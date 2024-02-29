Vasquez announces Laguna Pueblo teacher as his SOTU guest

U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez, a Democrat representing New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, announced Thursday that Laguna Pueblo educator Treva Riley will be his guest at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on March 7. Riley teaches at Laguna Elementary and has done so for 10 years. “Teachers like Treva from Laguna Pueblo are […]

U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez, a Democrat representing New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, announced Thursday that Laguna Pueblo educator Treva Riley will be his guest at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on March 7.

Riley teaches at Laguna Elementary and has done so for 10 years.

“Teachers like Treva from Laguna Pueblo are the heart of Tribal communities, fostering resilience, empowerment and wellness. When we gather for the State of the Union, it is crucial to remember our duty to ensure fairness in education everywhere,” Vasquez said in a press release.

Riley would benefit from Vasquez’ Parity for Tribal Educators Act that seeks to address the teacher shortage in Indian Country by providing teachers and staff at schools that are tribally- controlled the same federal retirement benefits as teachers at Bureau of Indian Education schools, the press release states.

“The Parity for Tribal Educators Act is a step in the right direction, making sure Tribal teachers get the benefits they deserve. It is about giving every child in New Mexico a fair shot at success by keeping their schools staffed with quality educators,” Vasquez said.