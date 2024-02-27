NM AG joins effort to stop Kroger/Albertsons merger

GOT A TIP?

  • Matthew Reichbach
New Mexico’s Attorney General joined in a lawsuit against grocery giant Kroger’s attempt to purchase another large chain, Albertsons. 

The Federal Trade Commission announced Monday that New Mexico’s Attorney General was part of a coalition that sued to block the $24.6 billion merger. The FTC said that the merger would eliminate competition and so would raise prices for consumers and otherwise harm consumers by reducing quality. The commission also filed an administrative complaint in addition to the lawsuit.

The FTC also said it would harm workers, as there would be less competition for workers. Most workers at Kroger and Albertsons are members of the United Food and Commercial Workers union, the FTC noted, which allows them to compete for the best deals for workers.

Kroger operates nearly 1,300 stores under different brands throughout the United States, including Smith’s and Price-Rite in New Mexico. Albertsons similarly has different regional brands, including the namesake Albertsons, Albertsons Markets and Safeway in New Mexico.

“My office proudly announces its collaborative stance alongside multiple states and the Federal Trade Commission in a collective effort to challenge and prevent this anti-competitive merger that threatens fair market dynamics,” Attorney General Raúl Torrez said in a statement. “This bipartisan legal action underscores our commitment to safeguarding consumer and labor interests to prevent higher grocery prices for New Mexican families and lower wages for employees.” 

The merger comes at a time when inflation and other issues have cut into wage increases for many workers across the country, including New Mexico.

“This supermarket mega merger comes as American consumers have seen the cost of groceries rise steadily over the past few years. Kroger’s acquisition of Albertsons would lead to additional grocery price hikes for everyday goods, further exacerbating the financial strain consumers across the country face today,” Henry Liu, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, said in a statement.

In addition to New Mexico, the attorneys general of Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon and Wyoming joined the FTC website.

