2020 Legislative Session

Gov. Lujan Grisham’s 2020 State of the State address, annotated

Kendra Chamberlain

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ahead of her 2020 State of the State address.

NM Political Report partnered with New Mexico PB, KUNM-FM, Searchlight New Mexico and the Alamogordo Daily News to analyze Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State Address.

Below is a copy of her speech, with annotations.