizona Medicaid official to lead New Mexico’s Medicaid program

A former Arizona Medicaid senior policy advisor and assistant director will head the New Mexico Medicaid program under the state’s Human Services Department. HSD…
AGs want FDA guidance on heavy metals for the baby food industry

AGs want FDA guidance on heavy metals for the baby food industry

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and a coalition of 19 other attorneys general called on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to issue…

Bill to require disclosure of use of AI in campaign materials goes to governor

The Senate approved a bill aiming to require the disclosure of the use of artificial intelligence or other changes made by computers to campaign…
House amends, passes bill banning firearms near polling places

House amends, passes bill banning firearms near polling places

The House narrowly approved a bill that would ban firearms near polling places. The House voted 35-34 to pass the bill following an extensive…
Manny Gonzales doesn’t qualify for Senate GOP primary ballot

Manny Gonzales doesn’t qualify for Senate GOP primary ballot

Nella Domenici is the lone Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, after Manny Gonzales III failed to qualify for the ballot. Gonzales did not file…
Hed: Guv signs bills aimed to improve healthcare

Hed: Guv signs bills aimed to improve healthcare

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed several healthcare bills which officials said would help insulate rural hospitals from financial vulnerability during a press conference at…
ECECD expects slightly smaller budget than requested

ECECD expects slightly smaller budget than requested

The budget passed by the legislature this year contained much, though not all, of what the Early Childhood Education and Care Department requested. The…
Tribal members discuss the impacts of uranium industry

Tribal members discuss the impacts of uranium industry

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights heard about the contamination of Native American lands by uranium extraction and milling during a thematic hearing on…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report