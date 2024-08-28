Hydropanels present opportunities to harvest water from the air, with some limitations

GOT A TIP?

Could a panel that pulls water out of the air end the need to haul water for thousands of New Mexico families? That’s what Scott Lopez and Colin Goddard told state lawmakers on Tuesday.

Goddard and Lopez work for a company called Source that makes what is known as a hydropanel. These panels are about the size of a piece of sheetrock and have already been deployed in areas like the Navajo Nation to provide clean drinking water. 

They presented information about these hydropanels to the Water and Natural Resources Committee in Socorro.

“There’s opportunity here for the state to utilize the abundant solar resources here in the state of New Mexico to access the constantly replenishing volume of water in the atmosphere to provide drinking water to New Mexicans anywhere in the state,” Goddard said.

The hydropanels resemble solar panels, but instead of converting sunlight into electricity they use the sun’s energy to convert the water vapor in the air into liquid.

“You can quite literally harvest your own clean drinking water directly out of the air that your family needs to survive,” he said.

Goddard said the panels are off-grid and don’t need to be connected to an electricity source.

While initially they presented the hydropanels as a solution to end the need for water hauling, they later acknowledged the limitations. Generally, two panels are installed on a house. In a dry climate, those two panels can provide the household with about 60 gallons of water each month. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that the average family of four uses 400 gallons of water each day for indoor uses.

Goddard said that while the hydropanel cannot meet the full indoor water demands, it can meet the demands for potable supplies. 

The more panels are installed, the more water can be produced. Goddard said if 800 panels are installed on an acre of land, they can produce an acre-foot of water each year. 

The company’s website shows a hydropanel kit for sale for $3,900. Goddard said the panels have an estimated lifespan of 15 years, though they are working to increase that lifespan.

Source began installing these panels on Navajo Nation homes during the COVID-19 pandemic to improve the ability of remote residents to shelter in place.

“It’s very hard to shelter in place when you don’t have access to clean drinking water in your house,” Goddard said.

He said that earlier this year the company signed a phase two agreement with the tribe to install hydropanel systems on 600 homes, many of which are in the Eastern Agency in New Mexico.

“By this time next year, we should have about 1000 residences across Navajo Nation,” he said.

Rep. Martin Zamora, R-Clovis, expressed interest in the hydropanels but said he is nervous that the state could be crossing a line into selling a product.

Chairman Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo, said he does not think that the state is trying to sell the hydropanels.

“I don’t think I’m selling anything. Nothing’s for sale here today. I think we’re learning about technology that, until 10 minutes ago, I didn’t know existed…This could change a lot of things, so the fact that it’s coming from one particular company (is) not something that concerns me,” McQueen said.

