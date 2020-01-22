GOP: Governor’s address was ‘love fest’ with no love for oil and gas

Republicans in the state House and Senate had a common criticism of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s address to the Legislature on Tuesday: She didn’t give credit where credit is due.

In her second State of the State address, the governor made the case for increasing education funding and other legislative priorities, including the creation of an early childhood education trust fund and her proposed Opportunity Scholarship, which would cover all remaining college tuition costs for qualifying New Mexicans at in-state schools after other aid is applied, regardless of their income.

Lujan Grisham also touted 15,000 new jobs and a better economy after a “lost decade of job growth … stagnation and forced austerity” under former Gov. Susana Martinez, a Republican. But Republicans are hammering the governor for not thanking the industry that has provided the jobs and economic growth that is fueling the governor’s political vision: The oil and gas industry.

“I think the governor had a real good speech,” Senate Minority Floor Leader Stuart Ingle said. “I was a little bit disappointed that the main source of our revenue, oil and gas, wasn’t even mentioned. And without that, the state’s cash flow wouldn’t be anything like it is now.”

State Rep. Jim Townsend, the Republican minority floor leader; GOP House Minority Whip Rod Montoya; and Sens. Mark Moores and Bill Sharer slammed the governor for that omission.

“Not even a hat tip to the major industry in New Mexico that pays for education, pays for health care, pays for the ability to create new expenditures like free college tuition,” said Montoya, R-Farmington. “Matter of fact, the biggest round of applause she got was about doubling down on renewables, which is great, but we’re subsidizing [that with oil and gas revenue].”

The governor has proposed legislation to renew tax credits for rooftop solar energy panels. But the subsidies the state would offer to the solar industry would be funded by revenue from the oil and gas industry, Montoya said. “So while we’re subsidizing renewables, we are gonna do away with the very jobs that exist right now.”

Montoya has proposed legislation to create a Taxpayer Bill of Rights that would put a question to New Mexico voters on the next general election ballot to dramatically limit the Legislature’s ability to increase taxes. The pro