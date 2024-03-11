GOT A TIP?

  • March 11, 2024

New Mexico unemployment rate at 4 percent, 15,500 jobs added

The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions announced Monday that the state maintained a 4 percent unemployment rate in January, the same as it was in December 2023, but higher than in January of 2023 when the unemployment rate was 3.4 percent. This is similar to surrounding states such as Texas which also has a […]

  • Nicole Maxwell
New Mexico unemployment rate at 4 percent, 15,500 jobs added

The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions announced Monday that the state maintained a 4 percent unemployment rate in January, the same as it was in December 2023, but higher than in January of 2023 when the unemployment rate was 3.4 percent.

This is similar to surrounding states such as Texas which also has a 4 percent unemployment rate, Arizona with a 4.3 percent unemployment rate with Colorado and Oklahoma both with 3.4 percent unemployment rates, according to the NMDWS.

The total nonagricultural payroll employment grew by 15,500 jobs between January 2023 and January 2024. Most of those gains came in the private sector which added 9,000 jobs while the public sector added 6,500 jobs in that time, according to the NMDWS.

Private sector job gains included 3,400 additional jobs in the professional and business services industry; private education and health services adding 2,100 jobs; healthcare and social assistance industries adding 1,800 jobs and private educational services adding 300 jobs.

The trade, transportation and utilities industries added 1,300 jobs including 2,700 jobs added in retail; transportation, warehousing and utilities lost 1,100 jobs, wholesale trade lost 300 jobs and leisure and hospitality added 1,100 jobs.

Public sector job gains included 3,700 jobs added in local government including 2,100 non-education positions and local government education added 1,600 jobs.

State government added 2,100 jobs where most of the gains were in non-education positions which added 1,600 jobs while state education added 500 jobs. 

The federal government added 700 jobs between January 2023 and January 2024.

The current federal unemployment rate is 3.9 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For more information about the unemployment situation in New Mexico visit the NMDWS Labor Analysis Statistics and Economic Research page.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Lujan Grisham pocket vetoes two bills

Lujan Grisham pocket vetoes two bills

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pocket vetoed two bills the legislature passed this legislative session: one changing the Cybersecurity Act and the other concerning law…
Gov signs bills with some vetoes 

Gov signs bills with some vetoes 

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed 69 bills that the legislature passed during the 2024 legislative session. These included the General Appropriations Act which contains…
Guv signs state budget

Guv signs state budget

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the budget bill for Fiscal Year 2025 and the Capital Outlay spending bill. The FY25 state budget bill passed…
National wildlife refuges face more budget cuts 

National wildlife refuges face more budget cuts 

An appropriations bill intended to stave off a federal government shutdown would cut spending for public lands such as national wildlife refuges. While such…
NM Supreme Court hears appeal of community solar

NM Supreme Court hears appeal of community solar

The New Mexico Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in the investor-owned utilities’ appeal of the community solar rule adopted by state regulators in 2022.…
Senate passes Biden-backed bill to expand RECA eligibility

Senate passes Biden-backed bill to expand RECA eligibility

As New Mexico’s U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján pushed for expanding the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act on the Senate floor, he told the story…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee discussed a potential constitutional amendment that seeks to limit the governor’s executive powers. The committee approved…
Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

The New Mexico State Supreme Court censured a New Mexico attorney because of her “misconduct” in two unsuccessful cases pushing back on COVID-19 regulations…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Supreme Court to hear two abortion cases this spring

Supreme Court to hear two abortion cases this spring

Later this month, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the case against the abortion medication mifepristone. It will hear a second…
How Biden, others highlighted reproductive rights at the State of the Union

How Biden, others highlighted reproductive rights at the State of the Union

President Joe Biden highlighted reproductive rights issues as part of his State of the Union speech Thursday. Biden delivered his 2024 State of the…
Stansbury invites OB-GYN doctor as her state of the union guest 

Stansbury invites OB-GYN doctor as her state of the union guest 

U.S. House of Rep. Melanie Stansbury has invited an OB-GYN doctor from Roswell as her guest for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union…
Supreme Court to hear two abortion cases this spring

Supreme Court to hear two abortion cases this spring

Later this month, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the case against the abortion medication mifepristone. It will hear a second…
How Biden, others highlighted reproductive rights at the State of the Union

How Biden, others highlighted reproductive rights at the State of the Union

President Joe Biden highlighted reproductive rights issues as part of his State of the Union speech Thursday. Biden delivered his 2024 State of the…
Stansbury invites OB-GYN doctor as her state of the union guest 

Stansbury invites OB-GYN doctor as her state of the union guest 

U.S. House of Rep. Melanie Stansbury has invited an OB-GYN doctor from Roswell as her guest for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union…

Bill to require disclosure of use of AI in campaign materials goes to governor

The Senate approved a bill aiming to require the disclosure of the use of artificial intelligence or other changes made by computers to campaign…
House amends, passes bill banning firearms near polling places

House amends, passes bill banning firearms near polling places

The House narrowly approved a bill that would ban firearms near polling places. The House voted 35-34 to pass the bill following an extensive…
Manny Gonzales doesn’t qualify for Senate GOP primary ballot

Manny Gonzales doesn’t qualify for Senate GOP primary ballot

Nella Domenici is the lone Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, after Manny Gonzales III failed to qualify for the ballot. Gonzales did not file…
National wildlife refuges face more budget cuts 

National wildlife refuges face more budget cuts 

An appropriations bill intended to stave off a federal government shutdown would cut spending for public lands such as national wildlife refuges. While such…
NM Supreme Court hears appeal of community solar

NM Supreme Court hears appeal of community solar

The New Mexico Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in the investor-owned utilities’ appeal of the community solar rule adopted by state regulators in 2022.…
Supreme Court to hear two abortion cases this spring

Supreme Court to hear two abortion cases this spring

Later this month, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the case against the abortion medication mifepristone. It will hear a second…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report