Poll: Guv, Senators’ approval ratings dip

A new poll showed New Mexico’s governor and both U.S. Senators’ approval ratings took a slight hit in the past three months.

The poll, conducted by Morning Consult, found that 44 percent of New Mexico voters support the job Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is doing, while 39 percent disapprove. In the last poll, Lujan Grisham’s approval rating stood at 47 percent, compared to 37 percent disapproval. That poll was conducted in the previous three months.

Lujan Grisham is a first-term Democrat, who was elected in 2018 and took office at the beginning of 2019. This month, Lujan Grisham will be governor during her second legislative session.

Both U.S. Senators from New Mexico, Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich, had identical approval ratings of 39 percent. Udall’s disapproval rating stood at 33 percent, slightly lower than Heinrich’s 34 percent.

Udall is retiring at the end of his term, in early 2021. A number of candidates are looking to replace Udall. Heinrich was reelected to a six-year term in 2018.

Morning Consult also releases monthly approval ratings in each state for President Donald Trump. In December, Trump’s approval rating stood at 43 percent, but his disapproval rating was 53 percent.

The poll was conducted between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 of 2019. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points for the governor and each U.S. Senator, which means results can be 2 percentage points higher or lower.

