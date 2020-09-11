GOT A TIP?

  • September 11, 2020

Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (9/11/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here. See all of our COVID-19 coverage here. Note: Yesterday, I was one of the thousands of those without power. Luckily, PNM restored power in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, but not in time […]

  • Matthew Reichbach
Recap of New Mexico COVID-19 news (9/11/20 edition)

This morning recap of COVID-19 news from New Mexico is available in a free email every weekday. Sign up here.

See all of our COVID-19 coverage here.

  • Note: Yesterday, I was one of the thousands of those without power. Luckily, PNM restored power in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, but not in time to have a newsletter out. Apologies for the lack of a Thursday newsletter.
  • The governor spoke about good news in the state’s COVID-19 response, and about how the focus will be on education and ensuring childcare is available. Read more details here.
    • Watch the full press conference here.
  • The state of New Mexico reported 161 additional COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths related to the disease. Read more details here.
  • Searchlight New Mexico wrote about a private prison operator accused of ignoring a COVID-19 outbreak in a correctional facility in New Mexico.
  • Earlier in the day, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham testified in front of Congress and said states, including New Mexico will need financial aid from the federal government to weather the COVID-19 pandemic storm. Read more here.
  • The Albuquerque Journal also covered the governor’s press conference and congressional testimony.
  • The state said that the New Mexico Military Institute failed to follow the state’s public health order, KRQE-TV reported.
  • A poll for the Albuquerque Journal found that 60 percent of likely voters in New Mexico approve of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s handling of COVID-19, but just 36 percent approve of President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic.
    • The same poll found that a massive majority, 78 percent, support the  state’s mask mandate and just 17 percent oppose it. 
  • Some school districts say they were approved to start hybrid in-person learning, but then the state said they didn’t meet a new rule related to ventilation of schools, KRQE-TV reported.
  • The Roswell Independent School District board will meet to discuss hybrid schooling options, the Roswell Daily Record reported. Chaves County is not one of the counties eligible to start hybrid learning because of the number of cases in the county.
  • Most teachers in the Española Public School District say they don’t want to go back to in-person schooling in September because they would feel unsafe, the Rio Grande Sun reported.
  • Two students at UNM-Taos tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, the Taos News reported.
  • Navajo Nation health officials reported 18 new cases and three more deaths on Thursday night, after reporting 12 new cases on Wednesday night.
  • The Navajo Times reported on $176.4 million in CARES Act funding for the Navajo Nation that still hasn’t been allocated.
  • The Albuquerque Journal covered a petition to allow youth athletes to participate in sports again.
  • The Navajo Times profiled the company that is doing cleanup work for areas with COVID-19 contamination.
  • The El Defensor Chieftan reported on the pandemic relief funds that will head to the city and county of Socorro.
  • The Ruidoso Downs finished its season of races, the Ruidoso News reported.
  • The New Mexico State University Art Museum will reopen next week at limited capacity, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
  • The Valencia News-Bulletin reported that churches in the county will hold a protest in an attempt to encourage people to go back to church.

We're ad free

That means that we rely on support from readers like you. Help us keep reporting on the most important New Mexico Stories by donating today.

Related

Questions remain about governor’s strategic water supply proposal

Questions remain about governor’s strategic water supply proposal

The proposed strategic water supply had a rocky road this legislative session that ultimately resulted in it not making it through even one chamber.…
Bill to end detention of immigrants in New Mexico fails soon after new report on poor conditions

Bill to end detention of immigrants in New Mexico fails soon after new report on poor conditions

A bill to prohibit immigration detention in New Mexico failed a few weeks after an organization issued a report regarding the conditions for a…
Supporters of Paid Family and Medical Leave say it will return

Supporters of Paid Family and Medical Leave say it will return

House Speaker Javier Martinez said that the Paid Family and Medical Leave will return to next year’s legislative session. SB 3, sponsored by state…
Questions remain about governor’s strategic water supply proposal

Questions remain about governor’s strategic water supply proposal

The proposed strategic water supply had a rocky road this legislative session that ultimately resulted in it not making it through even one chamber.…
Hearing examiner recommends that PRC reject controversial LNG storage facility

Hearing examiner recommends that PRC reject controversial LNG storage facility

New Mexico Public Regulation Commission Hearing Examiner Anthony Medeiros recommended that the commissioners deny New Mexico Gas Company’s request to build, own and operate…
SCOTUS hears interstate air pollution case

SCOTUS hears interstate air pollution case

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday regarding a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule known as the good neighbor plan. The good neighbor plan…
Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

Amid new graduation requirements, what do high schoolers want to learn?

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican The main things that bring Brayan Chavez to school every day: Seeing, talking to and engaging with…
Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

Special ed teachers hope lawmakers OK pay raises, admin changes

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican Brittany Behenna Griffith has a laundry list of adjectives to describe the ideal special education teacher:…
Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

Lawmakers must find consensus on competing education spending plans

By Margaret O’Hara, The Santa Fe New Mexican A challenging task awaits New Mexico lawmakers in the next 30 days: Reconciling three very different…
Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

Proposal to curb executive powers moves to House Judiciary

The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee discussed a potential constitutional amendment that seeks to limit the governor’s executive powers. The committee approved…
Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

Supreme Court censures attorney over conduct in anti-COVID policy suits

The New Mexico State Supreme Court censured a New Mexico attorney because of her “misconduct” in two unsuccessful cases pushing back on COVID-19 regulations…
Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

Guv outlines some health priorities on state spending

During her state of the state address on Tuesday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told legislators that one of her legislative priorities is a request…
Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

Referendum on Edgewood’s anti-abortion ordinance moves forward

The town of Edgewood is moving forward with its ballot referendum on its anti-abortion ordinance at a cost of more than $35,000. The town…
2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

2023 Top Stories #1: Anti-abortion efforts go local

Note: Every year, we count down the top ten stories of the year, as voted on by NM Political Report staffers. Earlier this month, the New Mexico Supreme Court heard oral…
NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

NM Supreme Court to decide if local anti-abortion ordinances are legal

The New Mexico Supreme Court will decide whether anti-abortion ordinances passed by local governments in eastern New Mexico over the last 13 months can…
AGs want FDA guidance on heavy metals for the baby food industry

AGs want FDA guidance on heavy metals for the baby food industry

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and a coalition of 19 other attorneys general called on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to issue…
Supporters of Paid Family and Medical Leave say it will return

Supporters of Paid Family and Medical Leave say it will return

House Speaker Javier Martinez said that the Paid Family and Medical Leave will return to next year’s legislative session. SB 3, sponsored by state…
Paid Family Medical Leave bill dies in the final days of the session for a second year in a row

Paid Family Medical Leave bill dies in the final days of the session for a second year in a row

A bill that would have provided paid leave for several weeks died on the House floor when 11 Democrats sided with Republicans to vote…

Bill to require disclosure of use of AI in campaign materials goes to governor

The Senate approved a bill aiming to require the disclosure of the use of artificial intelligence or other changes made by computers to campaign…
House amends, passes bill banning firearms near polling places

House amends, passes bill banning firearms near polling places

The House narrowly approved a bill that would ban firearms near polling places. The House voted 35-34 to pass the bill following an extensive…
Manny Gonzales doesn’t qualify for Senate GOP primary ballot

Manny Gonzales doesn’t qualify for Senate GOP primary ballot

Nella Domenici is the lone Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, after Manny Gonzales III failed to qualify for the ballot. Gonzales did not file…
Stansbury talks infrastructure issues at roundtable

Stansbury talks infrastructure issues at roundtable

Democratic U.S. Representative Melanie Stansbury discussed infrastructure issues and grants that could help fix those issues during a roundtable discussion at Rio Rancho City…
Questions remain about governor’s strategic water supply proposal

Questions remain about governor’s strategic water supply proposal

The proposed strategic water supply had a rocky road this legislative session that ultimately resulted in it not making it through even one chamber.…
Hearing examiner recommends that PRC reject controversial LNG storage facility

Hearing examiner recommends that PRC reject controversial LNG storage facility

New Mexico Public Regulation Commission Hearing Examiner Anthony Medeiros recommended that the commissioners deny New Mexico Gas Company’s request to build, own and operate…

Quick Reads

TOPICS

MORE INFO

GET INVOLVED

© 2023 New Mexico Political Report