We’re hiring a legislative/politics reporter

Title: Legislative/Politics Reporter

Reports to: Editor

Position Type: Full-time Exempt Position

Pay: $45,000

This position will be the lead of our legislative and politics beat. This includes covering the annual legislative session, any special legislative sessions and certain interim committee hearings. This position will also write about statewide and other prominent electoral campaigns.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receives assignments from editor and pitches stories based on news tips to create ideas for stories.

Research and analyze information related to story ideas, including public records requests, interviews and research of records.

Revise work to meet editorial approval.

Aid in group-editing of colleagues’ stories.

Complete stories in the format best suited for the piece, whether it be print, audio or video.

Complete assignments in a timely manner, on an agreed-upon deadline.

Complete longer and feature stories on a regular basis.

May need to take photographs, video or other digital content to complete assignments.

May make media appearances on television or radio programs to discuss and promote stories.

May work during non-traditional hours to complete stories.

Must abide by the Society for Professional Journalists Code of Ethics.

Minimum Job Requirements

A bachelor’s degree from an accredited university and two or more years of work experience in a related field. Experience can be substituted for a degree.

Skills Required

Experience in reporting on local, state or national legislative issues and/or electoral politics.

Knowledge of journalism principles and techniques.

Basic knowledge of WordPress or a similar CMS.

Be able to develop your own story ideas and sources.

Experience writing breaking news is desirable.

Basic knowledge of Google Docs.

In-state travel may be required. Must have reliable personal transportation.

Working Conditions and Physical Effort

No or very limited exposure to physical risk.

No or very limited physical effort required.

Work is primarily remote, though fieldwork and travel may be required depending on the story being covered.

We value a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture. All interested individuals, especially people of color, women, persons with disabilities and persons who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, nonbinary or intersex are encouraged to apply.

To apply, send a résumé, cover letter and three clips to editor@nmpoliticalreport.com by Sept. 16.