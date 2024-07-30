U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service releases recovery plan for endangered bat

GOT A TIP?

  • Hannah Grover
A new plan is in place for helping recover populations of a bat found in New Mexico that was first listed as endangered in 1988.

The Mexican long-nosed bat is a nectar-eating bat found in desert and pine-oak forests in the southwestern United States and central Mexico. The bat experienced declining populations throughout its range due to the loss of food as humans converted the bat’s foraging habitat into agricultural lands. 

In New Mexico, the bat is found in Hidalgo County, where it roosts in a cave that maintains temperatures around 64 degrees and has the appropriate humidity levels. They prefer to roost in areas with limited human disturbance. From those roosts, the Mexican long-nosed bat will fly more than a dozen miles in search of nectar. The bat is known to pollinate more than 50 species of plants in the southwest, including various types of agave.

Studies have indicated that the Mexican long-nosed bat is a species threatened by climate change, with models indicating that 59 percent of its range will be unusable for the bat by 2050 even under optimistic climate change conditions.

“The Mexican long-nosed bat uses specific roosts for different life stages,” Jade Florence, Fish and Wildlife Biologist with the Service’s Austin Ecological Services Field Office, said in a press release. “After mating, males remain south in Mexico, and the pregnant females migrate north to Texas and follow the ‘nectar corridor’ of flower blooms. To help with recovery, it is critical to protect these caves and conserve plants near roosting sites and along migratory routes.” 

There is only one known location where the bats are thought to breed—Cueva del Diablo, which is also known as Cueva de Oztuyehualco, in the state of Morelos in Mexico. However, there are other caves in Mexico that may provide breeding grounds for the bats.

The recovery plan released this month calls for protecting existing foraging habitat and restoring agave.

Delisting or downlisting the bat will in part depend upon actions by authorities in Mexico, including eliminating human disturbance of roosting sites such as the Cueva del Diablo. Other caves where the bats may roost will also need to be protected. Another requirement for downlisting is that the Cueva del Diablo maintains a colony of at least 10,000 bats over a decade. Since the bat was listed as endangered, the largest colony that has been at the Cueva del Diablo was about 8,000 bats. Before the bat can be removed from the Endangered Species list, the cave will need to maintain a colony of at least 12,000 bats over a 25-year time frame.

The only cave that the plan lists as a major roost that is in the United States is Mount Emory Cave in Texas. Because of that, international coordination is needed to help the bat.

But there are things that can be done on this side of the border, including a fire management plan for Big Bend National Park that addresses protection of Mount Emory Cave.

In New Mexico, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service needs to work with the Bureau of Land Management to create a management plan for Romney Roost in the Big Hatchet Mountains of Hidalgo County, which is the one location in the state that the bat is known to frequent.

