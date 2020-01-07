NM Political Report’s fifth anniversary

Five years ago today, I welcomed readers to NM Political Report.

Since then, we’ve published thousands of stories and our stories have been read millions of times. We’ve broken big stories and led coverage that led to real results.

Some things have changed since then. Reporters have come and gone. Our site has changed its look a couple of times. Our logo even changed.

But one thing that hasn’t changed is our commitment to covering New Mexico.

We continue to report on not only politics in the state, from elections to policy discussions, but also on important issues and stories that no one else has covered.

In addition to bringing you stories about who wins elections, we report on the environment, on reproductive justice issues and report on the medical cannabis industry.

We have won state, regional and national awards for our coverage.

And we’ll keep doing it for years to come.

Thanks to everyone who has contributed, read or donated to NM Political Report over the last five years—we hope to keep doing the work we have for the past half-decade for many years to come.



