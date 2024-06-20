New Mexico voters split on impact of Trump’s conviction

It’s not clear how the recent conviction of Donald Trump for multiple felonies will impact the vote in New Mexico. In a poll commissioned by NM Political Report, 38 percent said the conviction would not make any difference, while 35 percent said it would make them less likely to vote for him and another 24 […]

It’s not clear how the recent conviction of Donald Trump for multiple felonies will impact the vote in New Mexico.

In a poll commissioned by NM Political Report, 38 percent said the conviction would not make any difference, while 35 percent said it would make them less likely to vote for him and another 24 said it would make them more likely to vote for him.

The Public Policy Polling took place two weeks after a New York jury found Trump guilty of 34 counts related to hush payment used to pay an adult actress from saying she had an affair with Trump ahead of the 2016 elections.

The impact may be minimal because those who said it would make them more likely to vote for Trump or that it would make no different were most likely to be those who said they voted for Trump in 2020; just 3 percent of those who said they voted for Trump in 2020 said they would be less likely to vote for Trump because of the conviction compared to 47 percent who said it would make them more likely to vote for him, while 43 percent said it would not make a difference. Meanwhile, only 6 percent of those who said they voted for Joe Biden said they would be more likely to vote for Trump because of the conviction, while 61 percent said it would make them less likely to vote for Trump and 32 percent said it would not make a difference.

Public Policy Polling polled 555 New Mexico voters on June 13 and 14 by landline and text messages. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4.2 percent, which means any topline result could be 4.2 percent lower or higher. Subgroups have higher margins of error. Percentages may not add up to 100 percent due to rounding.