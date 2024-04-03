Medicaid open enrollment begins

Open enrollment for Medicaid recipients begins this week. The New Mexico Human Services Department announced that the open enrollment period for Medicaid under the new Turquoise Care program began on Monday and will continue until May 31. This year the open enrollment will include expanded managed care options, according to a news release. HSD will […]

Open enrollment for Medicaid recipients begins this week.

The New Mexico Human Services Department announced that the open enrollment period for Medicaid under the new Turquoise Care program began on Monday and will continue until May 31. This year the open enrollment will include expanded managed care options, according to a news release.

HSD will automatically reenroll current Medicaid recipients who are currently enrolled in existing Presbyterian Health Plan and BlueCross BlueShield plans if they do not choose an MCO, the release states. Individuals who are covered through Western Sky Community Care will be assigned to another MCO if they do not choose a new plan as that insurance company will no longer provide services through Medicaid, according to the release.

The Turquoise Care program is set to begin on July 1.

HSD and the MCOs will host more than 20 statewide informational events on Turquoise Care in the upcoming weeks to further assist Medicaid customers. More information about times, dates and locations can be found here.

Medicaid customers enrolled with an MCO will receive instructions in a yellow envelope from HSD beginning in April, according to the release.

Medicaid recipients can choose their MCO through the following methods:

· Go to yes.state.nm.us and use the Chat feature to choose their MCO.

· Log into their YesNM account at yes.state.nm.us and choose their MCO.

· Complete the open enrollment paperwork they will receive in the mail.

· Call 1-800-283-4465 and choose their MCO.

Available MCOs include:

· Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico

· Molina Healthcare of New Mexico

· Presbyterian Turquoise Care

· United Healthcare Community Plan of New Mexico To learn more, visit the HSD website.