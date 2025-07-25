Ndidiamaka “Didi” Okpareke says she loves New Mexico and wants to be part of lifting the state that has given her multiple opportunities to meet its full potential.

Okpareke is running as a Republican candidate for the 1st Congressional District seat in next year’s election, challenging Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury.

Okpareke, 41, lives in Rio Rancho and owns Olive Tree Compounding Pharmacy. She says New Mexico is on a trajectory that must be altered.

“Without change, we will be in an abyss,” she told the Sandoval Signpost, citing poor education ratings and high levels of crime.

She said her other priorities include boosting entrepreneurship and increasing the number of healthcare providers in the state.

Okpareke, a graduate of Sandia High School and the University of New Mexico College of Pharmacy, says the state has shortages of both primary care providers and specialists. She said even health professionals educated in New Mexico aren’t settling down in the state.

“They’re graduating with $200,000 in loans,” Okpareke said. “You don’t have housing. Crime, schools and taxes (are worrisome). They’re going to Arizona or Texas or Colorado.”

She said it’s very important for rural areas to retain pharmacists, who are their most accessible providers.

Okpareke said that in the last two years, a troubling number of independent and chain pharmacies have closed in the state.

Okpareke said elected representatives should listen to the voices and heed the needs of all their constituents. She said her voice hasn’t been heard in Washington, and she’s prepared to on behalf of her district with any allies committed to the same goals.

“If there’s someone across the aisle and we’re able to come up with a nice solution, that’s what needs to be done,” Okpareke said.

She also said that while New Mexico is among the states most dependent on federal aid, it’s actually wealthy and needs to focus on helping its people figure out self-sufficiency.

She called the state the “jewel of the Southwest” and said it’s been let down by previous elected leaders. Okpareke said It’s time for better budgeting.

“It’s gonna be an interesting, eventful and hopefully delightful journey,” she said. “I want people to come here and invest here. I want to see the economy grow.”

District 1 includes most of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, all of Torrance County and parts of Sandoval, Santa Fe, and Valencia counties.

“I’m not doing this as a politician,” Okpareke said of her run for Congress. “I’m doing this as a mom who wants the best for her children. I think other moms can relate to that.”

This report is supported by NM Political Report, a nonprofit newsroom working to increase New Mexicans’ engagement in politics and public policy. Reported by: Rodd Cayton This report is original reporting by a New Mexico-based independent journalist with support NMreports.org and its readers and sponsors.