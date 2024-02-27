HSD taps former Arizona Medicaid official to lead New Mexico’s Medicaid program

A former Arizona Medicaid senior policy advisor and assistant director will head the New Mexico Medicaid program under the state’s Human Services Department. HSD announced Dana Flannery, who served Arizona’s Medicaid program as a high ranking official, is New Mexico’s new Medicaid program director. She brings two decades of experience in public health policy, Medicaid […]

HSD announced Dana Flannery, who served Arizona’s Medicaid program as a high ranking official, is New Mexico’s new Medicaid program director. She brings two decades of experience in public health policy, Medicaid leadership, health care integration and crisis response, according to the news release.

Flannery has a background as a behavioral health provider. She has contributed to Arizona’s crisis response system, set best practice standards and incorporated the national 988 lifeline, according to HSD. She has a degree in psychology from Arizona State University.

During her tenure working for Arizona’s Medicaid program, Flannery led the design of programmatic changes, obtained federal approval for some programs and implemented COVID-19 pandemic flexibilities, according to the release.

“Dana brings to the table her extensive expertise and innovative vision in public health, which are crucial for advancing our mission and goals,” Kari Armijo, cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Human Services Department, said through the release.