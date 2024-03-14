GOT A TIP?

  • March 14, 2024

PRC denies request to build LNG storage facility

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission unanimously rejected a request by the New Mexico Gas Co. to build, own and operate a liquified natural gas storage facility in Rio Rancho. During a special meeting on Thursday, commissioners said that the costs related to the proposed facility outweighed the benefits that it could provide to consumers […]

  • Hannah Grover
PRC denies request to build LNG storage facility

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission unanimously rejected a request by the New Mexico Gas Co. to build, own and operate a liquified natural gas storage facility in Rio Rancho.

During a special meeting on Thursday, commissioners said that the costs related to the proposed facility outweighed the benefits that it could provide to consumers in terms of reduced exposure to price spikes and increased reliability during winter storms.

Commissioner James Ellison said he does believe that if NM Gas Co. had operated such a facility in 2011, it would likely have prevented 30,000 customers in northern New Mexico losing access to natural gas during a winter storm. Additionally, he said it could have saved the company $14 million during a winter storm in 2021 that led to spikes in natural gas prices. Those gas spikes led to $107 million in additional costs to purchase gas for customers.

But, to get those benefits, it would cost $20 million a year and those extreme winter storms are infrequent events. Those costs would likely have been borne by ratepayers.

“It seems like a fairly hefty price tag to pay for something that should occur on a relatively infrequent basis,” Ellison said when discussing the potential of improved reliability.

NM Gas Co. currently rents storage capacity at the Keystone facility in Texas, which will remain an option going forward. Had the PRC approved the storage facility in Rio Rancho, it would have replaced the rented capacity at Keystone.

The commission did not discuss the various concerns regarding air quality and public health impacts. While located within Rio Rancho, the proposed facility would have been close to several Albuquerque neighborhoods as well as schools.

Commissioner Gabriel Aguilera said he is glad that the application received a thorough review.

“I want to thank all of the parties that participated in and made tremendous efforts to make sure that this case was discussed to the length that it was,” Aguilera said. “It’s a case of a lot of significance and so I’m glad that it got the attention that it deserved.”

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Lujan Grisham pocket vetoes two bills

Lujan Grisham pocket vetoes two bills

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pocket vetoed two bills the legislature passed this legislative session: one changing the Cybersecurity Act and the other concerning law…
Gov signs bills with some vetoes 

Gov signs bills with some vetoes 

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed 69 bills that the legislature passed during the 2024 legislative session. These included the General Appropriations Act which contains…
Guv signs state budget

Guv signs state budget

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the budget bill for Fiscal Year 2025 and the Capital Outlay spending bill. The FY25 state budget bill passed…
PRC denies request to build LNG storage facility

PRC denies request to build LNG storage facility

The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission unanimously rejected a request by the New Mexico Gas Co. to build, own and operate a liquified natural…
NM Supreme Court upholds Community Solar Rule

NM Supreme Court upholds Community Solar Rule

Hours after the New Mexico Supreme Court heard arguments in the investor-owned utilities’ appeal of the community solar rule, the justices upheld the regulations…
National wildlife refuges face more budget cuts 

National wildlife refuges face more budget cuts 

An appropriations bill intended to stave off a federal government shutdown would cut spending for public lands such as national wildlife refuges. While such…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee discussed a potential constitutional amendment that seeks to limit the governor’s executive powers. The committee approved…
Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

The New Mexico State Supreme Court censured a New Mexico attorney because of her “misconduct” in two unsuccessful cases pushing back on COVID-19 regulations…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Supreme Court to hear two abortion cases this spring

Supreme Court to hear two abortion cases this spring

Later this month, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the case against the abortion medication mifepristone. It will hear a second…
How Biden, others highlighted reproductive rights at the State of the Union

How Biden, others highlighted reproductive rights at the State of the Union

President Joe Biden highlighted reproductive rights issues as part of his State of the Union speech Thursday. Biden delivered his 2024 State of the…
Stansbury invites OB-GYN doctor as her state of the union guest 

Stansbury invites OB-GYN doctor as her state of the union guest 

U.S. House of Rep. Melanie Stansbury has invited an OB-GYN doctor from Roswell as her guest for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union…
Supreme Court to hear two abortion cases this spring

Supreme Court to hear two abortion cases this spring

Later this month, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the case against the abortion medication mifepristone. It will hear a second…
How Biden, others highlighted reproductive rights at the State of the Union

How Biden, others highlighted reproductive rights at the State of the Union

President Joe Biden highlighted reproductive rights issues as part of his State of the Union speech Thursday. Biden delivered his 2024 State of the…
Stansbury invites OB-GYN doctor as her state of the union guest 

Stansbury invites OB-GYN doctor as her state of the union guest 

U.S. House of Rep. Melanie Stansbury has invited an OB-GYN doctor from Roswell as her guest for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union…
See who’s going to be on your primary ballot in June

See who’s going to be on your primary ballot in June

Tuesday marked the official beginning of the 2024 New Mexico primary season for the legislature, with candidates officially filing for candidacy. This is the…

Bill to require disclosure of use of AI in campaign materials goes to governor

The Senate approved a bill aiming to require the disclosure of the use of artificial intelligence or other changes made by computers to campaign…
House amends, passes bill banning firearms near polling places

House amends, passes bill banning firearms near polling places

The House narrowly approved a bill that would ban firearms near polling places. The House voted 35-34 to pass the bill following an extensive…
Internet subsidy helping 68K homes across southern NM winds down

Internet subsidy helping 68K homes across southern NM winds down

LAS CRUCES – A federal initiative helping more than 68,000 low-income homes in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District pay for the internet has begun…
See who’s going to be on your primary ballot in June

See who’s going to be on your primary ballot in June

Tuesday marked the official beginning of the 2024 New Mexico primary season for the legislature, with candidates officially filing for candidacy. This is the…
AG announces new steps to tackle missing and murdered Indigenous women and relatives crisis

AG announces new steps to tackle missing and murdered Indigenous women and relatives crisis

Attorney General Raúl Torrez announced a new public-facing portal for information to help with the missing and murdered Indigenous women and relatives crisis in…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report