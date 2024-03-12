NM Supreme Court upholds Community Solar Rule

Hours after the New Mexico Supreme Court heard arguments in the investor-owned utilities’ appeal of the community solar rule, the justices upheld the regulations passed by the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission. The appeal was led by Southwestern Public Service Company, which was joined by the two other investor-owned utilities. The hearing concluded shortly after […]

The hearing concluded shortly after 11 a.m. Monday and the Court released an order dismissing the appeal shortly after 4 p.m. that same day.

In the order, the justices cited the uncertainty that the appeal created, which has led many developers to delay construction on approved projects.

In the order, the Court states that the “appeal has frustrated attempts to implement the Community Solar Program because of the possibility that the Community Solar Rule may be vacated and annulled.”

The order goes on to say that the rule passed by the PRC should be affirmed to prevent further delays.

The order issued on Monday does not constitute a final opinion and the document states that an opinion will be issued in the future that further explains the justices’ reasoning.